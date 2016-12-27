George Schneider Positions The FTG For 2017: Selectively Constructive

Positioning the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio For 2017: Selectively Constructive

The week ending December 23rd saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average make several attempts to clear the 20K hurdle. Coming within 12 points, it fell back once again. Friday saw the market eking out a small gain to close at 19,934. A mere .3% rise would get us there, but the market was having none of it.

The market has, for the time being, hit the pause button. Consolidation of some pretty hefty gains is the order of the day.

'Presidential'-elect Tweets And Taunts

Like everything else about this last election cycle, we keep saying, "we've never seen anything like this before." Donald J. Trump vowed to mix things up and bring his own style to governance. He's making good on that vow, every day. Sometimes several times a day.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," he wrote.

Arms control experts were startled by this. It has been the concerted, agreed-upon policy by Democratic and Republican presidents alike, for several decades to build down our nuclear arsenal in concert with Russia. Seemingly calling for another arms race goes counter to this policy.

"Let it be an arms race," the president in waiting was reported to have told Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe program, in an early phone call on Friday.

According to Brzezinski he went on to say: "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

We may be on the precipice of a change in trend, precipitated by anxiety and trader nervousness associated with this recent saber rattling. It may prove to be the straw that finally breaks the back of the latest resumption of the bull market.

Since the election, investors had begun to don their courage hats and added risk to their portfolios, buying equities again and contributing to some 21 records on all the major indexes. A few days ago, we were just 12 points away from reaching a nice round number that everyone could get excited about. In this recent article, I asked, 'Where Is The Trump Slump' that everyone had expected if he unexpectedly won the election. Now we appear to be slinking back from Dow 20K. Opinion is divided. We may be popping champagne corks before New Year's Eve, or we may witness the start of a mini-correction if things continue to heat up on the international stage. Uncertainty has returned.

Two Thousand Sixteen, and Beyond

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio was launched here on Seeking Alpha on December 24, 2014 to demonstrate how to build and grow income for retirement to fill the gap between Social Security benefits and what a couple actually needs for spending in retirement.

2016 was the second full year of portfolio management for this public portfolio. We spent the first half actively adding to our positions. In the beginning of the year, as the market fretted about the December 2015 rate hike of ¼ percent by the Fed and found the market in deep correction mode, many of our interest sensitive stocks sold off significantly.

Because we are dividend growth investors, we took many contrary positions and were glad to scoop up many of the bargains that were considered fairly valued just days before. Buying on deep discounts, we were able to enhance our yields, sometimes on the order of 1% to 2% depending on prices and dividend rates paid at the time.

Mid-year, we began to pull back our buying somewhat and went into dividend accumulation mode. Here is what was accumulated in dividends in the FTG Portfolio, June through November.

Fill-The-Gap dividend payment dates Click to enlarge

Strategy Session-Positioning For 2017 And Beyond

In the interest of furthering our aim to build and grow income, we've come out of hibernation and resumed more active management.

It has been several months since we've initiated any new purchases for the FTG Portfolio. Our last sale on 10/27/16 netted us $16,835 in proceeds. From June through November of this year, we have accumulated $13,521 in dividends from our portfolio constituents as detailed in the table above.

Over this time span, from June through November, 11 out of our current 18 portfolio constituents gave us solid dividend increases, some more than once.

Adding these amounts to our $29 balance back in May resulted in total dry powder of $30,385.

Rather than dripping our dividends automatically into each of our stocks, I believe I can make better use of the funds by waiting and watching for good opportunities to come along. When they do, we deploy funds in ways that take advantage of higher yield opportunities to grow our income faster than what might otherwise be the case.

Deployments

I used the Real Time Portfolio Tracker as an aid to my research. In order to reduce the risk of total portfolio income failure, it is my aim to gain approximately equal percentages of income from each portfolio constituent. The tracker aids me in this task.

It was decided to deploy about half of current investable funds and leave the rest as dry powder to layer into more positions slowly. This would give me the benefit of dollar cost averaging and I'd be assured of never paying the highest price for any of our positions. Dollar cost averaging takes care of that.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

Click to enlarge

If there is a negative change in value since purchase, this will be reflected with a minus sign and highlighted in red.

Click to enlarge

Column P indicates capital gains/losses for each portfolio constituent as well as the portfolio total, also highlighted in red in any instance of a capital loss.

New Positions Initiated

We bought 320 additional shares in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paying an annual dividend of $1.52, we were able to obtain a yield of 9.77% and annual additional income of $486.40 from this new position.

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company that provides one stop solutions to meet the distinct and underserved financing needs of private middle-market companies across diverse industries. ARCC is the largest business development company by both market cap and total assets, with about $9.1 billion of total assets.

We bought 210 additional shares in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). CenturyLink is a global communications, hosting, cloud and IT services company enabling millions of customers to transform their businesses and their lives through innovative technology solutions. CenturyLink offers network and data systems management, Big Data analytics and IT consulting, and operates more than 55 data centers in North America, Europe and Asia. The company provides broadband, voice, video, data and managed services over a robust 250,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 300,000-route-mile international transport network.

This latest position, paying an annual dividend of $2.16 brought us a yield of 9.06% and additional annual income of $453.60.

Always in the market for a good bargain when rate increases panic investors to let go of their REITs, we bought 165 more shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). Omega pays a yearly dividend of $2.44, which gave us a yield of 8.19% on these shares, and additional annual income for the portfolio of $402.60.

These three new purchases brought a total of $1342.60 in additional annual income to the portfolio, bringing the new total of annual income to $26,969.28.

