Will British American Come Back To The Table With A Higher Offer?

British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) could present Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) shareholders with a new offer of up to 17% over it's last offer valued at $56.50 per share in October. The company already owns 42.2% of Reynolds American shares and the last proposed cash and stock deal to acquire outstanding unowned shares, or 57.8% of shares outstanding, was rejected. Now there is speculation as to what a new deal might look like and how much higher it might be. I attempt to project what that higher figure might be.

My estimation is that a new offer could be as high as $66 per share. This represents a 17% increase over the original offer for a total premium of 37% from where the stock traded at when the original deal was presented. The estimate is based on British American's internal interest coverage ratio target of 5x, which provides minimal breathing room for its only external capital requirement of maintaining an interest coverage ratio of at least 4.5x related to the company's banking facilities.

The original offer of $56.50 per share consisted of $24.13 in cash and $32.37 in stock, or roughly 43% in cash and 57% in stock. This combination produces an estimated cost of capital roughly in line with the company's weighted average cost of capital. My calculated WACC for the deal stands at 8.43% compared to the company at 8.53%.

British American's weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, was estimated by averaging discount rates for significant markets stated on the company's 2015 annual report. The company's figures for long term debt and equity are £14,806M and £5,032M, respectively.

The cost of debt was estimated through the following calculation,

Cost of Debt = [£584M (Interest) / £14,806 (Long Term Debt)] X (1 - 0.23 (Tax Rate) = .0304 or 3.04%.

and the cost of equity was derived by plugging the given WACC of 8.53% and debt cost of 3.04% into the equation for weighted average cost of capital,

Cost of Equity = [0.0853 (Weighted Cost of Capital) - 0.0304 (Debt Cost) X 0.25 (Debt Weight)] / 0.75 (Equity Weight) = 0.125 or 12.5%.

Using these figures as inputs into the original deal's cost of capital yields the following,

Deal Cost of Capital = [0.43 (Deal Debt Weight) X 0.0304 (Cost of Debt)] + 0.57 [(Deal Equity Weight) X 0.125 (Cost of Equity)] = 0.0843 or 8.43%.

My assumption is that British American would like to keep a new deal structured in the same proportion, in line with its overall cost of capital.

British American earned £5.855B in earnings before taxation in 2015 and my estimation for incremental income gained from acquiring the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American at £2.481M. Adding in an additional estimated £326M in cost synergies results in a total EBIT of £8.662B. This figure was used to figure out British American's theoretical "debt ceiling" imposed by its 5x interest coverage ratio requirement. Changing around the formula for interest coverage and using the before tax cost of debt of 3.94% instead of after tax gives the following,

Debt Ceiling = £8.662B (in EBIT) / [5 (Interest Coverage Ratio) X 0.0394 (Pre-tax Debt Cost) = £43.969B.

This represents the maximum debt load the company can manage while meeting its interest coverage requirement. Subtracting out the debt already on the balance sheet, assumed debt taken by acquiring Reynolds American, and debt added by the original deal gives the amount of extra debt the company could theoretically add,

£43.969B (debt ceiling)

- £14.806B (current BTI debt)

- £10.320B (assumed RAI debt)

- £16.290B (incurred debt from original deal)

= £2.533B

This represents the amount of additional debt British American could throw into the deal. Based on the number of remaining shares to be acquired (809.2M), it would add roughly $4.44 per share. In order to keep the structure of the deal weighted the same, additional equity would be thrown in as well. The amount of equity required to keep the deal cost of capital intact would be roughly £3.357B, or $5.08 per share.

A 37% premium for acquiring Reynolds American may seem steep. However, comparing that to recent British American acquisitions begins to show that it is certainly reasonable. Recent acquisitions include,

TDR (Croatia) in October 2015 for £404M with £116M in goodwill, or a 28.7% premium.

CHIC (Poland) in December 2015 for £82M (including contingencies) with £40M in goodwill, or a 48.8% premium.

Blue Nile (Sudan) in December 2015 for £37M (including contingencies) with £7M in goodwill, or a 18.9% premium.

It would be hard to argue that the US market is NOT by far and large more lucrative than any of the markets listed above.

Of course, it is unknown what British American may come back to the table with, if anything. My bet is they will come back as the lure of filling in an already expansive global pressence with a strong US market is too tempting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

