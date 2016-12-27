Famous Dave's Lack Of Liquidity Is Alarming

DAVE's negative working capital will make it difficult to compete in an industry where stores are constantly being modernized.

Source: Famousdaves.com

In an economy that could turn down in any month, discretionary spending is one of the first items consumers cut back on. In that respect, the restaurant industry is vulnerable. Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) in particular appears to be in trouble.

Double-Digit Revenue Declines

A red flag for any stock is lack of top-line growth. Famous Dave's quarterly revenue fell 9% Y/Y.

Restaurant sales fell 10%; comparable store sales for stores open 24 months or more declined 1.0% compared to 9.1% for the year earlier period. Franchise royalty revenue was flat; net new franchise restaurants increased by four, but were offset by a comparable store sales decline of 3.8%.

Dave's has a lot of structural problems that will not be quick fixes. The company has had trouble driving traffic to the stores, and has vowed to improve the food quality. A key differentiator for barbecue establishment is the food quality. The company recently recruited back founder Dave Anderson to help. Anderson is an icon in the barbecue community and will be focused on improving the company's food, culture and brand.

Another major goal is to reduce costs by improving operating efficiencies, cutting the menu, and optimizing labor. This quarter, total operating costs declined 7.3% to $24.7 million. The company's EBITDA margin fell to 3% of revenue versus 4% in the year earlier period. Food and beverage costs and labor as a percentage of revenue were flat to declining. However, operating expenses ticked up 1%, and general and administrative expenses increased 2%.

The biggest area of improvement appears to be G&A expense. The new CEO is Dave's fourth CEO in the past four years. With a consistent management team, the company could potentially meet expense goals. Nonetheless, until operating expenses fall faster than revenue declines, margins will suffer.

Lack Of Liquidity

The restaurant business requires a certain amount of capital for new store openings and for the modernization of existing stores. Dave's lack of liquidity is alarming. It has cash of $6.7 million and working capital of -$2.9 million. Of its $21.3 million in short-term liabilities, $8.9 million represents current portion of long-term debt.

According to management, the company has entered into a forbearance agreement that could hopefully delay any default actions. Dave's is in the process of refinancing its current credit agreement with another lender. Nonetheless, its paltry liquidity makes it difficult for the company to compete with larger restaurant chains that can spend millions on capex.

How Long Can The U.S. Consumer Last?

U.S. GDP grew 3.2% in the third quarter, the fastest rate of growth in two years. Consumption growth was 2.8%. The question remains, "How much longer can the consumer last?". November unemployment came in well under 5%. However, average wages fell 0.1%, and the labor participation rate was 62.7%. Labor participation rates below 63% have not been seen since the late 1970s. Signs already exist that the economy is slowing. For the first 46 weeks of 2016, rail traffic in the U.S. and Canada was down Y/Y by 9.3% and 4.4%, respectively. That implies businesses are shipping fewer goods and services cross country, and business activity is falling.

Rising interest rates could further choke off economic activity. If the consumer falters, then discretionary spending on restaurants, entertainment, etc. could fall. That does not bode well for Dave's. If competition for disposable income heats up, only those restaurants with the best brands, best foods and dining experience will survive. Dave's might also falter until it can perfect its food quality and create a consistent dining experience throughout its company-owned stores and franchises.

Takeaway

Dave's is experiencing operational issues just as rising interest rates threaten economic growth. Tens of millions of people no longer in the labor force does not bode well for long-term consumer spending. DAVE is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.