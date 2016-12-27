Tile Shop: Time To Book Profit

SG&A levels are likely to be elevated due to opening of a new distribution centre in New Jersey and faster pace of new store openings.

Tile Shop's (NASDAQ:TTS) shares have gained over 20% since we recommended buying them in August and are now just a couple of percentage points from our short-term target of $21. While the company's medium to long-term growth story remains intact, it faces several near-term headwinds in the first half of 2017. The company has one of the most difficult same-store sales (SSS) comparisons in Q1 2017. Further, there will be elevated SG&A expenses as the company opens a new distribution centre in January. Also, accelerated store growth means more expenses, which may adversely impact EPS in the near term. I recommend short-term traders to take profit at current levels and long-term investors to hedge/increase returns by writing covered calls. Here's a look at these issues in detail.

Tough comps in 1H

After posting same-store sales growth of 9.7% and 9.8% respectively in Q3 and Q4 2015, Tile Shop reported 13.20% SSS in Q1 2016, which was one of its highest in the recent years. This means the company will face 340 bps of headwind from difficult comps in Q1 2017. The company posted 5.7% SSS growth in Q3 2016, and going by its guidance, we can expect similar SSS growth in Q4 2016. A 340 bps of comp headwind will slow down SSS growth to ~2.3% (= 5.70%-3.40%) in Q1 2017.

There has been a high correlation between Tile Shop's valuation and its SSS in the past. Post Q2 2016 results, where management's guidance implied low to mid-single digit SSS for the back half of 2016, the stock corrected over 20% in a few weeks as some investors were worried about possibility of low-single digit SSS. While the lower end of management's guidance proved conservative and the company ended up posting 5.7% SSS in Q3; a low-single digit SSS is very likely in Q1 2017. I believe this concern will limit the upside for Tile Shop in the first half of 2017.

Higher SG&A, Inventory levels

Tile shop leased a distribution centre in New Jersey in Q3 2016 and expects it to be fully operational by January 2017. While a long-term positive, operating cost from this new distribution centre will add to SG&A in 1H 2017. Further, the company has also increased the pace of new store openings and 1H 2017 new store openings (~8 new openings) will likely be double 1H 2016 run rate (4 new openings). Since it takes some time for these stores to break even; they will also elevate operating costs and adversely affect earnings in 1H 2017.

In addition to higher SG&A, the company's inventory levels will also remain high in the first half as it establishes inventory at the New Jersey distribution center and accelerates opening of new stores.

Medium to Long-term story intact

While there are several headwinds for the company in 1H 2017, its long-term store growth story remains intact. There is significant white space opportunity for the company to grow and increase its store count to ~300 from current 120 stores over the next decade. I believe Tile Shop's stock will again be an interesting candidate in 2H 2017 as comps start easing and management takes a decision on initiating dividend for the shareholders (The company will likely be debt free at the end of Q2 2016, post that management can use excess cash to pay dividend).

Recommendation

Tile Shop is trading at a forward PE of 36.6x, which is a premium to its peer group consisting of Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). While Tile Shop deserves a higher multiple due to its good growth prospects, this high valuation also makes it susceptible to volatility in the quarters where its performance is below the trendline. Given the issues mentioned above, we are not very optimistic on Tile Shop's performance in 1H 2017 and expect stock's upside to be capped in this period. We recommend short-term investors to book profits, while medium to long-term investors can consider writing covered calls. Tile Shop's May 22.5 call has a bid/ask spread of 1.35/1.75 and its last traded price was $1.45. Assuming investors are able to sell covered calls at $1.45, they will be able to get an additional return of 7.07% over the next five months and the trade will be profitable as long as stock remains below $23.95 (calculations doesn't include brokerage charges).

Marketplace Service: We will be sharing our top picks in Industrials, Consumers and Services spaces for 2017 over the next couple of weeks with our marketplace subscribers. We invite you to a free 2-week trial of our marketplace service here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.