Glacier Bancorp: Management Is Turning Up The Heat

Shares aren't cheap - but quality usually is not. Given the bank has underperformed peers in the recent banking rally, it's comparatively much cheaper than it was a year ago.

If Donald Trump and crew roll back Dodd-Frank (Durbin Amendment, Stress Testing), Glacier will be a key beneficiary as it is on the cusp of being included.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been one of the crown jewels within the small cap banking sector, and long-term investors have been handsomely rewarded. Interestingly enough, the company has significantly trailed most other banks in the Trump-induced banking sector rally, which could provide an avenue for further gains versus peers - or protection to the downside. While the company certainly isn't cheap by most traditional bank measures (2.8x tangible book value, 22x 2016 earnings), there is still a lot to like here.

For investors seeking safety and conservative management within a sector dominated by headlines revolving around lawsuits and financial wrong-doing, there are much worse places to park your hard-earned investing dollars. Further, the company's recent acquisition will expand the company's operations into America's Southwest and could prove to be a fiery catalyst that ignites the stock even higher.

Traditional Community Banking

Glacier Bancorp navigated the Great Recession with relative ease, substantially outperforming other small/midcap banking peers. Tangible book value has posted increases every year, including from 2008-2012. GAAP earnings always stayed positive, and allowances for loan losses peaked at 2.3% of total assets and 3.6% of loans in 2009, which is honestly an excellent metric and points to how well management steered the ship through that period.

A lot of that success comes down to the business model. Glacier Bancorp doesn't represent itself as cutting-edge or fancy, but instead as a genuine community bank that partners with the local community. The company has an excellent reputation with depositors in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado) where it operates, and that comes down to the rather unique acquisition model.

Glacier operates its thirteen bank franchises (many of which were acquisitions at one point) that gives local management teams a great deal of autonomy. Unlike most bank acquisitions, which tend to either cut key staff or lose them as they leave willingly. Long-time CEO (although set to retire) Mick Blodnick elaborated on that dynamic below:

We have had great people and great talent in this company, and you'd never be able to do what we've done without that kind of commitment. Every time we've added a bank it just seemed like they instantly drank the Kool-Aid.

Further eschewing the community banking narrative, Glacier has recently struggled with being too tight with its lending policies. Underwriting has historically been somewhat restrictive, and the company's net interest margin (4.04% YTD in 2016, well above peer average of 3.5%) is well ahead of most peers, which is going to put pressure on demand for internally-generated loans. As a result, investments in securities, primarily state and local government bonds and RMBS securities, peaked at $3,683M in 2012, or nearly 50% of assets.

This has hamstrung returns on tangible equity, and really has blunted the bank's ability to post peer-leading returns. Management recognizes this, and has put forth a lot of effort in pushing organic loan growth. By Q2 of 2016, investable securities made up 34% of assets, and management has committed itself to pushing that number down further (25-30% target). If management can continue to shift capital out of securities and into loans (without impacting asset quality meaningfully) then there is plenty of room to run when it comes to earnings.

TFB Bancorp Acquisition

In a somewhat unexpected move, Glacier Bancorp announced its plans to acquire TFB Bancorp (OTCPK:TBBN), a community bank headquartered in Yuma, Arizona. Glacier management trumpeted the deal, stating that Arizona represented a logical and long-targeted expansion of Glacier's core footprint, giving it some exposure outside of the Pacific Northwest.

This acquisition, in my opinion, plays directly into increasing loan growth, because unlike Glacier, TFB Bancorp was actively struggling to find capital to lend out. Organic loan growth grew $14.1M y/y in Q3 2016, well ahead of deposit growth (1.4% y/y). The company's reported loans to deposits was 97% at the end of the most recently reported quarter, compared to just 75% for Glacier. For a microcap company, TFB Bancorp had simply run out of room. If Glacier doesn't see an easy path to loan growth back home, perhaps the consolidated company can deploy capital to the South.

Management is targeting a Q1 2017 close, and that sounds correct for a deal of this size, and it should have no problem clearing regulatory hurdles. This is not Glacier Bancorp's first acquisition rodeo, and given this is an expansionary move into new markets, I see absolutely no risk of this deal not closing. Each TBBN shareholder will receive a unit consisting of $7.36152 per share in cash and 0.607387 shares of Glacier common stock, which at Glacier's closing price of $36.30, represents total consideration of $29.40/share.

(Side note: TFB Bancorp recently closed at $27.80/share in the OTC Pink Sheet market, which gives investors a 6% premium to hold and wait to get placed via TBBN shares, if they can get exposure that way. Volume is extremely thin. As always, use limit orders, exercise patience, and watch Glacier's stock carefully).

Headwind: Dodd-Frank (Maybe?), Rising Rates Impact

With the acquisition of TFBB, Glacier will be creeping incredibly close to the all-important $10B in assets mark ($9.7B estimated total assets after the transaction closes). Why is this important? That is when all the fun regulatory hurdles come in related to Dodd-Frank implementation and become subject to regulation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Banks are very careful when they start to reach that critical size, and often tip-toe around the $10B asset mark as long as they can. Glacier sees no reason to dance around that, and fully expects to cross it in 2017. For a little context, see the below in response to analysts on the Q3 2016 conference call:

I think that we would - you can never guarantee anything Michael but I think we would be probably disappointed between now and the end of '17 if our organic loan growth and the possibilities for additional M&A activity would not push us over that threshold.

Compliance costs are expensive, and peers that have crossed the threshold have estimated $3-4M/quarter in additional costs related to Durbin Amendment implementation, stress-test expenses, and other various regulatory burdens that come with dealing with these agencies. In the case of Glacier, this could result in $0.10/share in additional annual expenses, or the equivalent of a 6-7% EPS impact on likely 2017 results.

There have been some costs already as Glacier prepares itself for breaching the threshold. Remember that unique model of allowing relative independence of acquired banks once folded into the holding company? That presents unique challenges, particularly around data systems. Glacier has been on a two-year transition to one central system, a task that is now almost complete:

Through the third quarter, we converted 10 of our 13 bank divisions and earlier this month completed the final 3 banks. We're now working to complete the data system conversion for Treasure State Bank after closing that transaction at the end of August.

This did lead to some increased information technology costs in recent years, but in the long run, this should be a positive for the bank, even if it does not immediately cross the $10B asset mark. Expect some mild improvement in the efficiency ratio (currently ~55%) as these costs roll off.

Of course, this potential headwind could all be a moot point if Trump and a Republican Congress roll back these regulations, which is certainly on the table given current rhetoric from our President Elect. As far as Fed rate hikes go, management has been clear that the bank is not highly interest rate sensitive when it comes to adjustable rate loans. Management has always maintained they've managed the balance sheet to be less sensitive to rates.

While there is certainly opportunity to see higher margins on new loans (the company largely did not pass along the benefits of the last rate hike to depositors), and to see higher net interest margins via mix shift (interest-bearing securities into loans), Glacier Bancorp has never set itself up to be a beneficiary of rate hike swings. Investors should set expectations accordingly.

Takeaway

With Mick Blodnick heading out the door to a hopefully wonderful retirement, Glacier is going to be going through a transitionary period, and will need to learn to stand on its own with fresh leadership. I'm optimistic, however, on how the bank is positioned heading into the next couple of years. Management is confident, and while not interest rate sensitive, the company is well-positioned to improve its loan mix and to continue to grow its margins in other ways. For investors seeking quality and safety, there are very few banks that I hold in higher regard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TBBN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.