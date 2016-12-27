Forget Annaly Capital Management: This High-Yield, Grade A mREIT Is Set To Soar

That means that its dividend, though not as high right now, is likely to not just remain intact, but even grow in the coming years.

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust represents one of the top names in commercial mREITs, and is likely to benefit immensely from rising rates.

BUT in the new rising interest rate era, even best in breed Annaly Capital is likely to face massive headwinds to sustaining, much less growing, its sky-high dividend.

Annaly Capital Management has, hands down, the best long-term track record of shareholder wealth creation of any residential mREIT.

Mortgage REITs are one of the hardest ways for income investors to succeed over the long term.

Previously I've written about how Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) represents the gold standard of residential mREITs. While this remains true today, at the same time, investing is never done in a vacuum and the most important aspect of dividend growth investing is that a stock can both maintain and grow a secure payout.

Which is why I feel the need to offer dividend lovers what I believe to be a far superior alternative to Annaly, in the form of another grade A, high-yield mREIT, Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD).

Let's take a look at three reasons why Starwood is likely to make a far better income investment in the coming years, including one competitive advantage that most investors have overlooked.

Annaly Capital turnaround is going to take a long time

First and foremost, we need to understand that Annaly Capital and Starwood Property Trust are very different mREITs. Annaly Capital is formerly a pure agency residential mREIT that is currently diversifying into a hybrid model, including some commercial mortgage-based securities, or MBS, as well as middle market lending, i.e. become a BDC like Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN).

Source: Annaly Capital Management.

However, as you can see, Annaly's business remains tethered to residential mortgages and will for a long time. That's especially true given its enormous size (it's America's largest mREIT by far), which means that it will take many years for management to obtain sufficient non-residential MBS cash flow sources to truly diversify away from the core business.

Another problem for Annaly is that, since its expertise was in agency-backed residential MBS, it will take time for management to build up enough back room brainpower to not just become a major player in commercial MBS and middle market lending, but to actually be able to make those businesses accretive to long-term shareholder value.

For example, the middle market lending, i.e. the BDC industry, is notoriously difficult to make money in, given the low barriers to entry, and increasing competition. This makes it incredibly important that management know what it's doing in order to maintain strict underwriting discipline lest it light shareholder capital on fire by lending to the wrong companies and at interest rates that don't compensate the company for the risk involved with lending to subprime firms.

The same holds true with commercial MBS, where credit risk is of paramount importance. While I believe Annaly's management team can and will avoid attempting to expand too quickly into these markets, (and thus make costly mistakes), investors are going to have to be VERY patient for Annaly to truly turn around and evolve its business model in the coming years.

Starwood Property has the right business model at the right time

Don't misunderstand me, as you can see from the above table, Starwood, as a commercial mREIT is far from a low-risk investment. That being said, in a rising rate environment, Starwood is better positioned than Annaly to not just protect its existing core EPS, (what pays the dividend), but also grow it.

That's because unlike Annaly, whose residential MBS have a fixed yield, (and decline in value as rates rise), Starwood has most of its funding fixed, but its commercial MBS portfolio is mainly made up of floating rate loans, meaning its cash flow will rise along with short-term interest rates.

Source: Starwood Property Trust investor presentation.

More importantly for dividend investors is that Starwood Property Trust is not just one of the best commercial MBS investors, (zero in realized loan losses since 2009), but the company is also highly diversified in the commercial lending space.

In fact, Starwood Property Trust is also a hybrid mREIT, thanks to its loan origination, servicing, investment, and real estate holdings.

And unlike residential mREITs, which have seen their returns compressed in the near ZIRP environment of the last few years, Starwood Property Trust's management has proven itself excellent at adapting to a challenging industry environment and maintaining enviable stability in its overall returns on investment.

Much better dividend profile means far better chance of long-term market outperformance

Sources: earnings releases, Gurufocus, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Mutlpl.com, Moneychimp.com

REIT Yield TTM Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Projected Total Return Annaly Capital Management 11.7% 101% -5.9% 5.8% Starwood Property Trust 8.6% 89.7% 4.9% 13.5% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

While most mREIT investors are attracted to the industry's sky-high yields, there is far more to successful dividend investing than just current yield. More importantly is the security of the existing payout and the long-term growth prospects.

And as you can see, Annaly Capital has struggled recently to cover its existing dividend with core EPS. On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust has managed to easily cover its payout for 12 consecutive quarters, indicating that the dividend is highly secure.

More importantly, in a rising rate environment, residential mREITs will have a tough time sustaining, much less growing EPS, thanks to funding costs rising faster than the widening of the spread between short term and long-term rates.

In fact, the current analyst consensus is for Annaly's earnings to shrink at almost 6% CAGR over the coming decade, which is likely to mean that its dividend will likely fall by a similar amount.

