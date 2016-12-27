Carl Icahn: 'I Don't Really Talk About Short-Term Things In The Market, But...'

Even though he's only supposed to say nice things he just expects a few things to "knock the hell out of the market".

Carl Icahn is in the camp of President-elect Donald Trump and so can only say nice things.

The world and markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) are about to change on January 20th and one person "in the know" is President-Elect Donald Trump's advisor Carl Icahn. In an interview with CNBC last week Mr. Icahn gave several reasons why both longer term and shorter term risks are about to culminate soon. Mr. Icahn bought heavily on the Trump win and now he's getting out. We should all pay attention.

There's Reason To Pay Attention

Mr. Icahn is close to President-elect Donald Trump. We have seen that P.E. Trump has two camps of people. You're either "for" Trump or "against" Trump. There is no mistaking who Trump categorizes in which camp. Mr. Icahn was an early supporter of P.E. Trump and so is clearly in Trump's camp. He is so much so in the "for" camp that he was just selected as an official advisor to P.E. Trump.

That relationship forces Mr. Icahn to only make glowing comments about the president-elect because that's one of the requirements to be in his camp. Trump, like any good businessman wants a team that's behind him. One of the requirements is that you obviously make supportive comments.

Therefore if you can catch Mr. Icahn saying something not-so-nice about the economy or market or anything that has to do with P.E. Trump you need to take heed of it.

That's why his pre-holiday short term stock market message caught our ear.

Even though Mr. Icahn is in Trump's camp he's now hand-over-fist selling and warning investors that a top is in. And that's coming from someone in the "for" camp with only glowing things to say about P.E. Trump. That's also coming from a stock market wizard.

He Called The Trump Rally And Bought Big

Let's review some brief recent history. Carl Icahn was reported to buy about a $1B (with a B) worth of stocks in the overnight crash after Donald Trump was elected.

Here's what he reminded CNBC last week:

"Donald being elected is a positive thing. We laughed about it. I left the [election win] party and went home and bought stock that night. I think it's a positive thing. When the market went down 1000 points, it was the no-brainers I talk about and I think Donald will be very good for this economy and that will work out."

Carl Icahn bought on the overnight crash of November 8th to 9th and was positioned for the post Trump-win rally. That was then.

Now He's Selling Because He's Worried.

He continued,

"I am a different kind of investor anyway. I don't hedge. I don't play the market going up or down too much."

Even though he doesn't "play the market" he just caught a huge up move by "playing" the market. It was a "no-brainer."

Even though he doesn't "hedge," he's hedging.

"Well if you want to ask me two weeks ago or today it's a different answer. As the market has been running up like this I've become more hedged."

He doesn't "play" but he caught the best move of the year. He doesn't hedge but he just told you he "hedged." What's bothering Carl Icahn who 1) loves Trump 2) is in the Trump camp and so can only say nice things but 3) is hedging, selling and taking profits hand-over-fist in a matter of weeks?

Let's see.

What's Bothering Carl Icahn That He's Selling Hand Over Fist?

Three things are bothering Carl Icahn short term even though he has to only say nice things about the president-elect.

Let's go in his chronological order of worry.

*"Blind Buying"

*Tax Selling

*China

"Blind Buying"

"Over the next four years Donald will be successful. He's a smart guy and he's going to get things done."

That was the good; now the bad.

"The danger is that you have all this money pouring in Amerca into ETFs and ETFs are sort of almost blind buying. You just buy these ETFs and I always question the fact that if you're buying these stocks and you really don't know what you own you're prone to these periods of time..."

And he continues. Now for the ugly.

"There could be some kind of crisis and there could be a problem."

Remember this is Carl Icahn who has to say nice things. After his "nice things" he's now pointing out "there could be some kind of crisis and there could be a problem."

We'll soon explain that crisis and that problem that he sees.

After Mr. Icahn couches his comments with something positive he points out today's reality. After he bought only just a few weeks everybody is now "in."

Many of these people Mr. Icahn feels have no knowledge of what they bought and no staying power. As soon as something negative happens Mr. Icahn is concerned that these weak hands will sell. That's why he wants to get in front of the inevitable.

The Trump trade is clearly done in the short term according to Carl Icahn.

What are some reasons that could cause selling? Remember this selling according to Mr. Icahn will cause these new holders to stampede back out. Because they don't know what they own any weakness will feed on itself.

Here's a couple of reasons that could cause that stampede back out.

Tax Selling

"And then I don't really talk about short-term things in the market, but..."

He's now going to tell us about short term things that are culminating January 1st even though he doesn't typically talk about short term things.

"One of the things that concerns me, or you might talk about is the fact there's been a lack of selling over the last few weeks. One reason is because if you're an investor you're thinking to yourself, well look, it's 50/50. Is the market going up or down? Why don't I wait until January when I pay less taxes on my gains? I have gains in a lot of things now. Why should I take them now when if I sell them in January I don't have to pay tax this year, next year, and I can pay less tax. There's a lack of stock for sale and yet on the buy side money keeps pouring in from what I consider a lot of investors that really don't study the market... Can you decide if it is a good value in the short term, probably not.... Those are the things that concern me quite a bit."

Remember, Carl Icahn is very close with the President-elect so he knows what might happen. Plus, remember, he's only supposed to say nice things. But he just clearly listed near term issues that "concern" him "quite a bit."

Because there are plans by the Trump-administration to cut capital gains taxes investors are getting excited. Therefore anybody who wants to sell some of the gains built up in 2016 is looking to wait to sell.

Mr. Icahn points out that there has not been the normal selling as people all wait in unison to sell January 2nd.

That's part of the reason he's now hedging after nailing the rally. He sees too many new investors whom he considers weak hands who will pile on selling if markets go down. He sees tax gain selling in 2017 which will hit the markets early in the year.

And regarding probably the most famous Trump issue, China is going to "knock the hell out of markets" according to Mr. Icahn. Let's see.

China Trade War Will "Knock The Hell Out Of The Market"

"How should investors be thinking about that very issue considering the rhetoric that the president-elect himself has said during the campaign and perhaps after? That obviously if you have a trade war with China, by definition, I remember the day something like that would really knock the hell out of the market."

We know that a trade war with China is on the "day one" agenda for P.E. Trump (see here and here).

P.E. Trump has said that on day one he will label China a currency manipulator, withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and appoint tough negotiators to redraw trade agreements specifically with China.

According to Mr. Icahn who is very close to P.E. Trump and is not supposed to say anything bad, that will "knock the hell out of the market."

When is that? January 20th or 21st, whichever is considered "day one."

Just For Fun You Should Know Carl Icahn Has Seeking Alpha On The Brain. He's Calling Everyone Seeking Alpha.

We know many people love Seeking Alpha. We do. You do. Carl Icahn does too. Let's listen to him mention Seeking Alpha in his CNBC interview.

"I've said a long time that it's dangerous to have all this money dammed up in these ETFs. I've said it on your, I think on Seeking Alpha or whatever it was, way back. Interviewer Scott Wapner: Yeah, Delivering Alpha. Carl Icahn: Delivering Alpha with Larry Fink, who I respect a lot but,"

Now you know that this world famous investor has Seeking Alpha on the brain.

Anybody want a Seeking Alpha? I mean a coffee.

Conclusion

A staunch supporter and now official advisor of President-Elect Donald Trump is in the "for" camp. If you are in the "for" camp you are required to only say nice things. That said, Carl Icahn, after calling the rally is now very worried. Even though he never hedges he's hedging for some short and long term issues that are culminating in January. We should all take heed.

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.