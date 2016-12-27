How Small Are E-Book Sales Outside The U.S.?

Selling a few e-books on the same day is enough to get into the top 1,000 or even higher.

Somewhat famously, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has never disclosed exactly how many Kindle devices and e-books it sells. Go to the company's Investor Relations page, download a quarterly or yearly report, do a word search with the terms 'Kindle or 'e-book' and you'll find nothing, or only tangential mentions (e.g. a patent lawsuit). Even the word 'book' appears only a handful of times. We know the segment was still growing last year, and in a few weeks Amazon will hopefully disclose one or two factoids about it along with the yearly report. But don't expect detailed figures.

In this article I present evidence that, in at least one market (Spain), sales are negligible - even books in the top 100 are not making enough to provide a salary for the author (who gets 70% of the price, vs 30% for Amazon). Now, I'm fully aware that media makes up only about 17% of Amazon's revenue, and this percentage continues to decline, and that e-books are only part of media, and that e-book sales in Spain in particular are diminutive (that's the point of the article). Nevertheless, as e-books represent a high-margin product (the marginal or additional cost per sale is minimal), and other sources agree the situation in European countries (except for the UK) is similar, this analysis may have some relevance for the company's financials. It could also have relevance for Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) if the Nook line of devices and e-books wasn't more or less dead already.

In August 2012 I published a Kindle book in Spanish. Amazon unfortunately pulled it in April 2013 due to what they considered formatting errors; as sales were so low and I already had published the print version by then, I couldn't be bothered to fix and re-submit it. But the Kindle version has remained online, with a sales rank, since then.

What can a single book tell us about sales of the whole store? Well, Amazon's ranking algorithm isn't public, but it's known that (like most stores) it takes into account both the number of sales and how recent those sales have been. What happens with most books is that, as most days they sell no units, the moment they get 1 sale they jump ahead of thousands of other titles.

The reverse is also true: if other books remain behind you in the ranking, and yours isn't selling anything, then by necessity those other books aren't selling either. Any book that remained behind mine in the ranking thus has sold 0 units in the three-and-a-half years since mine was pulled.

Let's do the math

As this article was being written, on December 26th, 2016, Amazon offers around 195,000 books in Spanish. The total number of Kindle books, across all languages, exceeds five million; nevertheless, for purposes of simplicity I will assume the Spain store only sells Spanish books (certainly, looking at the top ranks all titles seem to be in that language).

My book is in spot 156,000. In other words: at a minimum, of these 195,000 books, there are 39,000 that haven't sold anything since mine was pulled.

The situation is worse, though. Almost all books sell something the first day or days; the author himself, plus a few relatives or friends, will get a copy. This means that virtually any book that happened to be published after April 2013 will be ahead of mine - even if it only sold one unit on the first day and zero since then.

While I unfortunately did not write down how many Spanish-language e-book titles there were back in April 2013, this article from a year later mentions over 70,000 books. Other data point: upon its launch, the Spain Kindle store had 22,000 titles. In other words: 38,000 titles were added in the store's first 29 months. This works out to 760 books/month, though looking at the increase in available titles since then, growth has been faster than linear.

Nevertheless, for purposes of simplicity, we'll assume that. This would mean an additional 17 months x 760 books/month = 12,920 books (rounded to 13,000). On top of the original 22,000 the store launched with, we have approximately 35,000 books on the store when mine stopped selling. (Nearly all of those 35,000 must have been behind mine, as only the top 1,000 or so sell units regularly, and mine had 1 sale in its last month).

So summing up:

There were 35,000 Spanish-language Kindle books in April 2013. Of these, let's say 34,000 were behind mine (it doesn't really matter if you say 32,000, or a similar number). How many of those managed to get even one sale in the intervening period, when mine could not sell at all?

sale in the intervening period, when mine could not sell at all? Three and a half years later, the number of books available has increased by 160,000 (to 195,000).

Nevertheless, my book has only dropped to the spot 156,000. In other words, the drop in rankings appears to be entirely due to new books being released, and not to books that were behind mine getting new sales.

So it seems most e-books are really just dead: the virtual store allows them to remain available for purchase, but that doesn't mean anyone is in fact buying them.

Further evidence: selling three books a day puts you in the top 200

One is tempted to think, well, yeah, 99% of the books out there sell no units, but perhaps the top 1% makes up for it. Not quite: if there is indeed an elite of books making money in this store, it must be the top 0.01%, i.e. the top ten or twenty in the case of the Spanish store.

On January 27th, 2013, for reasons I cannot quite remember, three people I know bought the book at once. My jaw dropped upon seeing the ranking.

You can find my Kindle sales report for January 2013 here; as you can see it shows a total of 7 units (because it's for the whole month, not for one day). You can also find the original image here; it should be possible to check that it was in fact created on January 27th, 2013.

So let's put it together: selling three books on one day, the equivalent of 90 a month, used to put you comfortably in the top 1,000 - close to the top 100, in fact. Furthermore, these three books only generated about €2.70 for Amazon (my book was priced at €2.99 and I had the 70% royalty option). Now, nearly four years have gone by, but the store had already been going on for over a year. It was not a fluke, or an artifact of a just-opened online shop.

Furthermore, the following report, sourcing data from the publishers' association (FGEE), confirms sales increased only by about 50% in 2013-2015, going from €80M to €120M; the same report estimates Amazon had slightly under half of this market (see page 26 for both charts). Even if this compound growth of 20-25% were to continue, you'd have to wait many years before the market becomes significant.

In conclusion: sales of e-books in this market are minimal and can be expected to remain so.

