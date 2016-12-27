10-Year Treasury - Yield Curve, Litmus Test And Trump Trade In 2017

The TIAA Variable Annuity and the Vanguard Fund Portfolio outperformed by 2.3% and slightly underperformed by minus 0.2%, respectively, the S&P 500 this year.

Investment strategy is the prime factor to make investments successful in the long run as well as the short term. There are two competitive approaches: one is a bottom-up one and the other is top-down. The former depends upon security selection and market timing. The later focuses on reliable long-term portfolios.

The latter approach is, first, to look at macroeconomic aspects such as economic growth, economic policy, inflation, business cycles, and interest rates. Second, it determines asset allocations between equity, bond, and other alternatives. Third, it selects individual securities such as individual stocks and bonds, or exchange-traded (or mutual) funds.

Traditionally, a top-down approach has been exclusively used by institutional investors such as mutual fund companies, banks, insurance firms, college endowments, and pension funds. Individual investors cannot afford to meet significant financial and technical resources, required.

The investment world, however, in the recent decades has made a top-down approach available to individual investors, providing low-cost trades (with no or near-zero commission) and investment vehicles (such as index mutual funds and their ETFs, and other low-fee actively managed mutual funds and ETFs).

(1) The U.S. Treasury Yield Curve ("TYC")

My top-down approach starts from the TYC which has two sides. One side is a positive side (in terms of term premiums, profits, or earnings), indicating global economic growth. The other is a negative side (in terms of time discounts, losses, or costs), indicating global inflation and interest rates. There are three players who can influence the TYC. (1) Global central banks led by the Federal Reserve, (2) the global bond investors, and (3) the Open Market Desk ("OMD") of the New York Fed.

Actions of central banks (i.e., interest-rate changes, and purchases or sales of government bonds) affect the TYC transitorily and discretely. Expectations of bond investors about economic growth and rates make the shape of the TYC consistently and gradually. The OMD determines the final shape of the TYC routinely and optimally by selling and buying different durations of Treasuries.

The Treasury Yield Curve (chart) on December 23, 2016, in The Wall Street Journal Business and Finance Section shows the yield curve in Table 1. (Data Source: Treasury Department). The chart exhibits two parallel lines of the curve of December 23, 2016, and the curve of December 23, 2015. Both curves are about two and a half weeks after the Fed's interest hikes on December 16, 2015, and December 15, 2016, respectively.

Table 1: The U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Date 1 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 7 Yr 10 Yr 20 Yr 30 Yr Average 12/23/2016 0.42 0.52 0.65 0.87 1.22 1.54 2.04 2.35 2.55 2.86 3.12 12/23/2015 0.19 0.20 0.47 0.65 1.01 1.32 1.74 2.07 2.27 2.64 3.00 Difference 0.23 0.32 0.18 0.22 0.21 0.22 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.22 0.12 0.23 Click to enlarge

The average of the difference between two lines was 0.23%. The three-month yield (0.32%) and five-year yield (0.30%) were a bit above the average while the 30-year yield (0.12%) was below it. Further adjustments would be made by the reactions of bond investors and the New York Fed OMD.

Four yields of the short end, two-year, ten-year, and the right end are important: The one-month bill yield changes credit rates for consumers via prime rate which follows one-month yield. The two-year bill yield is very sensitive to the Fed's rate changes, and it is a proxy of the cost of banks' loans. The 10-year note yield is a global benchmark yield, which is a proxy of banks' earnings. The 30-year bond yield is closely related to the 30-year mortgage rate and rates of other long-term loans.

(2) The Litmus ("L") Test on the 10-year Treasury yield

The L Test is crucial with one caveat. It really depends upon the shape of the TYC. If investors sold longer-term Treasuries, expecting higher yields from economic growth, the TYC has a normal shape to slope positively from the short end to the long end. The L Test indicates foreseeable economic growth, inflation, and short-term interest rates.

On the other hand, if investors bought longer-term Treasuries, anticipating lower yields form lower interest rates from a slowdown of growth following a recession, perhaps, in a year or so. L Test results show a weaker growth (or a recession) and an increase in the value of future coupons by lower discounts.

The L Test, which examines both the growth side and the inflation/rates side carefully, is essential to grasp the big picture of global market perspectives. The U.S. leads the global economy by the Fed policy as the de facto global central bank. The 10-year Treasury yield and the U.S. dollar have affected the global economy significantly. The former has played more importantly than the later in the recent years.

