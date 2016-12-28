Mark Hibben Positions For 2017: Challenges And Opportunities For Tech

New leadership in Washington may bring some positives and negatives for tech investors. But, when looking beyond the Beltway, there could be some opportunity as well.

Mark Hibben, who has been covering tech at Seeking Alpha since 2013, spent some time outlining what could happen with tech and some of its top players next year and beyond. Of course, the big 2017 item for Silicon Valley will be the impact from the incoming Trump administration. While a more tax-friendly environment may be positive, tough talk on trade could be a challenge.

Hibben also shares his thoughts on the direction of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). And he offers ideas on what will happen next within the semiconductor space - a big opportunity may be shaping up for the sector with IoT and the datacenter. Hibben's Q&A with Editor Michael Hopkins follows:

Michael Hopkins: Despite what some may say, I think the incoming Trump administration won't have much of an impact on tech, given tech's immense presence in the economy and benefits of a possible tax reparation holiday. Is that naive to think?

Mark Hibben: Actually, I think Trump can have a great effect, potentially positive and negative. As I pointed out in Apple: The Trump Effect, his proposed tax plan would reduce the corporate income tax rate to 15%, as well as allow a special repatriation rate for overseas profits of 10%. Since the Republican Party gained control of both houses of Congress, the likelihood is good that Trump's tax proposals will be implemented.

I consider a lower tax rate to be beneficial overall to the economy and to tech companies in particular, since many, like Apple, are highly profitable. A lower tax rate will stimulate economic growth in the US by encouraging repatriation of overseas profits going forward. The special rate will be a windfall for companies such as Apple that have held profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes in the US.

(MH): Let's talk trade. There are suggestions about Apple bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. There are concerns a trade war with China will impact tech companies big and small. How does tech position itself for these battles and others?

(Mark): Trump's trade policies could be a potential negative. Although Trump claims to be pro-Free Trade, he intends to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and scrap or modify the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Due to the fact that Congress has over the years delegated to the President the power to impose tariffs, Trump can impose tariffs on Chinese made goods, including virtually all consumer electronics. Such a move would probably incite Chinese retaliation and result in a trade war.

I believe that the Republican Party, which has supported Free Trade, will probably moderate Trump's attitudes and avoid a trade war, which would only hurt all parties involved.

Other than attempting to influence Trump's ideas (as almost certainly happened at the recent tech summit with Trump), tech's best protection seems to be to rotate manufacturing out of China and into other low-cost areas such as Southeast Asia and India.

This is more likely than bringing jobs back to the US. It has been assumed that Apple could bring manufacturing back to the US by creating highly automated plants. There's a flaw in this assumption. The flaw is that it's assumed that automation is not already being fully exploited by Apple's overseas suppliers.

In fact, it is. The manufacture of display screens, semiconductors and circuit card assemblies are manufactured by the most modern automated factories available. Final assembly of many Apple products (such as iPhone) is a hand process simply because of the delicate nature of the components and the tight fit required by Apple's designs.

It is doubtful that this part of the process could be automated, but if it could, it would still be less expensive to do it overseas. The US isn't cost disadvantaged merely in low skill factory labor, but is also disadvantaged in highly skilled areas such as engineering.

So the choice is not between manual labor overseas vs. automation in the US. The choice is between automation overseas vs. automation in the US. In this regard, the US is still cost disadvantaged.

(MH): What tech companies thrive under a Trump presidency? What companies may struggle?

(Mark): This mainly depends on whether Trump starts a trade war with China. The lower corporate tax rate benefits all corporations. The special repatriation rate will benefit companies such as Apple that have large amounts of overseas cash.

A tariff on Chinese made goods would hurt Apple by making its products more expensive in the near term, but it would also hurt virtually any company that markets goods made in China. This would include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(MH): Shares in the king of all tech stocks, Apple, have been range-bound. Is Apple reaching a level of maturity where growth isn't what it used to be? Or can the company surprise to the upside with items like Services, Apple Watch, etc.?

(Mark): Apple has been range bound because it didn't demonstrate growth in fiscal 2016. Will 2017 be better? I see no obvious reasons why it can't resume growth, except for the limited imagination and creativity of its management.

I've pointed to the need for a Product Architect, a fundamental role that Steve Jobs fulfilled as CEO. The Product Architect would provide the creative impetus and vision for Apple's future products. Tim Cook has been a very competent CEO, but Apple lacks a unifying and creative vision for its future products, which is really the future of the company.

Despite this, Apple has tremendous strength in semiconductor design, which extends beyond iPhone and iPad, which use Apple custom designed ARM processors, to other products such as Apple Watch and the new Air Pods. Apple's A series SOCs for iPad Pro already rival mobile Intel chips.

Apple can always surprise to the upside. In 2017 Apple is expected to introduce an all-new iPhone for its 10th anniversary. There's also talk of a new processor specifically for iPad Pro fabricated on the new 10 nm process of TSMC. So there are new products to look forward to.

I also expect Apple Watch to have done reasonably well for the December quarter on the strength of built-in GPS and better waterproofing. The Watch Series 2 has yet to achieve supply-demand balance with shipment times from Apple's site of 7-10 days, usually a good indicator of strong demand.

