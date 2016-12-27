Amtech Systems: Near-Term Headwinds And Long-Term Questions Justify The Current Price

But there are simply so many headwinds in Amtech's face, and while the stock is cheap, the company also is burning cash and remains far from profitability.

This still is a company that earned over $2 per share in a single year at the beginning of the decade, which might tempt investors into waiting on a turnaround.

If you want to know why this happened...

...this helps explain it:

Source: Author. FY03-FY12 data from Value Investors Club article. Amtech fiscal years end September 30.

Coming out of the financial crisis, Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) looked well-positioned. Its diffusion furnace products, used to produce semiconductors and, notably, solar cells, split ~80% of the market with Germany's centrotherm (OTC:CPHVF). It was a niche business with reasonably high barriers to entry and willing end customers looking to spend ahead of a government-subsidized boom in solar cell production. The balance sheet was pristine: in fact, there was a time when ASYS traded below its net cash holdings. That was one reason I bought the stock in 2009, and turned a handsome profit (though I sold before the short-lived spike to $25+).

In retrospect, however, the 2010/2011 numbers look like a single burst of demand, boosted in large part by Chinese subsidies. And while Amtech has capabilities (and revenue) beyond solar, the semiconductor side of the business simply isn't large enough to drive profit:

Source: Amtech May presentation

The company is still dealing with both a lack of demand and an overhang from the 2010/2011 orders - which isn't a story unique to Amtech. There are echoes of those problems at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), whose early-decade sales and profits spiked at least in part on indirect boosts from China (the so-called commodity 'supercycle') and who has seen revenue and earnings decline ever since. A purer comparison is Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), an equipment manufacturer for the LED space, whose shares fell from $55 in 2011 to the mid-teens earlier this year. Like Amtech, Veeco had a major burst of sales at the beginning of the decade, and like Amtech those sales were to subsidized Chinese LED chip and component manufacturers. Subsequent overcapacity in that industry led sales to collapse and even EBITDA to turn negative, a situation that only now is starting to reverse.

So the bull case for Amtech is that it, too, should rebound once the demand environment normalizes somewhat - and that should drive the stock higher. VECO (which I'm long) and CAT both are at 52-week highs; in CAT's case, due to significant cost-cuts and a potential boost from a US infrastructure plan, and in VECO's case due to the fact that it appears its industry finally has bottomed, while the company has taken share in the interim. And as seen in the figures above, Amtech's business actually has rebounded: there's been a steady improvement over the past few years, even though some of the improvement was purchased through a merger with BTU International in early 2015 and the acquisition of SoLayTec in late 2014.

The problem is that there's not much evidence of an improvement on the horizon; in fact, 2017 looks to be a tougher year for solar. That raises the question of whether there's any near-term need to catch the falling knife here. From a longer-term perspective, there's a question of whether 'thin film' modules (like those made by First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)) will take share from crystalline manufacturers served by Amtech.

More broadly, there is a legitimate question as to whether Amtech's business model is viable in the long term. Over the past fourteen fiscal years, Amtech's total net EBITDA is just $265,000. So while I'm intrigued by ASYS, particularly with the stock trading near a four-year low, I'm not at all convinced that shares can't go lower in the near term. And beyond that, I'm not yet convinced that even EBITDA profitability is on the horizon in the next few years - or necessarily at all.

Solar Or Bust

Solar products represented only about half of Amtech's FY16 revenue, but the growth opportunity in that industry remains the key driver going forward. Semiconductor revenue was just $3.4 million in FY13, before tripling the next year due to higher demand and then spiking in FY15 and FY16 due to the acquisition of BTU. Semiconductor revenues do appear to have grown modestly in FY16, according to the 10-K, but BTU's historical financials show a steady decline. The legacy BTU product lines in solder reflow for printed circuit boards and in semiconductor packaging both target markets that are both rather cyclical and low-growth.

Performance in the space has improved over the past few quarters - orders were up 45% year over year - but that strength appears to be more of a reversion to the cyclical mean than a sign of changing long-term prospects. BTU's revenue in electronics market systems was in the $35-$40 million range from 2012-2014, which should imply relatively modest pro forma growth the past two years (given a segment total of $50 million in FY16). The Polishing business is nicely profitable, but revenue fell 20% in FY16 due in part to currency-driven competitive weakness and operating income has been nearly halved over the last two years.

Those two businesses probably can get Amtech to breakeven or so at best, backing out corporate costs: excluding a gain on sale, EBIT was -$3.8 million on that basis in FY16, and EBITDA about a $3 million loss. Even with higher gross margins (30%+ in both), Amtech probably needs 20% revenue growth to reach profitability without Solar. That's possible near term given that Q3 and Q4 orders in the semiconductor group (with both quarters coming after the BTU purchase had been lapped) were up double digits, but incremental weakness in Polishing might offset some of that benefit.

Even with an enterprise value of $40 million at Friday's close of $4.28, Amtech needs to get the solar business going. And while it has improved of late, there are significant headwinds on the horizon.

Can Amtech Succeed In Solar?

Simply looking at the fundamentals, it might seem a surprise that ASYS is back near 2013 levels. The business has improved, particularly in Solar. Sales in the segment have increased 69% over the past two years, including 8% in FY16. ASYS is coming off a pretty solid Q4 that supported a brief post-election rally to $5.50, a quarter in which solar orders more than doubled. Commentary has been notably more positive this year, and solar backlog of $34 million at the end of Q4 is almost 50% higher than the same figure twelve months earlier.