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust's EPS is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, which gives the mREIT plenty of room to gradually raise its payout over time, as well as further lower the payout ratio.

In other words, while Annaly Capital's long-term total returns are likely to prove far below that of the market's historical 9.1% CAGR, Starwood Property Trust's total return is set to substantially outperform, courtesy of its rock solid, and likely growing dividend.

Premium valuation is actually a competitive advantage

Source: Gurufocus

REIT Yield Historical Median Yield Price/Tangible Book Value Historical Median P/TBV Annaly Capital Management 11.7% 12.5% 0.88 1.10 Starwood Property Trust 8.6% 8.7% 1.42 1.02 Click to enlarge

When it comes to valuing an mREIT, my two favorite metrics to use are yield, and price/tangible book value, i.e. NAV/share.

The comparison of the current yield to the mREIT's historical norm tells you whether or not the shares are currently trading at a discount. The price/tangible book value meanwhile gives additional information that has nothing to do with valuation.

Remember that mREITs, like their equity REIT cousins, are pass-through entities that are required by law to pay out at least 90% of profits as unqualified dividends.

This means that they retain very little cash flow and must turn to debt and equity markets for growth capital. Which is why, when it comes to investing in any stock with such a business model, REITs, mREITs, or BDCs, a premium to TBV is actually an asset because the premium valuation gives management free money with which to invest.

For example, Starwood Property Trust is currently trading at 1.42 times tangible book value or TBV. This means that management is able to sell new shares, representing $1 in assets, for $1.42. That $0.42 in premium is free money that not just automatically boosts TBV, but in the hands of experienced management that has proven it can earn solid returns on investor capital, means that Starwood will have an easier time growing EPS over the long term, and with it the dividend.

On the other hand, Annaly Capital, which normally trades at a small premium to TBV is currently trading at a 12% discount. Now initially you might think this is a good thing because it means you can buy $1 in assets for $0.88.

And while I'm a value investor at heart, keep in mind that in an industry in which acquisitions and growth are constantly resulting in new share issuances, such a discount is not, in fact, good for long-term EPS accretion.

Source: Annaly Capital Management earnings presentation.

What's more, because it's mostly a residential mREIT, Annaly's loan book is 78% in fixed rate MBS, which decline in value as rates rise, at the rate of -8.8% per each 100 basis point increase in interest rates.

Also remember that for financial stocks such as banks, insurance companies, and mREITs, long-term share price generally tracks book value. Which means that rising interest rates are going to mean substantial headwinds for all residential mREITs to grow book value, and thus their share prices.

Or to put it another way, Annaly's current discount to TBV could very well increase in the coming years, making it even harder for management to grow and diversify its business away from the highly interest rate sensitive agency MBS industry.

On the other hand, should the economy continue to recover, or even accelerate thanks to a strong Trump stimulus, then the commercial MBS market will do very well. That would mean not just higher profitability for Starwood, which can already print free money thanks to its strong premium to TBV, (a market signal of superior underlying business fundamentals), but that premium could expand as well.

Which would mean that Starwood investors have the wind to their backs in three ways: Rising rates boosting earnings and securing the current dividend, rising EPS growing the dividend over time, AND potentially strong capital appreciation.

Risks to be aware of

While I'm extremely bullish on Starwood Property's long-term potential, nonetheless there are some risks investors need to consider.

First of course is that because of its exposure to commercial real estate, Starwood Property Trust's EPS is tied to the strength and health of the US economy.

And unlike Annaly Capital which has been around since 1997, and thus has a track record through numerous economic and interest rate cycles, Starwood's track record only goes back to 2009.

That makes it impossible to tell how Starwood will do during the next economic downturn, when loan default rates will rise and it could face losses on its loan book.

On the other hand, while Annaly Capital's long-term total returns are stellar, keep in mind that it too has yet to see a long-term secular bear market in bonds and steadily rising interest rates. Or to put it another way, the mREIT industry is too young for investors to truly know how any stock will do over decades in an environment in which interest rates are likely to steadily rise.

Bottom line: Residential mREITs are simply too high a risk in an unknown interest rate era which is why you should stick to commercial mREITs especially blue chips like Starwood

Please don't misunderstand me. All mREITs are high-risk investments, otherwise the market wouldn't be offering such tantalizingly high yields for their stocks. That being said, in an era of rising interest rates, commercial mREITs are the far better choice for those high-risk dividend investors who wish to incorporate mREITs into their diversified income portfolios.

And when it comes to commercial mREITs, it's tough to do better than Starwood Property Trust, thanks to its best in class management team, diversified business model, and highly beneficial interest rate sensitivity.

While Starwood may not be cheap right now (trading at close to fair value), I remain confident that investors will do far better in the coming years owning this blue chip commercial mREIT than any residential rival, even best in class Annaly Capital Management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD, MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.