Foreign exchange rates primarily affect trade-good producers and multinationals. The TYC, on the other hand, impacts economies more broadly, and especially supports small businesses and retails, which have a much lower exposure to international trade.

The decision of the Bank of Japan ("BOJ") on September 21, 2016, was a bold step for a backward one. The BOJ tightens its control over the 10-year government bond yield to target at a zero yield (which is the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield minus yen's hedging cost), abandoning its interest target at 2%. The central bank can control prices or yields (or interest rates) via exchange rates, but not both. Therefore, the BOJ changed to the 10-year bond yield target from an inflation target. It would be a historical movement. Swiss franc, British pound, and the euro would follow suit in the future.

Two Invalid Views

There are two misleading views and conclusions regarding the economic growth in the coming years. One is a simple connection between the Fed's rate rise and bond selloff. The other one is a somewhat ideology-oriented analysis and conclusion on the policy of the incoming administration.

The First Questionable View: When the bond market was down after the Fed increased the rate, the reason was an increased interest would reduce the value of the coupons by discounting more heavily. It considers the cost side of the TYC only, ignoring the other side of economic growth. The bond selloff would be transitory because the corrections of the temporary disturbance by both bond investors and the NY Fed's OMD are following.

The Second Questionable View: Trump's surprising win opened the door to do three tasks - (1) fiscal stimulus, (2) tax cuts, and (3) regulations' reversal. Unfortunately, some critics post negative (or wrong) views, based on either Trump's campaign promises or the first task only without considering two other tasks that are more important.

The arguments go like the following. The fiscal stimulus (implicitly referring to $1 trillion infrastructural spending) forces the Fed to raise rates more harshly to curb the spiked inflation, eventually leading the economy into a recession. This logic and conclusion would be faulty, because the campaign pledges have been smoothed as the Trump team is compromising with Congress and other opinions. They are also because any financial stimulus would be needed when the economy will move into a recession, which would be at least a few years away.

The banks' lending margin ("BLM") which is the difference between the cost of loans (two-year note yield) and the profit of loans (10-year note yield) is a guide to see the trend of bank loans, which in turn stimulates growth. The yield curve stiffness ("YCS") which is the difference between the one-month bill yield and the 30-year bond yield is the key factor for the L Test. As of December 23, 2017, the BLM and the YCS were 1.33%, and 2.70, respectively. In general, the yield curve is normal if the YCS is larger than 2%.

Table 2: The Banks' Lending Margin (BLM) and The Yield Curve Stiffness (YCS) Date 1 Mo 2 Yr 10 Yr 30 Yr BLM YCS Event 12/14/2015 0.13 0.97 2.23 2.96 1.26 2.83 12/15/2015 0.21 0.98 2.28 3.00 1.30 2.79 12/16/2015 0.20 1.02 2.30 3.02 1.28 2.82 Fed rate lift 12/17/2015 0.18 1.00 2.24 2.94 1.24 2.76 12/18/2015 0.16 0.97 2.19 2.90 1.22 2.74 12/21/2015 0.14 0.96 2.20 2.92 1.24 2.78 12/22/2015 0.19 0.99 2.24 2.96 1.25 2.77 12/23/2015 0.19 1.01 2.27 3.00 1.26 2.81 12/24/2015 0.15 1.03 2.25 2.96 1.22 2.81 6/20/2016 0.23 0.74 1.67 2.47 0.93 2.24 6/21/2016 0.25 0.76 1.71 2.50 0.95 2.25 6/22/2016 0.25 0.75 1.69 2.50 0.94 2.25 6/23/2016 0.27 0.78 1.74 2.55 0.96 2.28 Brexit 6/24/2016 0.24 0.64 1.57 2.42 0.93 2.18 1/7/2016 0.28 0.82 1.83 2.6 1.01 2.32 11/8/2016 0.28 0.87 1.88 2.63 1.01 2.35 Election 11/9/2016 0.3 0.9 2.07 2.88 1.17 2.58 11/10/2016 0.3 0.92 2.15 2.94 1.23 2.64 12/12/2016 0.42 1.15 2.49 3.16 1.34 2.74 12/13/2016 0.47 1.17 2.48 3.14 1.31 2.67 12/14/2016 0.49 1.27 2.54 3.14 1.27 2.65 Fed rate hike 12/15/2016 0.48 1.29 2.6 3.16 1.31 2.68 12/16/2016 0.46 1.28 2.6 3.19 1.32 2.73 12/19/2016 0.45 1.24 2.54 3.12 1.30 2.67 12/20/2016 0.48 1.25 2.57 3.15 1.32 2.67 12/21/2016 0.46 1.21 2.55 3.12 1.34 2.66 12/22/2016 0.42 1.22 2.55 3.12 1.33 2.70 12/23/2016 0.42 1.22 2.55 3.12 1.33 2.70 Average 0.30 1.01 2.21 2.91 1.20 2.61 Click to enlarge

