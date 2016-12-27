The VIX Is Not As Dead As You Think

Over the last few months, we have seen the financial markets build to a crescendo as optimism generated by a 'change' election as inspired investors to start taking riskier positions in sectors that were being ignored previously. But when we look at the changing outlook in interest rates, we can see that this level of complacency is something that could hurt investors that have entered long at these elevated price levels. Until we see actual confirmation in terms of corporate earnings performance, the current valuations seen in assets like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) should be viewed as a house of cards with strategies for taking profits at the highs in order to reposition at lower levels next year.

Chart View: VIX Index - One Year Chart

Chart Source: Dividend Investors

Of course, if our forecasts here turn out to be accurate this would mean significant trend changes in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) and in other instruments tied to the VIX. For contrarian investors, this type of trend change could create some of the best opportunities available in the markets as we are now seeing long-term lows in areas that have produced significant rallies whenever anything similar has been seen in the past. In the chart above, we can see that the VIX has seen violent downside rejections any time markets have approached the 10.50 level (which has some important psychological significance). But when we pull out to the larger time frames, these trends become much more obvious.

Chart View: VIX Index - Five Year Chart

Chart Source: Dividend Investors

Here, we can see that the upward spikes out of the 10.50 region indicate a much stronger trend -- and this is something that has led to largely unexpected moves in the S&P. At this stage in the game, the only direction for the S&P 500 is downward as the number of bullish stock investors left in the market continues to drop and the latest rallies have become highly vulnerable to stop loss activity that could be seen if the majority of investors take a mass exit and take profits while valuations are still elevated.

Chart View: US Unemployment Rate

Click to enlarge

Chart Source: Gold Traders

Looking ahead, investors should be looking for events that could cause these forecasts to become a reality. Prior to the latest policy meeting at the Federal Reserve, we argued that the Fed would be forced to highlight some of the more positive aspects of the economy and to open the door for additional rate hikes in 2017.

This, of course, did turn out to be the case, so if we see anything further in this direction it will become increasingly likely that downside activity will be seen in instruments like SPY and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA). In most of its policy statements, the Fed has highlighted performance in the national unemployment rate, which has fallen to nine-year lows at 4.6% -- and well below the bank's key threshold of 5%. With the economy performing at this level, the Fed has already made it clear that the US economy can withstand tighter policy and that higher interest rates might be a requirement in order to stem potential inflation under the pro-growth policies that have been outlined by President-elect Donald Trump. If this occurs, investors are more likely to pull out of equities until the earnings picture is clarified, and the primary beneficiaries of this event would be investors that are long volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.