BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios

There are significant risks to both the stock and bond markets from the prospect of protectionism that could hurt BDCL among many other securities.

On a year-to-date basis the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL) has returned 41.1% based on a purchase at the end of 2015 at $15.98, the December 21, 2016 price of $19.65 and the dividends of $2.8901 paid this year in 2016. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. It should be noted that Wells Fargo only supplies the index and UBS Group AG (UBS) is the issuer of the exchange traded notes.

In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) was shown to be highly correlated to SPY while only 5% of the variation in daily returns for MORL can be explained by the daily variation in SPY. Since CEFL yields almost as much as MORL, this suggests that a portfolio consisting of both MORL and CEFL would have almost as much yield as a portfolio with only MORL, but considerably less risk. My article esplained why adding BCDL to such as portfolio could result in a more efficient risk/return profile

The post-election performance of three UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs: MORL, CEFL and BDCL illustrates the advantages of diversification. All three have very high yields. However, a portfolio consisting of all three would have almost as much yield as a portfolio consisting only of any one but considerably less risk

Table 1 below shows that since the election BDCL has done much better than CEFL or MORL.

Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of 3 High Yielding 2X UBS ETNs 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 12/21/2016 Return* from 11/8/2-16 to 12/21/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.64 17.11% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.55 3.33% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 16.48 3.64% *Includes MORL dividend of 0.0324 with 12/9/16 ex-date *Includes CELF dividend of 0.2479 with 12/9/16 ex-date Click to enlarge

In the month after the election, BDCL did much better than MORL and CEFL. The outperformance of BDCL has continued and it returned 17.11% from 11/8/2016 to 12/21/2016. This compares to the 3.33% and 3.64% returns of MORL and CEFL respectively, after their dividends that went ex on 12/9/2016 are included.

Unlike MORL and CEFL which pay monthly dividends, BDCL pays quarterly. As can be seen in the table 2 below, of the 41 Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based, 29 pay dividends quarterly, 11 pay dividends monthly, and one does not currently pay any dividends. Interestingly, the second largest component of the index upon which BCDL is based, American Capital Ltd (NASDAQ: ACAS) with a weight of 10.12% is the one components that does not currently pay any dividends.

The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted Index that includes business development companies listed on the major exchanges. The fact that 10.12% of the index that comprises BDCL is not currently paying dividends can be looked at with either a "glass is half full" or "glass half empty" perspective. On the bright side, there could be considered room for an increase in the dividends paid by BCDL if ACAS were to resume them. On the other hand, the fact that one of the largest companies that comprise BDCL is not currently paying dividends could be seen as warning that other components in the portfolio might also suspend dividends in the future.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL.

While each of the Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BCDL is based have their own specific risk factors. The power of diversification can make a portfolio now comprised mainly of high yielding interest-rate sensitive instruments more efficient when BDCL is added to that portfolio.

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio.

Table 2 below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, ex-dividend date and pay date for each. From this data I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL to be $0.8031. There is an unleveraged ETN that is based on the same index, the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS). All of the dividend-paying Business Development Companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL and BDCS is based have announced dividends with ex-dates in the the fourth quarter of 2016. Most of them maintained the same level of dividends as in the previous quarter. However, there were some special circumstances as well as dividend increases and decreases from prior periods.

ACAS does not pay dividends. There were some changes that will impact the fourth quarter BDCL dividend. Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE: MAIN) pays a regular monthly dividend of $0.185. It might be noted that MAIN declared a special dividend of $0.275 with a fourth quarter ex-date of December 14, 2016. Thus, the three monthly $0.185 dividends and the special dividend totaling $0.815 contributed to the foirth quarter BDCL dividend. Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) also declared a special dividend of $0.25 with a fourth quarter ex-date of December 8, 2016. Thus, the $0.32 quarterly dividend and the special dividend contributed to the fourth quarter BDCL dividend. Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a special dividend of $0.04 with a fourth quarter ex-date of November 38, 2016. The special dividend and the regular quarterly $0.39 dividend also contributed to the fourth quarter BDCL dividend.

