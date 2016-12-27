Keysight Technologies: An Intriguing Bull Case, But It Looks Priced In

But with the stock having gained ~75% off early-year lows, it's tough to see the case as all that compelling.

But Keysight really hasn't moved in the right direction yet; while some growth initiatives are bearing fruit, they're more than offset by weakness in the legacy business.

Since its 2014 spinoff, there's been a relatively consistent bull case for KEYS, based on incremental improvements in the business and dry powder for M&A.

The bull case for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is based on buying what the company will be, not what it is - and that's been the case since its spin-off from Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) a little over two years ago. The bull thesis from the jump has been based on several pillars:

Keysight is a classic undercovered spin-off, which still is relatively true: Only five analysts cover a stock that now has a $6 billion-plus market cap.

Agilent didn't invest properly in the business, allowing competitors to take market share. With an independent Keysight now spending more aggressively - R&D has risen 225 bps as a percentage of revenue in the last two fiscal years - the company can recapture lost opportunities and lost share.

The balance sheet is clean - net debt at the end of FY16 (ending October 31) was just $262 million - and Keysight can expand its addressable markets with more acquisitions like its 2015 purchase of Anite.

Growth initiatives in software testing and services have the opportunity to boost margin and revenue growth opportunities in an environment where the legacy hardware test and measurement market is stagnant at best.

With KEYS trading at barely 15x trailing adjusted EPS, and a bit over 10x on an EV/EBITDA basis, that thesis does seem attractive - and, at the very least, it does highlight the opportunities in front of Keysight. But with KEYS now up ~75% from early-year lows on multiple expansion alone - FY16 non-GAAP EPS declined year over year - it's starting to look like those opportunities are getting priced in, but the challenges facing the business are not.

Keysight's own long-term targets assume only high single-digit annual EPS growth, and in the context of recent performance look incredibly optimistic. And while it's true there's reason to expect an improvement in the business that may at least move in the direction of those targets, I'd like to see some evidence of that improvement before jumping in, particularly with the stock just off all-time highs.

Skate To Where The Puck Is Going

Simply based on the headline fundamental numbers, even KEYS' reasonably low current multiples seem like a case of a rising broad market tide lifting a leaky boat. Between FY13 and FY16, revenue increased 1.5% - total. Currency has had an effect, but 'core' revenue growth (excluding both Fx and acquisition impact) has been negative in each of the past two fiscal years (-3% in FY16, -4% in FY15). Non-GAAP operating income is basically flat ($546 million in FY16 versus $544 million in FY13), with margins compressing about 21 bps over the period - including a 90 bps decrease in FY16.

And while the stock has performed well over the past ten months - including a ~25% gain just since mid-September - it's not as if performance has strengthened of late: Q4 core revenue fell 2%, and non-GAAP net income declined almost 10%, while Q1 FY17 guidance implies ~flat sales and a sub-2% increase in EPS at the midpoint.

The response to those concerns is twofold: First, the entire market is rather weak at the moment, and second, Keysight still is in the midst of a transition. Certainly, Keysight is not alone in seeing top line sluggishness. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) has posted revenue growth of just 1% through the first nine months of 2016, almost all of which came in Q3. Teradyne's (NYSE:TER) LitePoint business - which focuses on wireless test, one of Anite's core competencies - has collapsed, leading to layoffs and a large goodwill impairment, with TER management projecting no rebound until 2018. Sales in Fortive's (NYSE:FTV) Professional Instrumentation segment are down almost 4% YTD and Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) has posted ~2% organic growth in its Test & Measurement segment over the same period.

The driver has been the communications end market, particularly along the smartphone supply chain. That market turned south in January (along with seemingly everything else at the beginning of 2016): Keysight's core CSG (Communications Solutions Group) revenue was down 11% in Q1, for instance. That market has stabilized, but hasn't really recovered, and there hasn't been strength elsewhere to offset that weakness. Keysight started the year projecting low single-digit market growth; by the Q3 call, it was anticipating a mid single-digit decline in its total end market.

From that standpoint, the seemingly weak numbers show some progress in the company's transition to being an independent player. Keysight likely has gained a modest amount of share in FY16, a step toward improving its legacy businesses. And it has shown some optimistic results in areas that should be (or at least could be) growth drivers going forward.

So the bull case here assumes a multi-year, multi-step story - one that at the least isn't contradicted by the recent top and bottom line results. Step one is the spin-off from Agilent, allowing Keysight to be better managed, and to start to reverse the significant share declines (including a loss of a major contract with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) that plagued it as an Agilent unit:

Given the soft overall market, and particularly the decline in communications, Keysight appears to be making some progress. It hasn't seen anywhere near the weakness in wireless test as Teradyne, for instance, because over half of its business now is in R&D (a more stable base than manufacturing) and because the Anite acquisition allowed it to offer a unified hardware/software solution. And peer comparisons seem to imply that at the least Keysight has kept its share relatively stable after several years of significant erosion.

Step two is to wait out the cycle. And while the macro environment might not suggest a cyclical decline in demand, key markets actually are abnormally soft. In wireless, there's what Teradyne has called a "lull": 4G revenues have fallen off, but 5G development hasn't ramped to the point where it is a material contributor. That will take some time: As noted, Teradyne projected improvement in 2018. But 5G should provide a benefit reasonably soon.

Keysight's CSG President Mike Gasparian said on the Q3 call that 5G might "hit mainstream" by that year, earlier than previous projections of 2019-2020, and on the Q4 call, CEO Ron Nersesian cited an acceleration of telecom plans in Asia.