Table 3 is the detailed yield curve between December 14, 2015, and December 23, 2016, when the two Fed rate lifts and two political events - Brexit and U.S. election - happened. The TYC reflects the expectations of bond investors regarding the coming events. The TYC after events would be adjusted by investors and the OMD.

After the rate increase (on November 16, 2015) and Brexit (on June 23, 2016), some corrections on the three-month and the five-year yields were made as highlighted. After the election (on November 8, 2016) and the rate hike (on December 15, 2016), however, no significant change was made due to a somewhat unanimous concession on growth and yields.

Table 3: The Treasury Yield Curve (Detailed) Date 1 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 7 Yr 10 Yr 20 Yr 30 Yr 12/14/2015 0.13 0.26 0.54 0.68 0.97 1.25 1.66 2.02 2.23 2.59 2.96 12/15/2015 0.21 0.25 0.54 0.69 0.98 1.29 1.71 2.06 2.28 2.62 3.00 12/16/2015 0.20 0.27 0.51 0.70 1.02 1.35 1.75 2.11 2.30 2.65 3.02 12/17/2015 0.18 0.23 0.48 0.69 1.00 1.33 1.73 2.05 2.24 2.57 2.94 12/18/2015 0.16 0.19 0.47 0.67 0.97 1.27 1.67 2.00 2.19 2.54 2.90 12/21/2015 0.14 0.24 0.51 0.64 0.96 1.28 1.67 2.00 2.20 2.55 2.92 12/22/2015 0.19 0.21 0.47 0.66 0.99 1.31 1.71 2.04 2.24 2.60 2.96 12/23/2015 0.19 0.20 0.47 0.65 1.01 1.32 1.74 2.07 2.27 2.64 3.00 12/24/2015 0.15 0.20 0.49 0.64 1.03 1.33 1.73 2.06 2.25 2.61 2.96 6/20/2016 0.23 0.28 0.41 0.56 0.74 0.87 1.17 1.45 1.67 2.03 2.47 6/21/2016 0.25 0.27 0.41 0.57 0.76 0.89 1.22 1.49 1.71 2.07 2.50 6/22/2016 0.25 0.27 0.40 0.56 0.75 0.88 1.20 1.49 1.69 2.06 2.50 6/23/2016 0.27 0.31 0.43 0.58 0.78 0.92 1.25 1.54 1.74 2.12 2.55 6/24/2016 0.24 0.27 0.38 0.48 0.64 0.76 1.08 1.35 1.57 1.96 2.42 11/7/2016 0.28 0.41 0.54 0.63 0.82 0.99 1.29 1.6 1.83 2.26 2.6 11/8/2016 0.28 0.43 0.56 0.71 0.87 1.04 1.34 1.65 1.88 2.29 2.63 11/9/2016 0.3 0.45 0.56 0.72 0.90 1.12 1.49 1.84 2.07 2.52 2.88 11/10/2016 0.3 0.48 0.59 0.72 0.92 1.17 1.56 1.92 2.15 2.58 2.94 12/12/2016 0.42 0.51 0.64 0.85 1.15 1.44 1.9 2.26 2.49 2.86 3.16 12/13/2016 0.47 0.54 0.66 0.88 1.17 1.46 1.92 2.26 2.48 2.85 3.14 12/14/2016 0.49 0.55 0.66 0.92 1.27 1.57 2.02 2.34 2.54 2.86 3.14 12/15/2016 0.48 0.51 0.65 0.91 1.29 1.61 2.1 2.42 2.6 2.89 3.16 12/16/2016 0.46 0.51 0.65 0.91 1.28 1.59 2.07 2.41 2.6 2.91 3.19 12/19/2016 0.45 0.52 0.65 0.9 1.24 1.55 2.03 2.35 2.54 2.85 3.12 12/20/2016 0.48 0.52 0.66 0.9 1.25 1.56 2.06 2.38 2.57 2.88 3.15 12/21/2016 0.46 0.52 0.65 0.88 1.21 1.54 2.04 2.35 2.55 2.86 3.12 12/22/2016 0.42 0.51 0.65 0.87 1.22 1.54 2.04 2.36 2.55 2.86 3.12 12/23/2016 0.42 0.52 0.65 0.87 1.22 1.54 2.04 2.35 2.55 2.86 3.12 Note: Fed 0.5% hike on 12/16/2015, Brexit on 6/23/2016, U.S. election on 11/8/2016, and Fed 0.5% rate lift. Click to enlarge