THL Credit Inc (TRCD) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.27 from $0.34. Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.17 from $0.11. Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.13 from $ 0.1567. Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.40 from $0.43. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.28 from $0.35.

Table 2 below shows the most recently declared dividend for each of the BDCL components. In some instances the dividend shown in Table 2 is not the dividend amount I used in computing the projected BDCL dividend since it will be paid in 2017. For these three components the most recent dividend has an ex-date in 2017. Therefore, I used the dividend for each of those components that had an ex-date in the fourth quarter of 2016 for my calculations. KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) declared a dividend of $0.12 an ex-date of January 4, 2017. For my BDCL dividend projection I used the $0.15 dividend declared by KCAP with an ex-date of October 12, 2016. Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HZRN) declared a dividend of $0.10 an ex-date of February 19, 2017. For my BDCL dividend projection I used the $0.115 dividend declared by HZRN with an ex-date of November 16, 2016. CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) declared a dividend of $0.25 an ex-date of March 15, 2017. For my BDCL dividend projection I used the $0.352 dividend declared by CMFN with an ex-date of December 14, 2016. For the three components the dividends they declared with 2017 ex-dates will impact the first quarter 2017 BDCL dividend which will be paid in April 2017.

Taking all of those changes into account, from 40 of the 41 Business Development Companies who pay dividends with ex-dates in the fourth quarter of 2016, I projected that BDCL's quarterly dividend paid in January 2017 will be 0.8031. The table below shows the weight of each of the components of the index upon which BDCL is based. The prices are as of December 21, 2016. The table also shows the dividend rate, the ex-dates, contribution to the dividend and the dividend frequency of the components that pay dividends. In the frequency column "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m".

That BDCL performed much better than MORL and CEFL since the election is logical. There has been a post-election movement out of fixed income securities into equities based on the belief that the Trump administration will enact a huge debt financed fiscal stimulus which will bring real GDP growth up to 4% and thus be extremely inflationary. That would result in higher interest rates. As I explained in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2 Percent May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates, for various reasons I have some doubts concerning that theory and I think that some possible actions by the federal government going forward could actually be deflationary. Nevertheless, the stock and bond market seems to have embraced the idea that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary.

MORL, based on an index of mREITs is highly sensitive to the bond market. Anyone who follows the mREITs would have assumed that the 50+ basis point in increase in treasury 10-year yields would have resulted in a sharp decline in the mREITs. That was certainly the case in previous sharp increases in treasury 10-year yields, especially during the 2013 taper-tantrum. If an observer of the divergence between treasury 10-year yields and mREITs looked for an explanation, the first thing to examine would be the behavior of the mortgage-backed securities. In Why The Post-Election Divergence Of mREITs From Treasuries And Mortgage-Backed Securities I discussed the anomaly of mREITs outperforming both the benchmark treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the month following the election.

CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds un the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

The outlook for BDCL, CEFL and MORL depends on the equity markets and the bond markets. One thing that is also strange in the post-election period is that uncertainty seems to be increasing rather than decreasing. Now that the election results are known it might have been expected that government policy would be easier to forecast. However, the range of possible policies with regard to economic and financial outcomes seems to be widening.

The newest theory in the financial markets is that the Trump administration will extremely inflationary. Some of those who think this prospect is a good thing for the stock markets claim Trump is another Reagan. Their view is that stocks will surge under Trump in a manner to what happened under Reagan There are numerous flaws in this analogy.

Many of those well versed in economics are concerned with the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. However, there is much worse form of protectionism than tariffs and border adjustment taxes. Tariffs and similar taxes do at least raise revenue for the government which could lower the deficit.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment.

The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm

Reagan and the economists he appointed understood the concept of comparative advantage and the superiority of free trade. Some of Reagan's most well known quotes on the topic quotes include:

As the leader of the West and as a country that has become great and rich because of economic freedom, America must be an unrelenting advocate of free trade.