I'm able to plug in ARCC, CTL and OHI into the Real Time Portfolio Tracker, along with our other portfolio holdings, to track entry prices, current prices in real time, original value of investment, change of this value through time (capital gain or loss percentage), their dividends, current yield and the yield on cost over time when the dividend changes. It also gives me instant feedback as to how much income each portfolio component provides to the portfolio, what percent each represents in overall portfolio value, and most importantly, what percent of income each position contributes to the overall income produced by the portfolio.

2017 - The Next Frontier

The most recent leg up in the continuing bull market, from the election results to now, has been like a rocket ship on steroids. Instead of dropping like a rock, which some pundits expected upon a Trump victory, the market took a different view. Traders and investors focused on Trump's promises to ignite the economy by putting in place a $1 trillion infrastructure program, promises to cut regulations on business, and drastically cut taxes on business and individuals alike. The stimulative effects of all this were not lost on market participants and they bid up most anything they believed would benefit from an expanding economy. Hardly ever pulling back to give reluctant investors a chance to hop on board, it was truly a market on steroids.

Governance by tweet and dueling presidential administrations may finally be taking a toll on investor confidence. In the past, the mere mention of anything nuclear threw the world into a tizzy. Today, we have the president of Russia announcing at his end of year press conference that Russia would modernize and rebuild its nuclear arsenal and that his country and military, with fewer tanks, aircraft carriers and bombers than the U.S. was still more powerful than the U.S. military.

The president-elect's responses to this have been nothing less than breathtaking. It is these types of tweeted policies and intercession in world affairs even before inauguration that may bring some pause to the market. After all, the recent rise seems to have gone a little too far, too fast anyway.

Selectively Constructive Going Forward

A possible mini-correction of perhaps 5% or so from here is what we're anticipating for a more propitious time to deploy more of our dry powder. REITs and other interest sensitive equities began to pull back recently, giving us a hint of more to come. Gathering anxiety in the diplomatic sphere, coupled with uncertainty surrounding the most recent rate hike by the Fed, and three more expected in 2017 look to be the catalysts that will give us greater opportunity to buy these equities on sale, just as we did at the beginning of 2016.

If past is prologue, we stand ready to play that tune again, buying at the bargain basement to enhance our yields and income, once again.

With consumer sentiment rising last week to very strong levels, unemployment still very low, employment continuing to show new adds, and the economy gathering more steam, should we have a market correction it will be the pause that refreshes. It will give investors still sitting on the fence the opportunity to finally commit funds and buy shares they coveted but were reluctant to pay formerly over-valued prices. Over-valued can quickly return to fair value in a significant correction and would represent the signal emanating from the starter's pistol for everyone to get back on board the bull train.

This is where the FTG Portfolio now stands:

FTG November 2016 Portfolio Update Spreadsheet

Click to enlarge

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc., Main Street Capital, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55%.

FTG Recap: FTG Portfolio Close, 12/20/16

Click to enlarge

The FTG Portfolio put in a good showing, closing up .3% with 83% (15 of 18) stocks closing higher. This was on a day that the 10-year treasury rate pushed 1% higher still, closing at a yield of 2.6%.

Currently, with the addition of three new recent positions discussed earlier, the FTG is producing $26,969 in annual income. When added to the average couple's social security benefit of $28,886 (including the 2017 increase of .3%), we have, in only 24 months' time, significantly exceeded our goal of filling the gap between SS income and a comfortable $50,000 retirement. In fact, our total income between these two sources is now $55,855. We benefited from many dividend increases received over the past several months and our reinvestment of dividends into our three new positions. The new dividend income attendant to our recent purchases has us now in hailing distance of our total dividend income exceeding social security benefit income.

We have enjoyed a regular stream of dividend increases, more than enough to keep us comfortably ahead of inflation.

The FTG Portfolio started out December 24, 2014, with an annual income of $21,246.

The FTG Portfolio finished 2015 with overall portfolio income of $25,057.

Because we are finishing 2016 with $26,969 in annual income, we have seen growth in dividend income of $1,912 over last year, or 7.63%. From inception in 2014, in just two years, we have seen income grow $5,723, or 26.93%.

With its beginning value of $411,600 and the addition of a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2015 and a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2016, total asset contributions come to $424,600. The portfolio has grown $96,643 to a value of $521,243. This represents a capital appreciation of 22.76% in just 24 months.

$521,243 - $424,600 = $96,643 capital appreciation

$96,643/$424,600 = 22.76% percentage gain

On a price return basis, this year alone, the FTG has grown $58,702 in value, or 13.13%, while the S&P 500 is up just 11.10%, also on price return. Accordingly, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio has effectively returned 1.182 times the return on the S&P index. In other words, it has handily trumped the S&P index by 18.2%. It has also outperformed the return of the Nasdaq Index by 37.9%.

The RODAT Subscriber Portfolio Close 12/20/16

Only three out of 19 positions gave back small amounts of ground. The overall portfolio closed solidly higher, once again, up .28%, or $1,050 in capital gains.

Mirror Trades In the FTG and RODAT Subscriber Portfolio

Subscribers and readers wishing for an easy way to mirror their trades after the RODAT subscriber portfolio and the FTG Portfolio can easily enter the ARCC, CTL or OHI tickers. After doing their own due diligence, they might wish to proportionately mirror their own trade in these names using the parameters I've discussed above, using My Fill-The-Gap Mirror Calculator or the My RODAT Mirror Calculator.

MY FTG Mirror Calculator

Click to enlarge

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

