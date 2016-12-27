Plains All American Is A Good Choice For The Long Term

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) still looks like a good investment for investors looking to hold it for the long-term, despite the stellar unit price performance during the last 10 months. The structural changes on the company level and the overall positive outlook for the industry make it an investment worth considering. One of the biggest concerns for investors was the distribution coverage of the partnership, which I have analyzed through different metrics. The table below shows the trend in margins, cash flows, cash paid to common and preferred shareholders, and how these metrics have behaved in the last five years.

This table gives a picture of the fundamentals and how they have evolved in the last five years. The last column also takes into account the first nine months of 2016. Since we do not have the fourth quarter numbers and the year is almost over, I believe that we needed to take a look at the nine-month figures too. A look at the first four rows shows that while the revenue figures have fell by almost half in 2015, the gross profit and gross margin has in fact improved. This is a common trend in the service based business model. Since the business does not buy commodities, the impact of the lower commodity sales does not affect the gross margin negatively. Gross margin for 2015 was the highest in the past five years and the nine-month GP margin is even higher at 9.40%. However, we will have to wait and see what the full year figures are and only then we can make a reasonable comparison.

Operating margin has also been rising since 2012 and it was the highest in 2015 (based on full year comparison). Better gross profit and slightly reduced operating expenses resulted in operating margin going over 5%. Almost similar trend can be seen in the net margin. It was close to 4% in 2015 and in the last nine-months, has gone above 4%. EBITDA figures have been consistently strong and the poor commodity prices have not affected it.

The last few lines in the table focus on the cash flows. I have shown common and preferred cash distributions separately to make clear how much Plains All American was paying to its general partners. Cash paid to both common and preferred unit holders has been rising consistently from 2011-15. However, the cash paid to general partners has grown at a much faster pace than the cash paid to common unit holders. From 2011 to 2015, cash payments to general partners grew by more than 173%, while the growth in common cash distributions was just 88%. It shows that how the general partner interest has been growing and how it has been limiting the partnership's ability to grow distributions to common unitholders. Poor distribution coverage was the reason behind a 21% cut in quarterly common cash distributions for the third quarter.

The problem becomes even more apparent when we compare the cash outlay to the operating cash flows. The ratio was manageable till 2014. The partnership was paying 70% of its operating cash flows to the shareholders. However, in 2015, total cash outlay to shareholders was more than 124% of the cash generated through operations. This means that the partnership paid 24% more cash to its shareholders than it generated from its continued operations. This is even before taking into account the capital spending and other cash obligations, if any. For the nine-months, this ratio has gone over 200%. It is fair to say that this is not sustainable and the management will have to change something to continue growth in common distributions.

This was probably one of the key reasons behind the simplification transactions carried out by the partnership. According to these transactions, the general partners' incentive distribution rights will be eliminated and 245.5 million common units will be issued to the general partners. After this transaction, general partners will have 34% share in the partnership. At the current common cash dividend rates, the partnership will be saving around $50 million in cash distributions immediately. However, more importantly, the interest of general partners will now be aligned with the common unit holders. $50 million reduction in cash outlay will not massively improve the distribution coverage, but the removal of incentive distribution rights will give more freedom to the management to play with the common cash distributions. The cash flows will have to rise in the future to further enhance the distribution coverage. I believe this will happen as the commodity prices start to recover and the production grows. The partnership also issued new debt of $750 million. Proceeds from this issue will be used to pay revolving credit facility and commercial papers.

Overall, the simplification transactions have improved the credit profile as well as the distribution coverage of the partnership. Removal of incentive distribution rights is a major development and will bode well for the common unitholders in the future. This is one of the key reasons the unit price has shown such an impressive movement in the last few weeks despite an increase in common units outstanding. This ensures that the cash will be distributed equitably and the common unitholders will feel more secure. Plains All American is still a good stock for the long-term despite the rally in the last 10 months. The structural changes have made it an even more durable business. Structural changes coupled with the commodity price recovery will result in even better growth, both in cash distributions and the price of the unit.

