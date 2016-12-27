Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Flat As Markets Reopen

Economy

Indian shares were the exception overnight. The Sensex index notched up its biggest single-session rally in about three weeks, climbing 1.6% , after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underlined the need to have globally compatible tax rates to broad-base the economy. He has also gone to great lengths to allay market fears that the government would impose tax on long-term capital gains on share earnings.

Japan's consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November, slipping 0.4% from a year earlier, as the nation struggles to shake off deflation that has plagued its economy. The news comes after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda defended the BOJ's yield curve control and shrugged off criticism that his 2% inflation target was too ambitious.

President Xi Jinping isn't wedded to China's 6.5% economic growth objective due to concerns about rising debt and an uncertain global environment after Donald Trump's election win in the U.S., Bloomberg reports. Xi told a meeting of the Communist Party’s financial and economic leading group that China doesn't need to meet the objective if doing so creates too much risk.

Dozens of MPs have split from South Korea's Saenuri Party over the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye, as the country gears up for elections that might take place within months. The division means South Korea's National Assembly will have four major parties for the first time in 20 years. The New Conservative Party for Reform will be launched on Jan. 24.

Greece's eurozone creditors have agreed to unblock previously suspended debt-relief measures for the country after Athens assured them that a Christmas gift it offered pensioners would be a one-off. The move should ease tensions over the country's bailout, fueled by Athens' decision to pursue fiscal largess without informing its lenders and disagreeing with them over its economic overhauls.

Donald Trump's trade chief has urged Britain's rivals to exploit the "God-given opportunity" of Brexit and "take advantage of the inevitable relocations that will occur during the period of confusion." According to The Times, Wilbur Ross made the comments to Cypriot financiers in the days following the June referendum. He would be among those responsible for negotiating a free trade deal with the U.K. as Trump's Secretary of Commerce.

Oil prices are holding steady with markets adopting a wait-and-see approach before the first "OPEC and non-OPEC" output cut deal in 15 years goes into effect. The accord, which kicks in on Jan. 1, is designed to bolster oil prices by lowering production of all the parties involved by almost 1.8M barrels per day.