A Regional Bank For The Income Investor's Portfolio

This article is a follow up to my previous article on Banner Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) published on October 5th, 2016. The goal of this article is to look at what has changed (if anything) and to look at the banking sector to see if this is an industry-wide trend that is giving a boost to BANR. I want to make it clear that I am not trying to give myself kudos, because honestly, I am just lucky that I live in the area where BANR's operations are and I have been able to observe it as it continues its turnaround. In the end, I am just lucky I found the information I did so that I could write about this gem (especially since my focus on Seeking Alpha has been on REITs).

In the previous article I claimed that BANR has all the right stuff to really start producing some returns, and even went so far as to say BANR is "Set To Soar." The stock price of BANR at my time of publication was $44.59, and as of closing 12-23-2016, BANR is sitting at $55.82/share. At current levels, BANR is trading at all-time highs since the financial crisis of 2008. This works out to be a 25.18% return in just under three months.

What I Focused On In My First Article

The first catalyst I noted was that BANR recently raised its dividend again in less than a year. At this point in time, BANR carries with it a yield of 1.65% and a payout ratio of 32.9%. I believe that BANR is being extra cautious after it was on the brink of insolvency during the financial crisis (See the reverse stock split) and so now it sports one of the lowest payout ratios in the industry. Let's look at some comparisons of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from the website dividend.com:

I used these large competitors as a comparison because I wanted to see how the biggest financial institutions looked in comparison to BANR. It can be difficult to find regional banks similar to BANR, so I feel that using larger banks will help put BANR's metrics into perspective. From this data, we can see that the payout ratio of all these institutions is quite low, and their dividend payout is also quite low (I ignore the financial average on dividend.com because it includes financial stocks that do not compare to BANR). While the dividend yield may be low, BANR is in a great position to keep raising its dividend yield, especially as the Fed's continue to raise the prime rate.

The second catalyst is BANR's earnings report from October 26th. This marks the 3rd earnings report since BANR closed on its acquisition of AmericanWest Bank. The following figures are from BANR's 4Q-2015, year-end annual report on 01/27/2016.

$45.2 million earnings

$1.89 per diluted share

The most current earnings release we have from Banner is on 10/26/2016 for the company's Q3-2016 report. The earnings YTD are:

$62.6 million earnings

$1.83 per diluted share

The acquisition of AmericanWest bank resulted in dilution of BANR's stock, but the significantly reduced earnings from Q4-2015 (Earnings per share from the report were $.20, while the year before was $.63 per diluted share) will no longer apply because these were lost as one-time acquisition costs. Ultimately, I expect a conservative earnings closer to $.63 per diluted share in the 4th quarter of 2016, giving the company a full-year earnings of $2.46 per diluted share.

Before Q4-2015 earnings, BANR's stock took a significant dive from approximately $52/share to $36.50/share. It is possible that the acquisition of AmericanWest Bank spooked investors who questioned the synergies of combining banks, as well the threat of share dilution.

The third and final catalyst that originally caught my eye is the institutional ownership of BANR's stock. I have always been a big believer in that institutions have far more information and resources than the average investor, meaning that high institutional ownership is a great reason to look at a stock again.

Funny enough, I would like to thank the SA editor who sent the article back before publishing because I did not properly cite my information on this section. As I went back to BANR's webpage I noticed that I used the company "fact sheet" which was current as of 10/27/2016. The numbers from the fact sheet were far more rosy than BANR's most current institutional and insider ownership. While I don't believe this was intended to be deceptive, it does add a small degree of uncertainty. The following (and most current numbers) come from the institutional ownership section under the SEC filings tab of Banner Bank's website. The first illustration is the most current updates, while the second one is the same data used in my 10-05-2016 report.

Institutional ownership at the time I wrote the previous article was 78.28%, and now it is at 75.83%. Inside ownership had a much more significant decrease, dropping from 9.60% to 4.74%. I am not overly concerned about these drops, but they can be a sign that institutions are moving out of BANR's stock. To see whether or not this is true, I am going to look at the breakdown of the top 10 institutional investors over the same time period. The following is also from the Institutional Ownership tab, with the first illustration from 10-25-2016, and the latter being from 10-05-2016.

My takeaway from this is that institutions are still buying, even though there are also many selling. I would expect to see institutional ownership vary, especially because these institutions have investment goals that are constantly changing. Its also important that we give consideration to the fact that more than 75% of the company is still owned by institutions, which makes any drop in ownership look significant.

How Have Large Comparison Banks Fared Over the Same Time Frame?

Here are 3 month comparisons for all of the banks used in the first section:

As we can see, all four of these banks have experienced tremendous growth, much of which occurred after the US Election. While this doesn't prove causation, it does imply some level of correlation, especially since the rest of the market has reacted the same way since Trump's election.

While I don't encourage investors to ride emotional trends like this, I am still holding strong on my conviction BUY of BANR. As a long-term hold and income stock, I see BANR continuing to improve performance and develop more efficiencies in regard to the AmericanWest Bank merger.

While I do view BANR as a long-term holding for an income investor, I would look to potentially sell when multiple insiders and institutional investors begin to sell positions at the same time.

