Intermap Technologies: A Case Study In Value Investing

Without principal payments, royalty expense or interest costs for four years, Intermap can become a profitable company in the near future.

After the restructure and rights offering Intermap will have sufficient working capital necessary to become a growth company.

I was recently asked to write an article about value investing from someone who is creating a website based on value investing and was looking to build content before it went live. Not knowing the genesis of the website or the individuals involved, I passed. But the idea was intriguing. What does value investing really mean these days and what could I offer that hasn't already been covered a thousand times over?

I first cut my teeth on value investing when I read The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham shortly after graduating with a Finance degree from a top business school. Soon afterwards, I read Graham and Dodd's Security Analysis. I was hooked. I have, for over 30 years, considered myself a value investor though not always in the traditional sense.

What Is Value Investing

In the era of Google search and EDGAR (or SEDAR if you're investing north of the border), the definition of value investing has changed. An investor can no longer easily uncover hidden value in a company that hasn't already been discovered. As knowledge has expanded it has become more difficult to find mispriced securities. The benefits of financial analysis isn't dead but it definitely has been diluted by instant access to information.

In the truest sense, fundamental value investing has gone the way of the dinosaur. Wikipedia describes value investing as follows:

There are cases where the approach still applies. Buying banks under tangible book value has been a no-brainer value proposition over the years. But, if you are looking to just invest at discounts to book or low price-to-earnings, you will spend your days searching for the proverbial needle in a haystack and your portfolio will be concentrated in an asset class that earns minimal returns, namely cash.

Value Investing: A Case Study

As a result, value investors have become more creative in their approach. Hidden value can be found in underappreciated IP or the market value of heavily depreciated fixed assets. It can also be found in events that materially impact a company's financial condition and prospects for success, which brings us to our case study.

My interest in Intermap Technologies (OTCPK:ITMSF) has been chronicled in a series of articles. It began when I became aware of the company from a fellow investor, who was encouraged to invest based on Intermap's prospects for closing a large P3 contract with the Democratic Republic of the Condo [DRC]. Public Private Partnerships are hard to execute under the best of circumstances. They hinge on the prime contractor's ability to deliver project financing, which can be challenging due to the inherent risks associated with completing large projects.

I was intrigued however by the debt structure of the company. Part of Intermap's financing arrangement with its lender, a Canadian hedge fund named Vertex One, was a perpetuity debt royalty for 17.5% of the net revenues of the company. With that level of debt, I questioned if the company could ever become profitable enough to deliver value to its shareholders.

A Bear Turns Bullish

After a series of highly critical articles, Intermap's prospects began to change several months ago. First, Vertex took complete control of the company by installing new Board members and management. Then it lent Intermap $2 million for operating capital and to pay for restructuring the company's operations, including laying off employees and reducing overhead.

To give Intermap some debt relief, Vertex also waived and suspended the royalty payment through March, 2017. With the political strife in the DRC, the large contract previously mentioned was delayed indefinitely and began to look less promising and, without the additional revenue, Intermap was heading towards insolvency. The royalty is extremely lucrative, but it's worthless if Intermap can't pay it. It reminded me of the old adage about business that "If you owe the bank $100 that's your problem. If you owe the bank $100 million, that's the bank's problem."

Vertex was left with two alternatives; allow Intermap to file for bankruptcy or proactively provide the debt relief itself. As the primary lender to Intermap, Vertex would be cutting off the nose to spite the face if it allowed Intermap to file bankruptcy. It wasn't going to happen.

With the royalty waiver, Vertex showed its hand and after a year of criticizing the company, I found a value proposition through the relationship between Vertex and Intermap I could embrace.

When Value Is Validated

The small hint of hidden value that was suggested when Vertex provided short term relief of the royalty was validated on December 21st when Intermap announced a debt restructuring and equity rights offering. The announcement consisted of the following:

$6 million rights offering to existing shareholders.

