Silver Seems To Be Writing A Sweet Story But What Comes Next Is A Thriller

While the stock market is waiting to get some real strength in order to attempt to surpass some milestones ahead, iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is over the last 7 trading days in a tight range between $15.40 and $14.85. It seems that investors and traders are cautious or are trying to find some catalyst in order to move things forward. Don't get me wrong: SLV and SPY are by no means positively correlated as we can see in the chart below. In fact, they have usually a negative correlation well demonstrated throughout the chart and especially in its final part.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts.com. Note: All charts are in semi-logarithmic scale.

But what is truly important is to find the main drivers of silver especially those that have more strength on a particular occasion. Among multiple factors, some of which have a contradictory force, I think that currently the US Dollar Index [USDX] is the most decisive factor to influence the progress of silver. In the two charts below we can see clearly that the dollar has risen strongly from 91.88 to more than 103 in seven months. This rise had a tremendous impact on the price of silver given that at about the same time it has declined around 25%, from $19.71 to under $15.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Analyzing the charts we may conclude that while the USDX seems to be building a top, silver gives the impression of being near a bottom. This is consistent with the relationship between these two assets. Obviously, the negative correlation is also very pronounced when comparing silver to USDX. At this point it seems that the evolution in opposite directions is almost extreme as we can see in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Of course their prices can evolve much more and modify this setup, but there is a real possibility of having been made a top at 103.62 for the dollar and a bottom at $14.85 for silver.

Investment in silver

The table below shows the evolution of our small investment of $25,000 in SLV (a silver ETF representing 5% of a hypothetical $500,000 portfolio) whose strategy was defined in a previous article.

At last Friday's closing price of $14.91, I had to buy another 30 SLV shares in order to keep the 5% target of asset allocation. Thus, I have now 1,676 shares at $14.91 = $24,989.16.

Note: for simplicity reasons brokerage commissions are not considered. The purchase or sale prices are always those of the session's closing.

Conclusion

We can not forget that we believe in good opportunities for silver in the future and we will be very watchful to all developments. We will not be let down by small losses that may still be greater on several unexpected occasions. Silver has great volatility and for this reason we must be aware that we need to follow the strategy with the greatest rigor. Only by taking measured risks can we get the reward we deserve. This is a long-term walk and we have only spent a couple of weeks so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.