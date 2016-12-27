Calling The Top For REX American Resources

While I have been very bullish on REX since February 2015, the risk-reward profile that it offers investors is not nearly as advantageous as before.

The corn ethanol market has finally regained its footing over the last several months as decade-low corn prices have coincided with rising gasoline prices and high Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), which has consistently achieved best-in-industry margins with its tightly-run operations and lack of debt, has achieved strong gains for its shareholders since this summer. In February 2015, I wrote that investors could achieve asymmetrical gains of 38% or more in the company due to its strong competitive position. I reiterated this stance just over six months ago and encouraged investors to maintain their positions. While a sustained period of low petroleum prices meant that it has taken nearly two years for my long thesis to occur, the company's share price has returned more than 67% over the interim thanks to the rebounding operating conditions (see figure).

It is always tempting to ride the hot ticker in expectation of continued gains, especially with a high-quality firm like REX. While the company's outlook remains strong, the risk-reward profile has shifted since the beginning of November in a way that is not to REX's benefit. This article presents the reasons why I believe that it is time for those investors who took advantage of the company's previous low prices to lock in their gains by exiting their positions.

Cheap corn and not-so-cheap gasoline

Much as refinery profits are measured as the crack spread, or the difference between the sum of the output values (refined products) and the input costs (primarily the price of petroleum), corn ethanol producer profitability is measured via the crush spread. Unlike the crack spread, the crush spread is the difference between products such as ethanol and DDGS, and inputs such as corn and natural gas. Ethanol is a substitute for gasoline, and a positive correlation exists between the prices of the two commodities as a result. This correlation is why corn ethanol producer share prices fell sharply as petroleum prices declined in late 2014 and early 2015 (see figure).

In early 2015, I argued that negative investor sentiment toward corn ethanol producers had caused the shares of REX American Resources to become undervalued even though its earnings outlook had deteriorated alongside the price of gasoline. I justified this position on the grounds that the company was one of the ethanol sector's best-run firms, exhibiting traits that would allow it to survive an extended period of cheap fuel. Sure enough, REX was able to report quarterly profits even when fuel prices collapsed in Q1 2016, supported as it was by a history of high margins relative to its peers and a solid ethanol price premium versus gasoline resulting from the U.S. biofuels mandate.

Conditions began to improve shortly after that tough quarter as gasoline prices rebounded. This first piece of the puzzle was complemented by a second piece later in the year as a strong corn planting season and good growing season caused corn prices to decline over the summer (see figure). OPEC's decision a few weeks ago to bolster petroleum prices by reducing its output has been the perfect culmination of the year for corn ethanol producers. The spot price of Gulf Coast gasoline is on track to end 2016 34% higher than it began the year even as the price of corn has declined by 10% over the same period.

Corn ethanol producers have achieved a solid return to profitability due to these advantageous conditions. The return over operating costs for them as measured by Iowa State University has reached levels not seen in over two years (see figure). While a return above $0.25/gal is generally required for a producer to cover its capital costs, the return in Q4 to date has been roughly twice that, and tripled in recent weeks. Profits are still a far cry from the highs recorded in the summer of 2014, let alone those achieved in the halcyon year of 2006, but they are better than they have been in some time.

A shifting risk-reward profile

History shows that producer returns have room to move higher, in which case, the share price of a high-margin company such as REX could be expected to continue rallying. While REX is under-covered by analysts, the consensus analyst outlook for larger peers such as Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has improved since October. It could certainly be argued that now is the safest time to invest in REX in recent years, especially given headlines about the petroleum glut finally ending next year.

I do not disagree that the outlook for the ethanol sector has improved substantially of late. That said, I believe that REX American Resources' share price has little room left to run. This view is primarily based on the fact that the price of corn is near its decade low even as the price of ethanol has gradually rebounded (see figure). It is true that the price of ethanol continues to be well below the prices that were recorded in 2013 and 2014, and a return to those prices would provide additional fuel for the share price rally. The question, however, is whether investors consider a rising ethanol price to be more likely than a rising corn price.