$6 million bridge loan until the rights offering is closed.

Standby Purchase Commitment to backstop the offering.

Extension and elimination of interest on all debt until Sept. 2020.

Termination of the royalty for a $3 million non-interest bearing note due Sept. 2020.

In pure monetary terms, the debt restructure represents a tremendous amount of value. Over $25 million in interest expense over a 4 year period has been eliminated. The royalty liability, which was on Intermap's books for $7.5 million, was reduced by $4.5 million. In all, the restructure represents a $30 million benefit for Intermap. But, it's the intangibles associated with maintaining the necessary capital to grow the business that matter most.

Analysis Of Intermap On A Pro Forma Basis

We don't know the details of the offering yet but we can make some reasonable assumptions. Let's start with the balance sheet.

Intermap had negative working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) of minus $30 million. Even backing out the short term notes, assuming they would eventually be rolled over, working capital was negative $3 million. After the rights offering, working capital will improve to positive $3 million. It takes working capital to grow a company and with the capital raise, Intermap will finally be in a position to bid on additional jobs and grow revenue from the $270 billion worldwide geospatial industry.

As previously mentioned, total liabilities will be reduced by $4.5 million. However, the company will continue to maintain a negative net worth of $32 million due to prior year accumulated deficits.

On the income statement side, Intermap has substantially sliced expenses by reducing staff including high paying management positions. After years of investing in software development, the company is now poised to execute on its plan with less staff, which should improve margins materially. The goal is to get back to positive EBITDA that the company generated in the years leading up to 2014. With no interest expense over the next four years, EBITDA will translate into comparable bottom line profits providing further improvement to the balance sheet through retained earnings.

Using 2013 as a conservative baseline, Intermap had an adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million. Assuming a 25% reduction in personnel cost, adjusted EBITDA would have improved to $4.3 million with at least $4 million in bottom line profits.

Intermap currently has approximately 100 million in outstanding shares. Assuming a 6 cent per share offer price, outstanding shares will double. Based on our conservative 2013 baseline analysis, earnings per share will be 2 cents. Using a P/E of 10 provides a stock price of 20 cents, a substantial appreciation from the current stock price and that's before meaningful growth.

Intermap As A Speculative Play

As reflected above, a strong case can be made for Intermap as a value oriented investment, but does it still offer a multi-bagger speculative play? As has been documented on numerous occasions, the contract with the DRC was executed by all parties involved subject to obtaining financing. Viewed through the eyes of a lender, there were two major hurdles to financing. One obviously is the political instability in the DRC. The second issue, from a lender's perspective, is the financial condition of Intermap.

As the primary contractor on the project, the lenders would most likely require Intermap to maintain a minimum level of working capital. Intermap's financial condition would have been identified as a material weakness in the credit. That weakness will be resolved once Intermap completes the rights offering.

The DRC continues to be a mess politically. However, Intermap getting its financial house in order is a step in the right direction. Even if the deal is dead, a strong working capital position will facilitate Intermap's ability to qualify for future business.

Conclusion

Back to the original question, what does it mean to be a value investor? I would argue it simply means the ability to identify value in whatever form it takes that hasn't already been factored into the price of an investment. Using Intermap as an example, if you suddenly woke up one day and were told you would not have to pay principal or have any interest accrue on your debt for a period of four years, you would know instantly that someone just gave you a very valuable gift. And, the more debt you owed, the more the gift would be worth.

Intermap shareholders via ownership in the company have just received that gift. Just in time for Christmas! Intermap was given a gift worth $30 million over 4 years and its lender has become its deep pocketed benefactor. But the market cap, taking into consideration the anticipated dilution, has only increased by $8.5 million since before the announcement. The market clearly hasn't recognized its full value yet. Over time it will and investors will be rewarded. That's value investing.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author, who is not a licensed financial advisor. The article is intended for informational and educational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment advice to any particular individual. Readers should perform their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITMSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.