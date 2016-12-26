Is Nike Stock Cheap?

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) stock price has started to turn a corner after a difficult year, but don't get too excited--it's still not cheap. Nike is one of the largest and best known sports brands. The history of the company is truly impressive and investors looking for dividend growth would rightly be attracted to its mid-teens average annual dividend hikes. But even after a hard year for the stock, Nike's shares aren't priced to buy.

Storied stock

There's no denying that the story behind Nike is the stuff of legends. From selling shoes out of the back of a car to one of the world's most respected and powerful sports brands. And along the way investors have been well rewarded by price gains and regular dividend hikes. Everything that Nike touches doesn't turn to gold, but it has a strong enough position in the sports industry that it is a global leader in most of the arena's it cares to play in.

That said, Nike isn't as nimble as some of the industry's newer entrants. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), for example, has turned out to be a material competitive upstart. It started in clothing, but has been reaching into Nike strongholds like shoes. But that's hardly the only company that's grown quickly in recent years. This is a problem for Nike because its size means it has to defend itself from existing competitors and upstarts trying to eat away at the giant. And at the same time Nike has to build new businesses to compete in emerging niches. That best example of that last issue is Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), which prompted Nike to open Athleta.

Such competitive threats have been a notable concern for investors all year long, helping to push Nike's shares down as much as 20% at one point this year. Although it's made back some of the lost ground, and was only off about 15% or so around Christmas time, Nike is still 22% or so below its mid 2015 highs.

For a company with a storied name, a 15-year history of annual dividend increases, and a 10-year average annual dividend growth rate of 16% or so, the price weakness since mid-2015 is worth a closer look. Unfortunately, Nike still doesn't appear to be a great deal.

Valuation matters

The first thing I normally look at when trying to figure out if a dividend stock is getting to be a good value is dividend yield. Nike's five year average yield is around 1.2%. The current yield is around 1.3%, meaning the yield is around 8% above its recent history. That's OK, but hardly great. Looking further back, the current yield is definitely well above the company's lows, which are around 0.75%. However, the yield is still nowhere near the occasional spikes to around 1.75%. So the yield suggests cheaper, but not cheap.

Other stats back that up. For example, Nike's price to trailing earnings ratio is around 23.5 compared to a five year average of 24.7. Even its forward PE of 24.2 is below the longer-term average. That suggests Nike is, indeed, trading slightly cheaper than it has been. Adding in a yield that's slightly higher than its recent history supports that argument.

However, other valuation metrics paint a different picture. For example, Nike's price to book ratio is about 25% above its five year average. The price to cash flow ratio is nearly 17% above its recent average. And the price to sales ratio is about 12% above the norm. If you rely on these metrics, despite the price drop, Nike continues to look expensive.

List price

Adding it all up, Nike is, at best, fairly valued. And it certainly isn't trading hands at fire sale prices, even if you believe it's currently "on sale." There are enticing facts to support an investment, including a yield that is higher than normal and dividend growth that is impressive and has continued to hold at a low- to mid-teens level (the payout ratio, meanwhile, remains reasonable at around 30%). But the yield isn't all that compelling compared to the broader S&P 500 index and some other big-name options.

Yes the stock is cheaper than it has been. But, no, it isn't cheap yet. Investors looking for dividend growth bargains should keep Nike on their watch list while they keep looking for an investment that is more compelling. Nike just isn't there yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.