The TYC, as a global benchmark, affects the global economies directly by changing BLM of global commercial banks. A current steep TYC, as shown in the Wall Street Journal daily, "has pulled up yields abroad. This is great for the banking system. European companies depend on their banks. They don't have much of a debt capital market." ("Investors' Guide 2017 Roundtable," Fortune Magazine, December 15, 2016, p. 100)

(3) Permanent ETF Allocations

Two long-run (3-5 years) portfolios at Vanguard and TIAA (with about 90% of capital) were set up in 2014 by allocating funds permanently. Two trading accounts at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) ("CS") and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) ("TD") (with 10%) were opened. As of December 23, 2016, the capital allocation of my long-run Vanguard and TIAA, two accounts at CS and TD, and Cash are 88%, 5%, and 7%, respectively.

In July, when the election uncertainty mounted, a partial withdrawal (about 15%) from the TIAA variable annuity was made with the same fund allocation so that the permanent allocation is intact. The Cash (7%) is saved in an online savings account at GS (Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)) Bank, earning a 1.01 % interest. The Cash-to-Capital Ratio or the C/C Ratio is 7%, which is a controller.

The S&P 500 rose 10.2% this year (as of December 23, 2016) while the TIAA Intelligent Variable Annuity ("TVA") and the Vanguard Mutual Fund Portfolio ("VMP") gained 12.5% and 10.0%, respectively. Seven actively managed mutual funds and six Vanguard index funds were permanently allocated for the TVA and the VMP, respectively. The TVA outperformed and the VMP slightly underperformed the S&P 500 by a 2.3% and a minus 0.2%, respectively. (These growth rates are calculated by the Moore formula (200*(B-A)/(B+A)), not by the traditional formula (100*(B-A)/A))

My investment strategy based on long-run portfolios with permanent ETF allocations would continue to prevail in 2017. The investment environment, however, changed to a stronger growth, advanced inflation, and higher interests and yields from a weak growth, low inflation, and low rates. To test the possibility of the continuing success of the current strategy, 12 investment templates are selected.

A Dozen ETF Portfolio Templates

For long-term investors, 12 investment templates with six TD ETFs and six CS ETFs are introduced. All ETFs are commission-free. (An exception is TD charges a 2.99% commission when any holding is sold less than one month.)

Six CS ETFs: Schwab Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB), Schwab Short-Term International Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC), Schwab U.S. International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP), and SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Schwab Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB), Schwab Short-Term International Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC), Schwab U.S. International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP), and SPDR Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Six TD ETFs: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), Vanguard Extended Market ETF Index (NYSEARCA:VXF), Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND), iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), and Vanguard Total Int'l Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Six CS Portfolios:

(1) CS.A (50:50.2): SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%)

SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%) (2) CS.B (50:50.4): SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%)

SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%) (3) CS.C (50:50.6): SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%)

SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%) (4) CS.A (60:40.2): SCHB (60%) SCHZ (40%)

SCHB (60%) SCHZ (40%) (5) CS.B (60:40.4): SCHB (35%) SCHC (25%) SCHZ (35%) BWX (5%)

SCHB (35%) SCHC (25%) SCHZ (35%) BWX (5%) (6) CS.C (60:40.6): SCHB (35%) SCHC (20%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (5%) BWX (5%)

Six TD Portfolios:

(7) TS.A (50:50.2) VTI (50%) BND (50%)

VTI (50%) BND (50%) (8) TS.B (50:50.4) VTI (30%) VXF (15%) BND (40%) BNDX (10%)

VTI (30%) VXF (15%) BND (40%) BNDX (10%) (9) TS.C (50:50.6) VTI (30%) VXF (15%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) TIP (15%) BNDX (5%)

