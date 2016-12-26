Trump Tweet Moves Market, Twitter Fails To Cash In

Click to enlarge

Twitter Continues To Miss This Opportunity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), to borrow a line from the Israeli diplomat Abba Eban, never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Earlier this month (Make Twitter Great Again) we mentioned Donald Trump's tweets were moving stocks, which suggested a simple way for Twitter to generate revenues: delay its feed by a minute or two, and charge for instant access.

Thursday offered another example of the value of immediate data that Twitter is giving away, and it again involved a Trump tweet about Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT):

Minutes later, as we noted on Twitter, Boeing was up a half a percent and Lockheed Martin was down nearly two percent in after hours trading:

How much would it have been worth to a hedge fund to see that data two minutes before everyone else? We discussed that with one reader "Giggerty" in the comments of our last Twitter article. Like us, Giggerty saw the value of charging for real-time access, but suggested pricing it for the masses. Our suggestion was to price it in the ballpark of a Bloomberg terminal:

Click to enlarge

Bloomberg terminal fees are quite high. A few years ago, we were contacted by Bloomberg about putting a version of the Portfolio Armor iOS app in an app store Bloomberg was starting for its terminals. As part of the arrangement, we would have had to pay for a "developer terminal," and the price we were quoted was about $1,000 per month, if memory serves - about half the regular rate at the time. But Twitter could also let the market decide. What if there were a daily auction for instant access to be given to the highest bidder? And an exception to the delay for tweets by that bidder?

Beyond Finance

The appeal of instant data to finance is obvious - as CNBC's Carl Quintanilla suggested earlier this month, Twitter is becoming a required resource, despite compliance department concerns - but the appeal extends beyond finance.

Twitter already gives users an option to pay to promote their accounts, but this would be a much bigger promotional opportunity and could be priced accordingly. How many more followers would The Washington Post accrue, for example, if Twitter announced on one day that the Post would be the only account retweeting realtime data the next day? How much would the Post's owner, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos be willing to pay for that?

Why doesn't Twitter management (the executives that haven't flown the coop yet) find out?