BlackBerry: The Hype Machine Keeps Pumping

At least two new BlackBerry-branded devices may be released in the next few months.

Last Tuesday, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) announced its quarterly earnings and it was definitely a mixed bag. On the one hand, revenue dropped again and the company posted a GAAP loss of $0.22. But on the other hand, it was the twelfth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, and there was a non-GAAP profit of $0.02. Furthermore, the company expects to have breakeven non-GAAP EPS and approximately breakeven free cash flow in Q4, but no guidance on GAAP earnings were given.

On earnings day, the stock price hit a high of $8.05 and plummeted about 10% over the next few days to slightly above $7. After taking such a hit, the company desperately needs some positive news, and that just might happen very soon. The next annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is taking place on January 5-8, 2017 and BlackBerry is set to release some news.

QNX Auto

Just a day before earnings, the company announced its move into self-driving cars with a new research facility, promised $100 million investment, and 650 new jobs in Ottawa, Canada. Here, the company isn't using its QNX operating system to build an algorithm for autonomous cars, but rather focusing on providing the underlying secure operating system that other companies can use to build their applications on. The Senior Vice President & Head of BlackBerry QNX, John Wall, said that this program does not currently include federal funding, but it could in the future as the Canadian government has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies to traditional automakers.

Early results from the research center will be unveiled at CES. In fact, the company plans to show off three cars that demonstrate its cutting edge technologies in autonomous driving, connected cars, and advanced drivers assist and functionalities. CEO John Chen will also be speaking at one of the Super Sessions titled "Self-Driving Cars: New Rules of the Road."

In a recent interview, Wall was asked about the risk of other companies working on their own operating system for the automobile. Wall said it was:

Best for tech giants to work with us than displace us.

This keeps the door open for giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Uber (Private:UBER) to work with BlackBerry in the future.

QNX has been working with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) since 2014 for Ford's SYNC3 in-car entertainment system. Recently, QNX reached "Tier One" status with Ford in an agreement for expanded use of BlackBerry's QNX and security software. A deal with an automotive giant like Ford validates BlackBerry's solutions and should draw interest from other car manufacturers. In fact, QNX's infotainment software solutions are already available in over 60 million cars that span across numerous companies. So, it's quite possible for other deals, similar to the Ford one, to occur in the future.

On that note, BlackBerry has recently signed a "fairly large deal with a European car maker" according to Wall. The company will be releasing information regarding this deal in the next few months. Immediately, some potential European car manufacturers come to mind: Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF). And QNX has already worked with these companies with respect to infotainment systems in the Mercedes CLA45 AMG, BMW Z4 Roadster, and the Audi TT. BlackBerry's multiple job postings in Munich, Germany also seem to support the activity regarding a European automaker. Scoring another big deal with a big car manufacturer further validates BlackBerry's automotive solutions and show that the QNX division is growing.

If I wanted to speculate more, I would say BlackBerry may even be involved with autonomous trucks in Europe in regards to its QNX Auto platform but also Vehicle to Vehicle (V2C) communication, which may also synergize with BlackBerry Radar solutions. But I'll save that for another article.

TCL/BlackBerry Device Portfolio

BlackBerry recently signed a global smartphone software and brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication (OTC:TCCLF). Both companies had already worked together to produce the DTEK50 and DTEK60 smartphones in the past.

At CES, TCL is planning to reveal its BlackBerry device portfolio and it seems like the Mercury/DTEK70 device, which sports a physical keyboard, will be officially introduced. Steve Cistulli, the President and General Manager for TCL Communication has stated:

We've reached a point in our industry when we must boldly go where no other handset manufacturer has gone before; evolving how we serve our customers and consumers.

While it is extremely likely that it will introduce a physical keyboard device, it is uncertain what else may be in store. A timeline for the release of the phone, as well as the potential market rollout, will be very important information for analysts and investors.

In the next few months, the Indonesian joint venture BB Merah Putih will be releasing its BlackBerry branded device for the Indonesian market. On the last conference call, Chen mentioned that the first set of phones from this JV will be shipped around Chinese New Year. These sales should contribute directly to the bottom line, as Chen said margins on the royalties from the sales should be at least 90%. More information regarding BlackBerry's Mobility Solutions strategy can be found here.

Final Notes

After the stock fell down around 10%, investors may be wondering what to do. With the deals signed with Ford and TCL, there is potential hype and expectations for the future. I believe this hype will resonate around the time of CES and could have a positive effect on the stock. Traders of the stock should also pay attention to the 14-day RSI of 32.51 (below 30 signals the stock is oversold).

With BlackBerry's revenues declining every quarter, its stock price is greatly influenced by hype. Understanding the psychology behind it can help investors make smarter trades. In my previous article, I recommended buying at $7. I did so and made known my intentions to sell between a 5-10% gain, which I hit after only a few weeks. I plan on buying when the stock drops below $7 and will again hold for at least a 5% profit. I suggest traders to do the same.

