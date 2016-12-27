COT Report: The Money Managers Stopped Buying Oil While Selling Gold, Corn, Wheat And Soybeans

Despite the obvious drop in prices, the money managers were not selling aggressively in the soybean market.

The oil market liquidity decreased. The money managers’ net long position is at the two-year maximum. The correction is probable.

OIL

According to the latest COT report, over the week ending December 20, the money managers unsignificantly reduced their presence in the oil market (NYMEX). Over the mentioned period, they closed 2,689 previously bought and 5,699 previously sold oil contracts. As a result, the money managers' net long position in this market rose by 3,010 contracts, amounting to 306,156 contracts, which corresponds to the two-year record. Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Over the week, the open interest decreased by 7.8%, which means relatively rapid liquidity reduction rate. However, this situation may be explained by the desire of many investors to exit the market for the Christmas period. It is interesting to note that the share of the money managers' net position in the open interest reached 11.3% - this is also the maximum value from the beginning of 2015.

So, in my opinion, judging by the money managers' behavior and the liquidity dynamics, the oil market is not likely to demonstrate a new wave of growth in the near future, although it remains bullish. Information that Libya plans to ramp up the oil production to 0,270 mb/d in Q1 2017 confirms the doubts about the ability of OPEC and the independent oil producers to create a shortage of oil in the world over the first half of 2017. Given that the actual and the relative size of the money managers' net long position is already at the two-year maximum, they can partially lock in profit on the bought contracts that will cause the correction of the WTI oil prices to the level of $50.

GOLD

During the reporting period, the money managers continued to reduce their net long position in gold for the sixth week in a row, with no signs of slowing down. Thus, over the last week 10,223 bought gold contracts were closed and 4,771 new gold contracts were sold. As a result, the money managers' net long position fell by 10,223 contracts, amounting to 53,911 purchased contracts.

The market's open interest grew by 3.8%, amounting to 647,827 lots. The liquidity of this market has been growing with acceleration over the past three weeks, despite active selling by the money managers.

The liquidity growth, i.e. the inflow of the new money into the market, potentially means price support. However, in my opinion, the continued aggressive selling by the money managers is able to push the gold price even lower, approximately to the level of $1100.

CORN

After three weeks of inactivity, the money managers started the active corn sales - over the last week, the money managers' net short position in corn increased by 31.2%, amounting to 97,086 sold contracts

The market liquidity remained almost unchanged at the level of the year-and-a-half minimum. At the same time, the proportion of the money managers' net position in the open interest rose up to 6.5%.

The money managers' position in corn becomes increasingly negative, which indicates the weakness of the market.

WHEAT

On the last week, the money managers were selling wheat, but less actively than corn. During this period, the money managers' net short position in wheat increased by 10,666 (+11.5%) contracts, reaching the level of 103,595 sold contracts. It is worth noting that the current level is still much below the maximum recorded in October, when the size of the money managers' net short position in wheat amounted to 151,417 sold contracts.

The open interest increased by 1.2% over the week, amounting to 553,323 lots, which is above the average level over the last year and a half.

The current price of wheat CBOT futures again tests the 10-year minimum. At that, the money managers have been consistently locking in profits on the numerous sold contracts already starting from October. I am not sure that it is now a good idea to be among those who are helping the money managers to buy wheat at the current price level.

SOYBEANS

On the last week, the money managers were also actively selling soybeans. But less actively than one could expected, given an obvious parallel fall in the soybean futures prices. Over the described period, the money managers' net long position in soybean fell by 9,038 ( -7.5%) contracts, amounting to 111,712 contract.

The open interest in this market grew by 2,3% over the week, reaching 860,636 lots. Soybean market liquidity still remains at an average level.

Despite a fairly strong soybean market correction, demonstrated on the last week, the money managers still retain relatively big net long position in this market, with no signs of reduction. Perhaps this indicates a weak potential of further price reduction in this market.

CONCLUSION

So, increasing the net long position in oil to the two-year maximum, the money managers significantly reduced the intensity of the purchases. Given the decline in liquidity in this market, correction could be expected.

The money managers have been selling gold for six consecutive weeks, and so far there are no signs of slowing down. From this point of view, the gold price is likely to decline further.

The money managers clearly became more negative in corn.

On the last week, the money managers were selling wheat, and in the short term this market is probably negative. But over the past two months, the net short position of the money managers have clearly been declining, indicating the start of the process of locking in profits.

Despite the observed negativity of the soybean market, the money managers consistently hold massive long position, that indicates the proximity of strong price support.

