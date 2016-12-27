Early In Japan's Runaway Inflation: A Building Market Risk

At this pace Japan will have to much more seriously consider tightening even faster than we thought. That is a major risk to markets and may be the 2017 story.

Inflation jumped .4% sequentially and is up .5% now. In the last three months inflation made a 100 basis point swing.

We reported last week that the dollar alone could jump the report by .2%.

On December 22nd we reported that the dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) November jump alone would seriously add to Japan's inflation report. We've been writing a lot about this subject but on December 21st we wrote that we thought central banks would briefly declare inflation-target victory then quickly fall behind the curve. Runaway inflation is an economic and stock market risk (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Japan Inflation: Please See And Decide For Yourself

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Do you notice anything peculiar? Wasn't Japan deep in a deflationary spiral that they needed to print mounds of currency and drop rates to below zero to fix? Not anymore they're not.

In three months Japan's inflation measure jumped one whole percent (100 basis points). At that pace Japan will reach their inflation target in about another four to five months.

How Much Will Japan Need To Tighten Rates And Sell Securities To Now Protect Their Country From Igniting Hyperinflation (with an H)?

Remember the BOJ has cornered the bond and ETF market. They own about one-third of many major classes of securities.

This was all in the name to get inflation up.

Now that inflation is clearly moving up Japan will have to make the decision at some point to raise rates and sell much of what they bought.

If they sell such huge quantities of assets it will surely help to crash markets. Any trader knows getting into an illiquid position is the easy part. Getting out is the nightmare. Japan will have to get out.

And if they don't get out...

If Japan does not sell their bonds and raise rates because they don't want to directly cause markets to crash the economy will be at risk and markets will crash in the end anyway.

Why? Because inflation will then be uncaged. Prices move quickly based on consumer confidence in their country's currency. The faster consumers lose confidence the faster inflation sparks. That means consumers will want to unload currency for goods sooner rather than later. That sparks inflation.

These jump-steps in inflation are very early warning signs. We've been writing about the risks of super-easy, never-ever-been-done-before global central bank policies. Euro-zone inflation moving up .1% each month and now Japan's jump-steps higher could be an early sign the end of this story is near.

If inflation continues it destabilizes the economy by bringing fear into consumer's desire to hold money. Instead of consumers holding money because of deflation they will spend it quickly drawing down savings and pushing prices higher. It's all about consumer confidence. Fast inflation changes can break consumer confidence which can allow inflation to run.

Bigger Picture

We wrote recently that the Fed had a study earlier this year that $4T in bond buying was equivalent to lowering rates by 9%. Japan is roughly at about $4T in purchases.

The BOJ just announced last week they were pleased with the progress of their economy and some of their trading partners.

Putting it in perspective the BOJ has rates at a deeply negative equivalent (when factoring in their purchases) while inflation is jumping and the economy is improving. That is too accommodative and can open the door to serious inflation risk.

We're not there yet but it's coming.

All this said we have some time. Approaching their 2% target and actually getting there are two different things. Then when we arrive at 2% we need to see what Japan does. We're guessing central banks sheepishly soft-pedal tightening for fear of crashing markets. As we said above, either way this is a developing market risk but ultimately culminates when we actually hit much closer to 2%.

Conclusion

Japan's inflation number was one giant hopscotch jump closer to their 2% target. When we get there do they tighten or let inflation get out of control? Either way it's a risk when the time comes.

