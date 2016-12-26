Bespoke's Country Trading Range Screen - Back To Oversold

With markets closed today, it's a good time to provide an update of our country ETF trading range screen that shows where global equity markets stand heading into the final trading week of the year. In the screen, the dot represents where each ETF is currently trading within its range, while the tail end represents where it was trading one week ago.

The black vertical "N" line represents each ETF's 50-day moving average. When the price is above the 50-day, the ETF is thought to be in a short-term uptrend, while a price below the 50-day means it's in a short-term downtrend. Moves into the red or green zones are considered overbought or oversold.

While the US (NYSEARCA:SPY) is entering the final week of the year in overbought territory, the number of countries that are oversold is more than double the number that are overbought. And only 12 of the 30 countries in our screen are above their 50-day moving averages. So while equity markets here in the US have been doing fine, that's not necessarily the case in other areas of the world. Asian markets have really been struggling lately, with China (NYSEARCA:ASHR), Hong Kong (NYSEARCA:EWH) and Taiwan (NYSEARCA:EWT) all trading in extreme oversold territory.

Outside of Russia (NYSEARCA:RSX), Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI), and the US (SPY), most country ETFs traded here on US exchanges are either flat or down since the election.