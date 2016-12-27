Kinder Morgan - Heading Into 2017

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has had a wild year on the market. Back in Q1, the stock was continuing its post-dividend cut freefall towards $10/share. After Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) decided to recognize the value present, the stock catapulted upward on the first positive news in months. The last ten months or so, however, have been characterized by rangebound trading and false breakouts. I, personally, was expecting the company to finish out the year higher, but a lack of materialized catalysts ultimately stunted growth. As we turn to next year, the company has several positive endeavors being undertaken; however, they're largely at the mercy of a few key regulators to begin their trek back to financial stability.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong Returns

For 2016, Kinder Morgan has put up gains of about 29.15% before dividends. Despite the stock presenting a lot of headaches for investors, this is still an outperforming return against most benchmarks. I've personally talked about how I believe this company is a clear buy as it has a strong risk/reward scenario and many internal things to fix that could allow it to generate a heavily outperforming return over the long term. Right now, you've got the company slightly falling in December, continuing along a trading range established in mid-July.

Source: StockCharts

If you have no understanding of Kinder Morgan or the stock, that's okay. With many equities in the energy sector, you've largely missed your risk/reward opportunity as 2016's pacing for energy was phenomenal. For Kinder Morgan, in my opinion, you have nearly 100% of potential upside in the next couple of years. Let's take a look at a trailing three-year chart below. The stock has clearly bottomed and pulled out of its lows and has begun to search for a catalyst to justify higher levels; thus the rangebound trading this year. However, looking back a few years, this is a stock that used to trade above $40/share, meaning that there is a precedent for a near triple-digit return over the next three to five years.

Source: StockCharts

Forward Outlook: Catalysts

For 2017, it's time to start thinking about catalysts. 2016 was entirely focused on recovery, stabilizing the balance sheet and obtaining a long-term plan towards reinstating the dividend. The only way the latter is going to happen is if a higher amount of distributable cash flow can come online and to do that, the company needs its backlog to have realizations.

Of core focus is the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, or TMEP, for short. The project, if approved, will see construction begin in Q3 2017 and end by the start of 2020. That seems like a rather long time, but when you consider that they're building a pipeline extension from Edmonton all the way to the north border of Washington, it doesn't seem so unreasonable (Rome wasn't built in a day). The slide below really lays out clearly the various regulatory hurdles that the company has to overcome in the very short term (timeline: end of Q1 2017) in order to be able to start construction on this project later next year.

Source: Investor Presentation

TMEP is Kinder Morgan's primary catalyst in the short-term and is the absolute core focus of the company and analysts right now. There's high conviction that the project will be passed and that this isn't Dakota Access Round 2. Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has already given his approval for the pipeline and is supportive of it because he recognizes the long-term benefits of this project. Notably, according to Trudeau, the First Nations cannot block the pipeline, which means that it is up solely to the NEB, for which they've already given a handful of initial approvals over the last eighteen months.

As for other catalysts, it's important to recognize that the company has a massive $13 billion backlog, but has been unable to realize many projects from it as the operational environment has been incredibly challenging. For now, efforts are being focused on TMEP and away from all other catalysts as taking on more short-term projects would mean accessing the capital markets and expanding their budget, which would disadvantage shareholders.

Forward Outlook: Budget

As of now, Kinder Morgan is projecting distributable cash flow (dcf) of $4.46 billion, with the per share amount coming in at $1.99, seen below. Having watched these values all year, this projection is rather disappointing. It's disappointing because breaking $2.00 dcf/share means that the company can soon think about raising the dividend or taking another action that benefits shareholders. If pricing and volumes are expected to be higher and more sustainable next year, why is the projection coming in so low? While I continue to search for the answer, one possible explanation is that the company isn't overextending itself with expectations and keeping them easily obtainable.

Source: Investor Presentation

There's no dividend increase on the table for 2017 right now. While this can obviously be revised, it's hard to be optimistic when the company is projecting such a low value of dcf/share and considering that the projected full-year 2016 value will be $2.01/share, which saw far worse operational conditions.

As for capex, we're actually seeing an upward revision, which goes against the conservative projections for dcf. Growth capex is coming in at $3.2 billion, with total capex likely to be around the $3.4 to $3.5 billion mark. This is an increase from the 2016 full-year guidance of $2.7 billion, meaning that the company is pursuing more projects to push up dcf. The budget for next year is also interesting because the sensitivities to commodity prices were basically left unchanged. Right now, it's per $1 change in the WTI, dcf changes by $6 million. Additionally, for natural gas, it's per $0.10 change in the Henry Hub, dcf changes by $1 million. The WTI figure was the only one to change, by just half a million per change.

KMI's guidance for commodity prices are a bit more interesting. The company is looking to full-year average realized prices of $53/barrel via the WTI and $3/MMBtu via the WTI. The crude oil expectation is very reasonable, in my opinion, based upon the strong support at $50, thanks to OPEC and non-OPEC producer agreements over the past month. The expectation for natural gas seems high (as it's been suppressed under $3/MMBtu for a large portion of the last twenty-four months), but an onset of colder weather and retracting inventories relative to the past two years seem to support this expectation.

Moving forward, an expectation that shareholders now need to have is that this company is going to stay highly levered through 2017. At the beginning of 2016, the company stated they wanted to lever down to 5.5x net debt/adjusted EBITDA. That was revised up to 5.3x, but now it seems as though they've revised down slightly to 5.4x. In 2017, leverage is expected to be flat in its change. You should expect a 5.4x net debt/adjusted EBITDA figure at the end of 2017. However, the caveat that the company is providing is that proceeds from JV activity will be used, in part, to pay down debt. Thus, it's actually a toss-up where leverage could end next year considering there are many short-term unknowns.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, expectations are everything. Kinder Morgan has clearly tried to keep the bar low heading in 2017 such that they can grow the stock with minimal headwinds from analysts and investors. Low expectations in this department should lift the stock when catalysts, like TMEP, materialize. Shareholders and prospective investors will receive more information at the Analyst Day in January, so I'll be watching for any material changes to the guidance given, and hopefully we'll have an update on TMEP's approval status by then. Happy holidays!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.