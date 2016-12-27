Boom Or Bust?

Have voters finally seen the light, or will we all end up on the "dark side of the moon" in the new year?

Most observers seem to agree that while the chances of a "boom" have risen, so too have the chances of a "bust.".

While there's hardly any consensus on exactly what Donald Trump plans to do in terms of economic policy, there is consensus on one thing.

One of the most oft-repeated warnings I've heard in the wake of Donald Trump's unlikely victory at the polls is that while the odds of a fiscal stimulus inspired, end of cycle boom (and by "boom" I mean we manage to squeeze a bit more out of an economy that has already run out of slack) may have increased, so too have the odds of a bust.

As I noted on Monday morning, there are three critical transitions taking place as we head into 2017. Here they are, courtesy of PIMCO:

The transition from monetary to fiscal policy, which has gained speed with the European Central Bank (ECB) tapering the monthly run-rate of its asset purchases to €60 billion, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) abandoning its money supply target in favor of a yield target, and the next U.S. administration likely to embark on a more expansionary fiscal policy.

The transition from globalization to de-globalization, which has been underway for some time but now looks set to accelerate as governments in the U.S. and elsewhere are likely to become more inward-looking.

China's currency regime transition from what was a U.S. dollar peg until August 2015 to the current quasi basket peg to what may become a managed or even free float of the yuan.

Now, notice that the fate of those transitions (i.e. the extent to which they play out in a nondisruptive fashion) depends to varying degrees on Donald Trump. Let's talk about the first transition.

For some time, central bankers have been clamoring for a passing of the baton from monetary to fiscal policy. In the early days of this multi-trillion dollar Keynesian experiment, PhD economists seemed to relish their newfound fame. Case in point:

But as time went on, shouldering the weight of the global economic recovery became more burdensome.

Inconvenient questions were asked...

... confetti was thrown ...

Click to enlarge

... and before long, the wear and tear became readily apparent...

Click to enlarge

Now, the incoming US president is purportedly set to usher in a new era where fiscal stimulus serves as the catalyst for growth and hope, thus relieving central banks of their obligation to play Atlas.

Or at least that's the plan. Here's what happens if everything goes according to plan (via PIMCO):

Fiscal policy becomes supportive, even though fiscal stimulus in the U.S. on the order of $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years only passes Congress around midyear and is enacted from the start of fiscal year 2018 (i.e., October 2017). Central banks play ball and largely maintain their stimulus, thus limiting the rise in bond yields.

Moving to the second transition, Trump seems intent on following through with at least some of his campaign promises regarding what he calls unfair or "terrible" trade deals. In addition to threatening tariffs on Mexico and China, Trump has also suggested he would rip up NAFTA, something which, as I showed on Sunday, would be a decidedly difficult task. Here's what I said over the weekend:

You cannot simply rip up trade agreements and start the world's largest economy down the road to de-globalization. That kind of thing represents a step back for society and will lead directly to all kinds of undesirable outcomes that the President-elect either isn't cognizant of or else doesn't care to discuss with voters.

If Trump does indeed start a trade war with the Chinese, SocGen thinks the chances that the Chinese move to a free float (NYSEARCA:CYB) by the end of the year rise to ~50% (so that addresses PIMCO's third transition).

(Chart: SocGen)

So what does the situation look like if things go right? Here's PIMCO again:

A full-blown trade war is avoided, and the Chinese yuan depreciates only gradually by about 7% over the next 12 months.

Alright then; that's the "big picture" (so to speak). Now let's focus on the US, drill down a bit, and get "tactical" with Morgan Stanley:

We think 2017 will start differently from how it ends. Despite talk of the US election as a 'game changer', a trend of rising yields, steeper curves and better earnings has been in place for months. We forecast that to continue through 1Q17, as still-easy year- over-year comparisons mean headline inflation and global earnings continue to rise (see Exhibit 3 ). An initial lack of policy clarity from the Trump administration may actually be helpful, in our view, allowing investors to believe that the US ultimately will pursue 'good' projects (e.g., infrastructure spending) and avoid 'bad' ones (trade protectionism), while dangling the possibility of large corporate tax cuts. But by 2Q17, this picture starts to change. We forecast global yields and USD to rise in 1Q as markets anticipate that better growth and inflation will cause the Fed to hike twice later in the year. That will mean a material tightening in financial conditions (see Exhibit 4 ). Around the same time, our economists see China growth slowing as credit-fueled stimulus is dialed back. And high expectations that the new US administration will be market-friendly raise the likelihood of disappointment. Even with expectations of fiscal stimulus, our 2017 US GDP forecast is just 2%.

And if growth disappoints, you know where all that fiscal stimulus is going to show up? That's right: inflation. And then you get a less accommodative Fed, a stronger dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), and a further tightening of financial conditions. In the bull case, "US fiscal stimulus boosts growth just as EPS growth accelerates, leading to new highs in equity markets (NYSEARCA:SPY)."

Bear in mind that all of this is set against the backdrop of critical elections in Europe where large swaths of the electorate have been whipped into a populist/ nationalist frenzy.

Summing things up, Morgan Stanley says simply this: "2017 is a year where our odds of a boom and bust have both increased." From what I can tell, the bank thinks the boom comes in H1 and the bust in H2.

As for PIMCO, I'll close with their left-tail scenario or, as they call it, "the dark side of the moon":

In our left-tail scenario, all three difficult transitions go badly: U.S. fiscal reform gets delayed in Congress, European politics turns uglier as populism and nationalism gain further ground and Brexit-related concerns materialize. Severe trade tensions emerge between the U.S. and China, Mexico and others, and China retaliates by letting its currency drop by 15% or more against the U.S. dollar.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.