In aerospace and defense - where Keysight sales have risen ~3% total in FY15 and FY16 - weakness in Russia and China, in particular, have been major headwinds. In those end markets, the election of Donald Trump and GOP control of Congress may drive higher procurement spend which will make its way to Keysight over the next few years.

Step three is to capitalize on those opportunities. Keysight management repeatedly has said that they are "well-positioned" or "better positioned" for the upgrade cycle in wireless, in particular. The company has aggressively targeted 5G - it's admitted that it was too slow to react to the 4G upgrade cycle - and in October was first to market with a 110 GHz signal analyzer. 5G-related orders better than doubled in FY16, according to the company's December presentation, albeit off a small base.

5G isn't the only area where Keysight is trying to get ahead of the competition before the cycle turns. It's targeted the modular (i.e., software-based) product market, growing share to double digits; past presentations imply that PXI/AXIe orders have roughly tripled between FY13 and FY16 to ~$175-$180 million, a rate of growth that exceeds the double-digit increases in the market more broadly.

It's increased its focus on R&D departments, instead of more cyclical manufacturing processes, getting the R&D share to over 50%, per the Q3 call. Software orders grew double digits in FY16; that business offers higher gross margins than hardware (one reason for the Anite acquisition). And the company is targeting $600 million in services revenue by FY20, up from $400-$402 million in FY14-FY16.

The overall case is that Keysight's opportunities are basically hidden. Product improvements and market share gains are being hidden by a cyclical downturn that isn't immediately obvious. Margins are being pressured by investments in R&D and headcount that are designed to position Keysight for the cyclical upswing that is likely to arrive within the next 12-24 months. EBIT margins have only compressed 43 bps over the past two years despite 225 bps in increased R&D spend and another 100 bps+ from lower margins in the services segment, driven in large part by higher headcount to expand capabilities.

Keysight has targeted 40% incremental margins on revenue growth above 4%, and the combination of share gains plus normalized end markets - let alone something closer to a cyclical peak - should allow the company to reach that growth level before the end of the decade. That creates a path to $3 in EPS on an organic basis - which at a 17% effective tax rate (used for non-GAAP figures in FY15 and FY16) would require $400-$600 million in incremental revenue, depending on growth rates. 2-3 years of 5-7% growth probably gets KEYS close to or at that figure; tack on an M&A and even without multiple expansion, the stock can get into the high 40s, at least.

Valuation

I think there's some validity to the bull case, and there's also a "great company at a fair price" argument for KEYS. It is generally the market share leader across most of its product lines:

Beyond the company-specific drivers and improvements, IoT (Internet of Things) and generally increasing data demands (particularly in wireless) should be beneficial for KEYS over the long term. The company is focusing on M&A for the time being, but down the line it does plan to increase shareholder returns - and if all goes well, Keysight should be a cash cow once it decides to focus on margins.

As intriguing as I find the bull case, however, I'm simply not sold on valuation, even incorporating future growth. Keysight's "baseline" operating model implies about $2.53 in non-GAAP EPS; that figure excludes about $0.28 in stock-based compensation. (Even with a repurchase authorization, diluted share count is guided to increase nearly 2% in FY17.) There's little evidence to project much, if anything, in the way of improvement in FY17 (consensus estimates project another YOY decline in EPS) and a $3+ figure seems likely to come no earlier than FY19.

Keysight does have dry powder for an acquisition, with $783 million in net cash, and probably ~$1 billion in liquidity; $556 million of that cash is held overseas, and a potential repatriation holiday of some sort could expand its M&A options. (Keysight has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA).) But even assuming a high-teen multiple to acquired EPS, the incremental contribution still should be in the $50 million range (net of additional interest), or about $0.30 per share.

This is a company that still is guiding for long-term market growth of just 2-3% (pulled down from 3-4% estimates last year) and EPS growth of 8-10%. The growth opportunities in modular and 5G, in particular, aren't necessarily incremental - modular sales, for instance, are being taken from benchtop, not adding to the overall market.

There's still a large part of the business that is based on manufacturing demand and secularly challenged products: PC and low-end handset markets make up an estimated 10-20% of revenue, and it looks like more of the smartphone market needs to be added to that total. This may be a good business, but it's a difficult industry. And it's not as if Keysight is alone in targeting modular, or software, or trying to leave behind the more commoditized, more cyclical, manufacturing space.

I do think there's room for upside, but at the same time it looks like the easy money has been made. KEYS trades at a notable discount to NATI, which is at ~29x CY16 non-GAAP EPS and ~19x EBITDA (both on an enterprise basis at the midpoint of Q4 guidance). But that company may have more room for improvement on the margin side, and it has continued to take share from KEYS and other players over the past few years.

Nearby peers like Ametek (NYSE:AME) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) have EBITDA multiples in the 11-12x range, and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) sold its communication business to NetScout (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 12.2x EBITDA. That type of multiple for KEYS would push shares to $42 or so, still double-digit upside. But that's also a historically aggressive multiple for KEYS - again, this was a company trading at a single-digit EPS multiple, and sub-7x EBITDA, earlier this year.

All things equal, I don't think KEYS' run necessarily is done, and I do believe the stock will and should at the least test $40 over the next couple of quarters. But I think Keysight still has a bit more to prove, and at the very least in a broad market at the highs and with a story the market seems to have recognized, I'm not sure there's a compelling catalyst to jump in just yet.

I do regret not fully understanding the bull case here earlier, and I'd love to see KEYS back toward the low double-digit multiple, zero-growth multiple it offered through the summer. From there, the new initiatives offer upside. At $37, however, they need to be at least somewhat successful, and reasonably quickly. I'm not quite confident enough on either point just yet.