The problem is that even that improvement still isn't quite good enough: the Solar segment still posted an EBIT loss of $6.7 million in FY16, and normalized cash burn (EBITDA less capex) was about $5 million. Amtech needs to further grow its solar business, and there are roadblocks both in terms of the overall end market and the dynamics within that market.

The near-term wildcard is what a Trump Administration and a GOP-controlled Congress will do for the U.S. solar industry as a whole. Trump himself notably said climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese, but he has reversed field somewhat since the election. Some solar advocates argue that solar's economics have reached a point where growth will continue regardless of federal policy; others in the industry fear a possible reversal of the solar investment tax credit. The US isn't the key market for solar or for Amtech: just 17% of FY16 revenue, for the company as a whole, came from domestic customers. But with growth in Asia still largely projected at this point, it is an important market both for Amtech and its industry: one analyst estimated that the surprise extension of the ITC past 2015 added five percentage points to worldwide solar demand growth.

There's also the question of whether new trade policies will impact the space and Amtech more specifically. The U.S. and the E.U. already have imposed tariffs on Chinese solar panels; 28% of Amtech revenue comes from that country, with another 40% coming from elsewhere in Asia. Chinese manufacturers generally have found ways around the tariffs, but a more aggressive policy might impact key customers for Amtech.

Globally, the news is a bit more mixed. China laid out a target of 150 gigawatts in capacity by 2020 - over 20% of the estimated worldwide installed base, according to one firm. But that target was pulled down to 110 GW last month. India is targeting 100 GW by 2022, but expiring subsidies across Europe appear to be lightening demand there. It appears demand expectations have come down - but those expectations have led yet again to overcapacity in photovoltaic module production, and with it the prospect of another downward cyclical move for Amtech. Amtech's Q1 guidance does imply nearly 20% revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter, but the concern is whether order growth can continue in CY17.

Long term, it does seem likely that the solar market will continue to grow, but that doesn't necessarily imply the rate of growth in diffusion furnace sales will climb in concert. Yields will improve and utilization of existing Amtech products will increase. Meanwhile, Amtech has a number of challenges to its market share, even assuming end markets do grow over the long term. On the Q4 conference call, Amtech cited pressure on sales and margins in its legacy products from local manufacturers in China. That seems unlikely to abate, particularly given China's focus on accelerating development of its solar base.

Amtech has responded by developing a new n-type PECVD (plasma-enhanced chemical vapor disposition) system. But centrotherm has developed a similar product, and claimed 50 percent market share in its 2015 annual report. That would seem to imply some share erosion for Amtech in the next-generation products, which claimed 38% share in diffusion furnaces overall in its May presentation. Adding to that pressure, Texas-based Mission Solar is cutting its solar cell production lines - and that company was a significant Amtech customer.

So even if gigawatt demand for solar increases, equipment demand may not rise at the same rate. Of that market, Amtech may see share losses and/or margin pressure as centrotherm re-establishes itself after a 2013 insolvency and Chinese manufacturers aim to grow share. And there's also the question of whether crystalline-silicon panels will maintain their share against 'thin film' products from First Solar. Crystalline products traditionally have had an edge in both efficiency and reliability, but First Solar's CDTE products are making up significant ground.

It all seems to create a very narrow path for Amtech going forward. The equipment space in general is a difficult one (note the single-digit/low double-digit earnings multiples afforded companies in the sector). Competition is likely going to increase, with regulatory issues potentially adding at least some volatility in CY17 and CY18. It certainly seems like there is overcapacity already - even with Amtech's solar business unprofitable - and 2017 looks like a potentially difficult year across the space. centrotherm withdrew its full-year sales and revenue guidance in October, saying customers were postponing spend amidst a sharp decline in solar cell prices. Those pressures seem likely to find their way to Amtech's order book in FY17. And while 'thin film' hasn't met previous expectations - the infamously bankrupt Solyndra was a thin film manufacturer - First Solar's progress does raise at least the risk of crystalline losing share. I'm far from convinced that Amtech's solar business really is viable in the long term - and at the least I don't see much need to jump in just yet.

Valuation

Compared to centrotherm, Amtech's valuation doesn't seem quite as cheap as a $40 million enterprise value and a ~0.3x EV/revenue multiple might imply. centrotherm's CY16 guidance was for 120-150 million euros; even below the low end, that company's revenue should be close to Amtech's $122 million in calendar 2016. centrotherm's enterprise value, meanwhile, similarly is roughly in line with that of ASYS (depending on how one calculates that figure; backing out remaining insolvency-related liabilities and prepayments for a major polysilicon factory in Qatar, my estimate of centrotherm's EV is about $42 million).

I'm not sure an asset-based valuation provides much of a floor for Amtech, either. While the company does have $17 million in net cash, it's also burned about $10 million a year over the past three years, a figure that appears unlikely to improve in FY17. Tangible book value is about $3.80 per share - but three-quarters of that comes from PP&E and inventory, meaning actual liquidation value is probably closer to $2-$2.50, still 50% below current levels. Amtech seems an unlikely acquisition target; centrotherm wouldn't make sense, Chinese firms would seem unlikely to pass a CFIUS review, and the history of the space doesn't look attractive enough for a larger semiconductor equipment player to target.

Below $3, there might be enough pessimism baked in and the stock close enough to liquidation value to take a flyer. But that type of move seems unlikely without another leg down in the industry - but share prices of ASYS, FSLR, centrotherm, and other players already show the market pricing in a difficult near-term environment. There's an argument with solar more broadly that patient investors will benefit from what should be a long-term increase in demand by ignoring short-term fluctuations. The problem with ASYS is that I'm not convinced it can capitalize on that long-term demand - even if it comes.