I'll continue to be long Apple, but just as I diversified into Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last year, I intend to add more companies to my tech portfolio. These may include Microsoft, TSMC (NYSE:TSM), Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Tesla.

(MH): Your thoughts on Tesla as we move into 2017? Positives and challenges for the company?

(Mark): I'm becoming more positive about Tesla based on the Q3 results. The expansion in production, while holding down operating cost growth, gave assurance that Tesla really could build large numbers of cars profitably.

The December quarter may miss delivery guidance. This appears to be due to the wait for Autopilot 2 functions. Although I consider the partnership between Tesla and Nvidia to be a positive for both companies, the break with Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) did result in the need to develop new software in order to restore basic Autopilot functions.

Tesla has promised to restore those functions and more in Enhanced Autopilot using the new Nvidia processor hardware, but has yet to deliver. Customers are still waiting, which I think has negatively impacted deliveries.

If Tesla misses delivery guidance for Q4, this will likely depress the stock, but this may be a buying opportunity. I expect the Tesla/Nvidia partnership to deliver the "full self-driving" option for Autopilot 2 this coming year. This will be an industry first and likely will be a catalyst for sales and share price gains.

(MH): One of the biggest tech stories in 2016 is the rise of the semiconductor sector. The SOX Semiconductor Index showed a gain of more than 33% year-to-date as of Nov. 30. Can that momentum continue in 2017?

(Mark): There has been an underlying weakness in semiconductors due to the paradigm shift away from commodity processors to custom designed ARM processors by companies such as Apple, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, and LG. As a consequence, there has been a lot of consolidation such as the Qualcomm acquisition of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI).

The SOX has gained this year on the strength of the remaining semiconductor companies, many of whom are "fabless" and are suppliers to the large mobile device makers such as Apple. These include Cirrus (NASDAQ:CRUS), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), Avago/Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), etc.

Other components of the SOX, such as Nvidia and Qualcomm that I hold, have done well this year. And of course, AMD (NYSE:AMD) has been on a tear. I continue to be bullish on Nvidia and Qualcomm, and am considering adding TSMC to my portfolio for 2017.

Although growth of the traditional mobile device market (smartphones and tablets) is moderating, opportunities in IoT and the datacenter will probably continue to fuel growth in 2017.

(MH): Obviously, Nvidia has had a big year (shares up some 180%), along with AMD (shares up from a 52-week low of $1.75 to around $10 today). Qualcomm is rocketing higher. Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) seems to just puddle along. What happens with this sector in 2017? The winners? The losers?

(Mark): There has been a lot of investor enthusiasm for AMD on the strength of the expected Ryzen CPUs and Vega GPUs. The AMD fans have been so focused on these products that they seem to think that once they are introduced into the marketplace, AMD will be "back." It still hasn't been demonstrated that these products will be competitive with what Intel and Nvidia will introduce in 2017.

Unlike AMD, which has promoted these products for more than a year, both Intel and Nvidia have been relatively tight-lipped about future product plans. But it's reasonable to expect that new products are on the way. Both Intel and Nvidia have had plenty of time to prepare for the AMD challenge.

Intel is expected to unveil its new 10 nm process by mid 2017. Intel also put off its annual analyst meeting, usually held in November, until February 2017. So it appears that Intel has something big planned for the 10 nm product roll-out.

Likewise, Nvidia will probably take advantage of TSMC's 10 nm process in order to field a new generation (Volta) of GPUs that are even more powerful and efficient than what AMD has planned with Vega.

So it may be that AMD has only managed to "skate to where the puck has been" rather than truly get ahead of its competition. This remains to be seen and will make 2017 a very interesting year. At this stage, I won't predict winners or losers, except to say that I'm leaning in favor of Intel and Nvidia. Both companies are enormously more profitable than AMD, and both companies, by virtue of AMD's protracted marketing campaigns for its products, have gotten plenty of advance notice.

(MH): Any additional considerations you would like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2017 and beyond?

(Mark): I think it's likely that 2017 will mark the first time that Intel's competitors have achieved process parity with it. In early 2017, TSMC and Samsung will be in production on 10 nm while Intel is still in production on 14 nm. Intel has argued that its competitors still lag, implying that a competing 10 nm process is equivalent to Intel's 14 nm process. But this at least represents process parity.

By late 2017, ARM foundries such as TSMC will begin to prepare for 7 nm production in 2018. If this schedule holds, Intel will have been passed by early 2018. Once again, this is part of the overall paradigm shift away from commodity processor houses such as Intel, to custom processors designed by companies such as Apple and Samsung.

Apple, by virtue of its enormous profitability, and the huge investment it is making in ARM processor development, appears ready to eclipse the traditional x86 commodity makers such as Intel and AMD, which is partly why I'm not excited by either company.

I also believe that ARM has the initiative when it comes to the datacenter and machine intelligence. This is why I favor Qualcomm, which has introduced its ARM processor for the datacenter, and Nvidia, which is employing ARM processors in its Drive PX2 hardware for Tesla's full self-driving Autopilot option.

Although much has been made about the potential for IoT and machine intelligence to drive datacenter growth for x86, I believe the future belongs to ARM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.