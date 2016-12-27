Can Wal-Mart Handle Tax Reform?

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) sold off as investors went into a panic over the potential for changes to the tax rules that could punish imports. While I find the idea fascinating, I also think foreign countries would retaliate and doubt it would be an effective strategy. Whether it is effective or not, investors in Wal-Mart should have a feel for the way such a change would play out. Wal-Mart sources a great deal of their merchandise from the lowest sources possible, that tends to mean manufacturing from China. These imports are precisely where the potential problems come into play. The Economist breaks down some of the tax plans:

"Since Donald Trump won America's presidential election investors have salivated over the prospect of lower taxes. Mr. Trump has promised to cut corporation tax, a levy on firms' profits, from 35% to 15%. Republicans remain in charge of both houses of Congress; Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House of Representatives, wants to cut the levy to 20%. The coming reforms, though, are about more than just lower rates. Republicans want to overhaul business taxes completely. Unfortunately, this task is far from straightforward. America's corporate-tax rate, which reaches 39.6% once state and local levies are included, is the highest in the rich world. But a panoply of deductions and credits keeps firms' bills down. These include huge distortions, such as a deduction for debt-interest payments, as well as smaller scratchings of pork like special treatment for NASCAR racetracks. After all the deductions are doled out, corporate-tax revenues are roughly in line with the average in the rest of the G7, according to economists at Goldman Sachs."

The article goes much deeper, but the major factor is the idea that imports would no longer be deducted for taxes.

Wal-Mart's Income Statement

For companies like Wal-Mart, that could be a pretty major factor. See the top of Wal-Mart's income statement below:

Click to enlarge

For the last quarter the cost of sales ran about 74.6% of total revenue. If those costs couldn't be deducted from taxes, the tax bill would soar higher. Even if the tax rates were only 20%, applying that value to an extra $87.5 million would be massive. Currently Wal-Mart's income before taxes came in at only $4,534 (thousands) for the last quarter. Of course, the actual imports for Wal-Mart are significantly less than 100% of the goods sold in their stores. If it were 100%, it would open Wal-Mart up to paying $17.5 million in taxes on new "earnings" that wouldn't exist because the capital was spent on buying imports. Even if a mere 25% of their products were imported, it would still drive $4,375 (thousands) in new taxes. That more than offsets any savings from a lower tax rate on the $4,534 (thousands) that were reported for earnings last quarter.

Allow me to also point out that Wal-Mart has international operations. Sales in foreign countries would be exempt from this regulation, but political retaliation by foreign countries could complicate analysis.

Simpler Taxes Would Be Great

If there were no loopholes (yeah…) simplification could be great. However, this method of effectively taxing imports could lead to retaliation. While America has more imports than exports, some of the things America sends abroad have extremely attractive margins. (Movies anyone?)

A major increase in costs for Wal-Mart seems like it would be passed onto consumers. Who would undercut Wal-Mart on the imported products? Costco (NASDAQ:COST) would be in the same scenario, though both make a huge chunk of their revenue from groceries.

Perhaps Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would do it? That would actually be very interesting if Amazon could structure the transactions so that the entire sale went to a foreign seller and Amazon simply captured the margin. In that case, Amazon would have a way to sell cheap imported junk directly to your door without taking the hit. As long as Amazon only reported their commission on the sale and kept it between two different parties, they might be in the clear. That seems like precisely the kind of loophole that would need to be eliminated for this kind of plan to have any success. If that loophole existed, then Wal-Mart would need to have Jet (you know, Jet.com, their big acquisition) structure transactions in the same manner.

Well, if AMZN and Jet could both do it, why couldn't Wal-Mart do the same thing? They could refuse to "buy" goods from the importer and merely serve as a middle man collecting from the consumer. Remember that the consumer at the end of the chain generally doesn't get any tax deduction anyway. The importer wasn't paying taxes to the American government either. It would be a complicated accounting game. Of course, the rules could be designed specifically to prevent WMT from doing that, but it begs the question of how the online sales would be handled.

Currency Strength Impacts

There is a fairly standard economic expectation that this kind of change leads to appreciation of the domestic currency (a strong dollar). The economic expectation goes on to assume that the appreciation of the currency leads to foreign sellers accepting lower prices in United States dollars because the currency is stronger in the exchange markets. That is a cute idea, but we saw the dollar rallying recently and Wal-Mart stated they were in harsh negotiations with suppliers because the suppliers were refusing to share the gains from a strong dollar. Wal-Mart was purchasing in dollars and large suppliers were fighting to maintain the same price in dollars (a huge gain for the supplier's income). If Wal-Mart must battle suppliers to split the currency impact, assuming that the retailer saves the entire change in exchange rates and then passes the savings onto the consumer is a huge leap.

Investing Implications

If we saw a change like this go through, it would be a clear negative for Wal-Mart. However, I still feel their valuation on metrics like P/E, P/FCF (price to free cash flows) and EV/EBITDA makes them a compelling investment.

The immediate impact would most likely be a significant increase in inflation, as the majority of costs are passed onto customers. That would lead to interest rates flying higher since officially unemployment has been handled. Remember the Federal Reserve is focused on unemployment and inflation. If consumers traded down to reduce the impact of inflation, Wal-Mart would take a smaller hit than the rest of the sector and the weaker players could be forced into bankruptcy/consolidation. After a couple years of pain the consolidation would bring us back to an oligopoly and allow stronger margins.

Alternative Scenario

On the other hand, since the increase in taxes would function as a percentage of the capital spent on imports, the higher margin competitors that focus on superior quality/experience would see a smaller increase in their costs. Assuming both companies pass costs on to customers, the relative discount from buying at Wal-Mart would shrink since other costs in the structure would not be impacted.

Conclusion

I still see WMT as being attractive here. There is some significant risk from legislation that would target imports, but the company still trades at attractive valuations while most of the market is reaching lofty multiples. Given the strong cash flows, if Wal-Mart's price got hammered I would expect management to be aggressive in buying back shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis.