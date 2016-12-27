Natural Gas Price Riding On 'Warm Arctic/Cold Continents' Theory

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that working gas in storage fell by 209 billion cubic feet (bcf) to end at 3,597 bcf, 226 bcf lower than a year ago.

Gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs) this heating season are now 8% higher than a year ago through December 24th, but are still 18% lower than normal.

This week ending December 31st, HDDs are predicted to be 5% lower than the same week last year and 27% lower-than-normal.

Nonetheless, I estimate that natural gas storage will drop about 735 bcf in December, making it the largest drop in any December over the past 5 years, and the second or third largest monthly drop over that period.

Last June, I wrote how the natural gas glut could turn into a deficit in one winter. That scenario appears to be playing out even without harsh winter weather.

The EIA has estimated that natural gas is expected to surpass coal as the largest source of feedstock for electric utilities, and this has help enable the small builds last summer and the large drop this month. However, as a result of President-elect Trump's campaign promises to put coal miners back to work, we might see that trend reversing.

Conclusion

The large drawdown this month is supporting NYMEX futures market prices. But the weather in January will determine whether they can top $4/mmbtu. Arctic temperatures have been way above normal, but there is a group of scientists who back a theory called " Warm Arctic/Cold Continents" who believe this can cause extreme temperatures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.