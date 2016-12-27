GE: Is Baker Hughes The Mullet?

BHI was likely the only partner GE would have considered merging with. Had BHI waited 6 months, GE would have practically begged.

There was marginal benefit from going from the #3 oil services firm to #2. It meant more to GE Oil & Gas.

Click to enlarge

Baker Hughes CEO Martin Craighead

The merger between Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and GE (NYSE:GE) Oil & Gas created major buzz in the financial world. For GE, the deal is nothing short of a magic trick. It ignites growth for the company's Oil & Gas segment, it adds scale and improves margins. However, after reviewing the deal terms, the first thing that came to my mind was, "Baker Hughes is providing mullet money!"

Baker Hughes Is The Mullet

In investment parlance "mullet money" equates to a bad investment.

In my opinion, Baker Hughes struck a deal on terms that did not reflect its negotiating leverage. Ironically, "mullet money" was coined at GE Capital during the LBO boom of the late '80s. Shock Exchange: How Inner-City Kids From Brooklyn Predicted the Great Recession and the Pain Ahead explains:

He [managing director] would reel off questions about the entire transaction, including how the senior debt was priced and the internal rates of return ("IRR") on the subordinated debt and common equity. If he thought the interest rate on the senior debt was underpriced he would exclaim, "This is mullet money!" Sometimes he accused the sub-debt investors of being "mullets" or the common equity investors of being too greedy ... I later found out that a mullet was a "dumb" fish that sat at the bottom of the ocean. If fish swam in its mouth then it ate. If not, then it starved to death ... In GECC parlance a mullet was a lender or investor that did not get paid adequately for the risk it took.

Pursuant to its merger with GE's Oil & Gas unit, Baker Hughes is the mullet for the following reasons:

The Merger Terms Did Not Reflect BHI's "Leverage"

The merger terms are as follows:

GE is contributing its oil & gas operations; Baker Hughes is contributing its company. GE will own 62.5% of Newco and Baker Hughes 37.5%.

GE will transfer $7.4 billion of cash to the venture that Baker Hughes will use to fund a $17.50 special dividend to its shareholders.

The major benefits from the merger appear to weigh in GE's favor. In my opinion, GE needed the deal more than Baker Hughes and thus, should have ceded majority control to Baker Hughes.

The Merger Creates The #2 Oil Services Firm... So What?

A big selling point to investors was that the merger would create the number two oil services firm behind Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). It fits GE's goal of being number one or number two in each of its businesses.

Click to enlarge

Newco would be in the top three of several product categories and have a major footprint in others; it could also be the "go to" company for several products. The question remains, "So What?"

Baker Hughes was already the third largest oil services firm behind Schlumberger and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). There was probably some marginal benefit from going from number three to number two. However, I doubt it was worth giving up 100% of Baker Hughes for a 37.5% stake in Newco.

GE's Oil & Gas operations generated $9.5 billion in revenue through year-to-date September 2016. However, it was a hodge podge of businesses with no particular scale in any one market. Revenue from each of its segments fell by double digits Y/Y. Moreover, it is a considered a major player in sub-sea technology, but revenue from that segment fell 33% and is not expected to rebound any time soon. That said, becoming the number two oil services firm was more important to GE and Baker Hughes. Oil & Gas was formerly directionless; the merger give it a clear direction.

North America And BHI Are Hot... GE Oil & Gas Is Not

Animal spirits returned to the oil patch in Q3 2016. The OPEC production cut sent oil prices into the mid $50 range, which buoyed land drillers even more. For the week ending December 23rd, the North America rig count increased to 877, up by 5 versus the previous week and up by 51 versus the previous year. That implies more drilling activity and increased sales of equipment and services in North America. That bodes well for Baker Hughes, which receives 29% of total revenue from the region.

Q3 revenue for Baker Hughes fell 38% Y/Y but fell only 2% sequentially; North America rose 1% Q/Q and should enjoy further gains given the rising rig count. Now that it is no longer in limbo from the failed Halliburton merger, CEO Martin Craighead can get back to running the business. Year-to-date through September 2016, Baker Hughes incurred over $1 billion in restructuring charges related to headcount reductions, contract terminations, et. al. Those cuts paid off as its EBITDA margin improved to 11% in Q3 from -4% in the previous quarter. GE will now benefit from those improving margins.

GE Oil & Gas revenue peaked in 2014 when oil prices were above $100. Through year-to-date September 2016, revenue was off 21% Y/Y.

Surface Technology has major exposure to land drilling and I expect it to rebound going forward. However, it only represents about 11% of revenue. Experts predict offshore and deepwater will be the last segments of the oil & gas industry to rebound. Subsea represents 23% of total revenue. Turbomachinery represents 33% of revenue, but aftermarket sales will likely remain in the doldrums as drillers seek to stem cash burn.

That's a long-winded way of saying that Oil & Gas had nothing significant to offer Baker Hughes. In my opinion, time was on Baker Hughes's side. As each quarter went by, Oil & Gas revenue would have continued to fall. By the end of Q2 2017, I suspect GE would have tired of answering questions from investors about its flagging Oil & Gas segment. It would have practically begged Baker Hughes to pull the trigger, and could have been open to accepting a merger with less than a 50% ownership stake.

Baker Hughes Was Probably GE's Only Option

For a deal to make sense, GE would have had to partner with a major oil services player. Regulators would have nixed any deal with Schlumberger or Halliburton because the combination would have been too powerful. The other candidates would have been C&J Energy (NYSE:CJES), (OTCPK:CJESQ) Weatherford (NYSE:WFT), or National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV). C&J Energy succumbed to Halliburton's TWA Treatment and went belly-up earlier this year. Not only is Weatherford overvalued but it's insolvent by about $4 billion.

It would behoove a buyer to wait for Weatherford to go belly up and then buy pieces of its carcass for cents on the dollar. National Oilwell is overvalued by about 70%, and its high exposure to offshore drilling will likely stymie the company for some time. A merger with National Oilwell will have amplified GE's pain; it would have increased its exposure to offshore and the aftermarket segments which are in decline.

Baker Hughes was likely GE's only choice. However, instead of acting like it had outsized leverage in negotiations, Baker Hughes seemed thirsty. It entered into a deal less than six months after its merger with Halliburton fell apart.

Conclusion

GE needed Baker Hughes more than the other way around. However, the merger terms do not reflect that. BHI is up nearly 39% Y/Y on the strength of oil and the Oil & Gas merger. I rate the stock a hold given its exposure to GE's hodge podge of oil & gas assets. I rate GE a sell. Its organic growth is anemic and rising rates will not help industrial production.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BHI, WFT, NOV, HAL, SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.