Two factors prevent me from expecting ethanol production margins to continue rising in the coming quarters. The first is that the price premium for ethanol compared to gasoline has been at a higher level in 2016 than at any other time since the 2008 financial crisis (see figure). This premium has been supported by high Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] mandate. RINs must be submitted by refiners annually to the government to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate's biofuel blending requirements. RINs can only be created by biofuel producers such as REX, however, and the two are commonly sold attached to one another. Rising RIN prices, therefore, drive demand for biofuel so as to ensure compliance with the mandate. The ethanol price premium has caused the biofuel to actually be more expensive than gasoline on a volumetric basis for most of 2016, a very rare occurrence given that a gallon of ethanol has roughly 67% of the energy content of a gallon of gasoline.

RIN price volatility has become a concern of late, however, because of the nomination to important federal energy policy positions within the Trump administration of strong critics of the RFS2. President-elect Trump's nominee to oversee the RFS2 as the next Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] has been very critical of the blending mandate, for example, as has his nominee for the position of Secretary of Energy. RIN prices have been experiencing daily swings of up to 10% in response to the news of the nominations. Even an unsuccessful effort to reduce the RFS2's volumetric mandate would likely weaken RIN prices and thereby reduce demand for ethanol and, by extension, the value of the ethanol premium.

It should also be noted that the ethanol premium has historically moved higher in response to lower gasoline prices and vice versa. This is because the mandate is one of consumption, and it can only be successfully filled when ethanol producers achieve sufficient production volumes. The premium moves higher to ensure that producers remain profitable enough to meet this requirement even when gasoline prices fall. Such a high premium is no longer required when gasoline prices are high, however. The fact that ethanol producers have returned to profitability will cause the premium to decline moving forward, if history is any indication.

On a more fundamental level, I also believe that the likelihood of continued improvement to ethanol producer profit margins is lower than before due to the fact that corn prices are near all-time lows despite record corn ethanol production margins. While it is unlikely that 2017 will see the type of poor corn harvest that characterized 2012, investors should be aware that it is also unlikely that next year's harvest will be as much of a bumper crop as this year's has been. Such low prices today make it more likely than before that corn prices will move higher in 2017.

Higher corn prices will not have a negative impact on ethanol producer margins if gasoline prices rise as well, of course. There is a consensus within the energy sector that America's new status as the "swing producer" of petroleum will work to keep crude prices in the current $50-60/bbl range, however, with new production coming online in the event that prices move much higher than current levels. History also suggests that OPEC will have a difficult time ensuring compliance with its current production cuts, especially now that Iran is able to access the global markets. The U.S. Energy Information Administration does not expect WTI crude to average more than $51/bbl next year, for example.

Put another way, I consider higher gasoline prices to be less likely to occur in 2017 than higher corn prices. This is a major shift compared to the last two years, and REX's risk-reward profile has become less attractive as a result. In the most likely scenario, margins remain at their current relatively strong level. At the same time, however, there is now an increased risk that margins will decline because of either lower gasoline prices or, in the more likely scenario, because of higher corn prices.

Valuation

The analyst EPS estimate (note that only a single estimate is available on Yahoo Finance) for REX in the current year has increased over the last 90 days from $4.08 to $4.62 as corn prices have declined and gasoline prices have increased. This is offset by a reduction to its next-year EPS estimate from $4.34 to $3.78 over the same period because of the low probability that margins will continue to expand, as discussed above. The strong rally in its share price in recent months has caused both its trailing and forward P/E ratios to move much higher over that period, with the former reaching a three-year high (see figure). In terms of valuation, then, REX's shares provide none of the margin of safety that was available from early 2015 until recently.

Conclusion

REX American Resources continues to be a well-managed corn ethanol producer with the demonstrated ability to generate profits even amidst challenging operating conditions. The rally in its share price that has resulted in a 67% gain for shareholders since February 2015 has outstripped its earnings even as its risk-reward profile has shifted in an unfavorable direction. Furthermore, the company's shares no longer provide shareholders with the margin of safety that was available until recently even as its operating risks have increased. I, therefore, encourage the company's shareholders to lock in their gains by exiting their positions.