Address Before a Joint Session of the Congress on the State of the Union, January 25, 1983

High trade barriers, what is often called protectionism, undermines economic growth and destroys jobs.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade August 2, 1986

Well, the way up and out of the trade deficit is not protectionism, not bringing down the competition, but instead the answer lies in improving our products and increasing our exports.

Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade and the Budget Deficit, May 16, 1987

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary.

Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it.

To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars. Trump is no Reagan on trade. Trump is a protectionist. Furthermore, the prospect of the Trump administration negotiating bilateral trade agreements featuring quotas is frightening.

My projection of $0.8031 for the BDCL January 2017 dividend would be a trailing four-quarter annual rate of $2.9168 This would be a 14.9% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $19.57 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 15.8%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 15.8% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $207,856 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $15,800 first-year annual rate to $32,841 annually.

Table 2. BDCL and BDCS components prices and dividends as of December 21, 2016

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.15 16.15 12/13/2016 0.38 q 0.0935 American Capital Ltd ACAS 10.12 17.67 0.0000 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 9.94 8.45 1/27/2017 0.08333 m 0.1151 Fs Investment Corp FSIC 8.87 10.05 12/19/2016 0.22275 q 0.0769 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 6.74 37.25 2/20/2017 0.185 m 0.0588 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.65 5.88 12/19/2016 0.15 q 0.0464 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 3.92 19 12/28/2016 0.39 q 0.0315 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 3.67 18.41 12/8/2016 0.32 q 0.0445 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 3.63 13.8 11/9/2016 0.31 q 0.0319 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.12 17.04 12/14/2016 0.36 q 0.0258 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.05 20.97 12/13/2016 0.4 q 0.0228 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 2.72 13.8 12/13/2016 0.34 q 0.0262 Triangle Capital Corp TCAP 2.65 18.56 12/5/2016 0.45 q 0.0251 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.47 23.26 12/28/2016 0.45 q 0.0187 Fifth Street Finance Corp FSC 2.45 5.49 2/13/2017 0.06 m 0.0314 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 2.02 7.89 12/20/2016 0.28 q 0.0281 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 1.92 7.27 12/15/2016 0.21 q 0.0217 Medley Capital Corp MCC 1.44 7.61 11/21/2016 0.22 q 0.0163 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.31 14.17 12/20/2016 0.095 m 0.0103 TICC Capital Corp TICC 1.19 6.54 12/14/2016 0.29 q 0.0207 THL Credit Inc TCRD 1.16 10 12/13/2016 0.27 q 0.0123 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.08 15.95 11/30/2016 0.39 q 0.0114 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 0.91 8.4 12/16/2016 0.0625 m 0.0080 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 0.9 15.31 12/13/2016 0.35 q 0.0081 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 0.87 16.05 12/13/2016 0.17 q 0.0036 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 0.82 16.59 12/20/2016 0.1175 m 0.0068 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.78 9.44 12/16/2016 0.07 m 0.0068 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.77 13.06 12/19/2016 0.13 m 0.0090 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp FSFR 0.73 8.83 2/13/2017 0.075 m 0.0073 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 0.73 12.27 11/28/2016 0.36 q 0.0084 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 0.69 15.63 11/16/2016 0.4 q 0.0069 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.6 8.73 12/28/2016 0.135 q 0.0036 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.55 12.33 12/28/2016 0.1133 m 0.0059 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.52 9.2 12/7/2016 0.28 q 0.0062 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.48 12.48 12/28/2016 0.34 q 0.0051 KCAP Financial Inc KCAP 0.48 3.93 1/4/2017 0.12 q 0.0072 American Capital Senior Floating Closed Fund ACSF 0.42 11.83 1/19/2017 0.097 m 0.0027 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.41 10.7 2/17/2017 0.1 m 0.0045 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.34 11.61 12/14/2016 0.34 q 0.0039 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.27 12.11 12/16/2016 0.355 q 0.0031 CM Finance Inc CMFN 0.26 9.25 3/15/2017 0.25 q 0.0039 Medallion Financial Corp MFIN 0.23 2.99 11/28/2016 0.05 q 0.0015 Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, CEFL, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.