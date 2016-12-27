Grading My 2016 Forecasts

By Adam Ozimek

It's good practice to look back at your previous forecasts and see how you have done. This isn't always a fun exercise if you do it honestly, but it helps keep you humble and should make you do better in the future. So here are two topics where I made forecasts: the labor market, Donald Trump, and the minimum wage.

The labor market

A concern in recent years has been that wage growth was going to rapidly accelerate once we near full employment, rather than gradually accelerate as labor market slack dwindled. This theory even merited a mention by Janet Yellen. The bigger point of this was always that since wage growth will explode once unemployment falls below a certain threshold, that the modest pace of wage growth we were seeing was a misleading signal of labor market tightness. This was a hawkish call.

In contrast, I argued in November of 2015 that modest wage growth was a continued sign of labor market slack, and the MSA level labor market and wage growth data suggested the recovery in wage growth would be marked by slow and steady acceleration. And this is exactly what we've seen.

I've also consistently argued not only that wage growth would improve slowly, but that this was a sign of ongoing labor slack. In mid-2015 I wrote:

In any case, even if one can identify some segments of the labor market who are structurally out of work, at the current margin the labor market is absorbing workers quickly and slack continues to fall. In this environment, low wage growth remains good news."

And since then we have continued to enjoy relatively impressive job growth. It turns out that modest wage growth was indeed a good indicator that the labor market had room to improve. Those who argued that we needed to hike interest rates to head off the rapid wage growth that was right around, and that we were basically at full employment, were wrong. Aggressively hiking rates to head rapid wage growth that still hasn't shown up would have been a terrible move in retrospect. This was a big important call this year, and I give myself and a lot of other doves a 100% correct for this one.

Donald Trump

Like a lot of people, my forecasting ability for Donald Trump has proven to be bad. I thought he would lose the primary, and I thought he would lose the election. I figured he would follow the path of Herman Cain and other outsider candidates in recent elections, with an early swell in excitement and polls that was doomed by some past dirt or saying something stupid. It's fair to say that the past dirt and saying something stupid turned up in droves, but it turns out that the voters didn't care about this.

Indeed, the single biggest thing I got wrong about Donald Trump was believing that people would see his offensive words and behaviors as disqualifying. I knew that on average many people were privately far more tolerant of racism and demagoguery, but did not think this would carry over into the public act of supporting a candidate. So bad call for me, sad result for America.

Then there is the matter of Trump's affect on the stock market. I looked at the relationship between the S&P and Donald Trump's stock market odds and argued that markets did not appear to be panicking about his odds of winning. I used a combination of econometric analysis and the natural experiment of Trump's surprising loss at the Iowa Caucus.

Then very shortly after this, Justin Wolfers and Eric Zitzewitz published a paper that used the natural experiments of his poor debate performance and the release of the Billy Bush tapes to argue that markets were actually very concerned about Trump winning.

Given that markets have proven to be pretty sanguine in the aftermath of Trump's win, I could call this one a victory for me. But I have to confess that I did find Wolfers and Zitzewitz to be relatively persuasive at the time.

Here is how I concluded my last piece on this before the election:

In any case, the evidence so far suggests that markets were not reacting to Trump's election odds throughout most of the campaign. However, while Wolfers' analysis is not definitive, it presents enough reason to consider that this may be changing. It will bear watching for further sharp moves in Trump's odds to see whether future event studies confirm or reject this theory.

I will give myself partial credit for this one. From the very start, I focused on the Iowa Caucus as a natural experiment, but this was largely ignored in favor of Wolfers' two natural experiments and complaints that I lacked statistical power in my econometric analysis. I think what my analysis got right was that there was an inconsistent relationship. And in my post-mortem piece on this, I looked at minute-by-minute data on Trump odds and the Mexican peso combined with eight natural experiments, and verified the earlier results that there was an inconsistent relationship.

Sometimes market panicked, sometimes they didn't. I argue that this shows markets vary in their assessment of Trump's likely effects just as they varied in their assessment of his odds. So for 2017, I am suggesting we will see markets at times make big moves in response to Mr. Trump's behavior and statements.

For the forecast of Mr. Trump's election odds, I give myself a 0%. For the call about his effect on the stock market, I give myself partial credit only.

The minimum wage

2016 was a big year for minimum wage hikes. For a few reasons, I find it strange to see so many pro-minimum wage pundits doing a victory lap for the effects that we are seeing. For one thing, the minimum wage in Seattle isn't $15 per hour. In fact, for firms with less than 500 workers, it's only $10.50. For bigger firms, it's as high as $13. This is true of most of the big local minimum wage hikes across the country. So we aren't looking at the effects of a $15 minimum wage yet.

Second, those who are looking to the unemployment rate as the gauge of the effects of the minimum wage are gauging by a yardstick that no informed labor economist would use. The academic literature uses employment or employment growth, and it judges it compared to a counterfactual, not just whether or not employment grew. The use of unemployment rates is really very misleading and it's disappointing to see this cited by the same people who haughtily urge others to "stick to the facts" on this debate.

Finally, the best study done so far of the minimum wage effects in Seattle was done by Jacob Vigdor who had access to administrative microdata and was hired by the Seattle City Council. Again, I find it strange that some people are citing this study as proving the minimum wage advocates correct.

It's true that Vigdor found that employment of low-wage workers was only reduced by 1.1%. But he also found that wage growth only rose by 73 cents per hour. When you combine the small wage effect with the small jobs effect, the implied elasticity is -0.15. If people think this supports their view that the minimum wage is benign, they should understand that David Neumark's conclusion is that the elasticity is between -0.1 to -0.2, so they are essentially in the Neumark camp.

Overall, I say that we are very early in the minimum wage results from recent hikes. Vigdor's work shows the importance of a carefully constructed counterfactual and the use of microdata. Given the early nature of the results, we may still find that minimum wage hikes in cities don't affect job growth, but operate through other channels like increasing outmigration of low-skilled workers. It's too soon to close the book on this issue, but so far, the results support the minimum wage critics. As a minimum wage critic, I call this a correct forecast for me.

Bigger lessons

In the end, my best forecast was obviously my prediction that Raj Chetty was about to unveil a big new study four days before he did. That is hard to top. But overall, I think there are a few bigger lessons for what my forecasting did and didn't get right in 2016.

First, the more dovish view of the labor market has continued to outperform the more hawkish view. Second, populist politics has proven very hard to predict. I think this will continue to prove true in terms of the behavior of our populist president. I view the market's inconsistent response to Trump's odds is a piece of evidence in favor of this theory. Finally, we are learning from the minimum wage debate, and part of what we are learning is the importance of carefully constructed counterfactuals. People who think "Seattle's unemployment rate went down" proves minimum wage critics wrong are not participating in the reality-based community.