VTI (30%) VXF (15%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) TIP (15%) BNDX (5%) (10) TS.D (60:40.2) VTI (60%) BND (40%)

VTI (60%) BND (40%) (11) TS.E (60:40.4) VTI (35%) VXF (25%) BND (35%) BNDX (5%)

VTI (35%) VXF (25%) BND (35%) BNDX (5%) (12) TS.F (60:40.6) VTI (35%) VXF (20%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) TIP (5%) BNDX (5%)

These 12 commission-free ETF portfolio templates would have a crucial built-in advantages over other portfolio strategies, namely an almost no expense ("ANE"). The ANE would work out tremendously for long-run investors. The details of the ANE strategy are reserved for the next installment.

(4) The TANER System

The TANER System started in 2009 right after a market trough caused by Great Recession. The system posts The Daily Market Information (seven days a week), The Daily 25ETFRANKS ("25R") (M-F), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (Monday), The DTM Schwab Model (Tuesday), The DTM Rotation Model (Wednesday), The DTM Vanguard Model (Thursday), and The DTM Stock Model (Friday). Investors and traders would select individual securities - ETFs, stocks, and bonds - for portfolios or trading accounts at brokerages.

(5) Trump Trade

The Trump rally seems to have a sustainable upward momentum now. After the markets (the Dow, the S&P, and Nasdaq) made a trifecta of records on August 15, the three indexes made their all-time highs together on November 21, November 22, November 25, December 8, December 9, and December 13 again, making seven trifecta of records in a year so far. This is a historical record. The current rally would continue in 2017 and beyond.

Turning to three tasks that the incoming Trump administration will handle - (1) fiscal policy, (2) tax revamp, and (3) regulative cobwebs cleanup - they will serve as the main force to bring strong growth in the coming years. Some overhauls would be completed in 2017 but most would take more time. Some reversals cannot be done by the hurdles from the existing laws or international agreements.

First, fiscal policy does not mean just public-work programs during a recession. Rather it would cover a broad spectrum of policy tools of the government by which fiscal policy would cooperate with monetary policy, making a long-overdue optimal policy mix. That policy mix has not be seen in the past eight years. The Fed vice chairman, Stanley Fischer, called for "improved public infrastructure, better education, more encouragement for private investment, and more effective regulation." (Speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, November 21, 2016)

Second, overall tax cuts would take longer than a year. But income taxes and some portions of corporate taxes would be lowered in 2017. The repatriation of cash held abroad would boost the economy.

Third, the rollback of regulations (which have piled up over the last eight years) is the most powerful incentive to ignite the economy in the coming many years. There are the multi-layer of regulations "in departments and agencies like Health and Human Services, Labor, Education and the EPA" (TIME magazine, December 26, 2016/January 2, 2017, p.34)

The Market Prospects in 2017

The current market prospect is bullish primarily because the Fed benchmark short-term interest, inflation, and economic growth would be 1.5%, 2%, and 2.5%, respectively in 2017, considering:

The Fed, as a de facto global central bank, plans to make three 0.25 rate increases in 2017. The Fed might be forced to raise rates more to curb inflation pressure. The Fed, however, would be constrained by the impact of the dollar strength to mainly to the global dollar-denominated debts.

Inflation would be around the Fed's inflation target (2%) because inflation expectations of consumers and businesses are well-anchored due critically to the credibility of the Fed, as a quasi-government institution which is independent of the influence of politics.

Increased imports would affect trade balance immediately while increased exports would do with a significant time lag. Therefore, a trade deficit would partially offset a positive contribution of infrastructure spending to growth in 2017. A 2.5% growth rate (following the L Test reading) would be plausible.

The C/C ratio is the key controller in my long-run investment strategy with permanent ETF allocation. The ratio will change a wide range of 5% to 15%. The debt-ceiling negotiation on March would be the first hurdle.

A warning on annuities: Investors would go with annuities (without any provision) as I do if and only if you are at least 65 years old or you are quite certain on your investment time horizon which is at least seven years. Otherwise, you should consult with advisors before making contracts.

My Top-Down Approach is simple but seems to be reliable because not only my two long-run portfolios at TIAA and Vanguard have proved to be successful over longer than two years but also 12 long-term ETF Portfolio Templates would shine in 2017 and beyond.

Happy, healthy, and productive New Year to all of you!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.