Year-End MoPay Dividend Dogs See International High Yields And Upsides

Top ten International MoPay by yield projected 31.42% more net gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K in all ten. These were the "flying five.".

Top ten International December MoPay Dividend Dogs by yield were, CPTA, HPF-UN.TO, MIF-UN.TO, ARR, WHLR, NIF-UN.TO, FSC, OAKS, FTN.TO, and ORC as singled out December 23.

The MoPay dog sorts: (1) 160 above 4.7% (2)ranked by dividend yield as of December 23; (3) Sorted Top MoPay stock gains; (4) Screened to find the "flying five".

160 equities, were culled from recent MoPay dividend dog articles were sorted using the YCharts stock screener.

Click to enlarge

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, "underdogs".

Meet 160 MoPay Dividend Dogs

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

One hundred sixty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors sourced by YCharts in December were parsed by the dividend plus earnings yields to reveal the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The breakdown of the 160 by sector, most to least, showed: Real Estate=68; Financial Services=58; Energy=9; Industrials=8; Consumer Cyclical=7; Utilities=5 Healthcare=4; Basic Materials=1; Communication Services=0; Consumer Defensive=0; Technology=0.

See Dow 30 article for a more detailed explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates, expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Extracted Bargains

The 160 MoPay were culled by virtue of dividend yields over 4.7%. Their metrics were found in the Y Charts database as of December 23.

Click to enlarge

Top ten MoPay dogs by yield were from the two dominant sectors: four from real estate, plus six from financial services.

Tops of the International MoPay 10 was from real estate, Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) [1]. The other three real estate leaders placed third, sixth, and seventh: Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) [3]; Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) [6]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)[7].

The remaining six financial service firms were led by second place finisher, Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [2]. The balance of the financial top dogs placed fourth, fifth, and eighth through tenth: Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) [4]; Noranda Income Fund (NIF-UN.TO) [5]; Marquest Canadian Equity (MIF-UN.TO) [8]; Energy Leaders Plus Inc. (HPF-UN.TO) [9]; Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) [10], to complete the top ten list for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Top Ten of 30 International MoPay Dividend Dogs Cast 15.17% Average Upsides

Click to enlarge

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates, these provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Predicted (3) 4.97% Average Upsides, & (4) 15.42% Average Net Gain from Top 30 International MoPay Dividend Dogs By December, 2017

Top thirty of the International MoPay list were graphed below as of December 23, 2016 as compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

Click to enlarge

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data reported by Yahoo finance projected a 4.2% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 4.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts had a better history of estimate accuracy .

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (5): Analysts Alleged Ten Top Gain International MoPay Dividend Dogs Would Net 13.5% to 60.2% By December 2017

Click to enlarge

Five of the ten top dividend yielding International MoPay Dogs were among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017:

Wheeler Real Estate IT was projected to net $602.75 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Five Oaks Investment was projected to net $461.77. based on dividend plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance was projected to net $268.99 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CPTA.

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)) was projected to net $235.95 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for HRZN.

Fifth Street Finance was projected to net $178.19 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSC.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was projected to net $173.39 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate by twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) was projected to net $165.86 based on estimates from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSFR.

Orchid Island Capital was projected to net $145.30 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was projected to net $144.71 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SCM.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was projected to net $135.49 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for HCAP.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 25.12% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Analyst Projected Price Histories of Highest and Lowest Top 30 Upside Stocks Reveal Contrary Outcomes

Click to enlarge

Analyst designated and red-lined "loser" Prospect Capital Investments (NASDAQ:PSEC) shows a very healthy 18.8% one year price upside. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shows a 9.73% loss since last December. Upside momentum is in favor the MoPay underdog, contrary to analyst stated expectations.

This evidence confirms Michael O'Higgins "media index" admonition. He advises investors to pay close attention to "magazine covers, news headlines, and ads placed by investment advisors, primarily in Barron's." He concludes that "you can make out like a bandit by acting the opposite way."Analyst target price targets are frequently contrarian indicators.

International MoPay Dividend Dog Analysts Find 31.42% more Return From 5 Lowest-Priced Come December 2017

International MoPay Dividend stocks to buy and hold for at least one year were reported based on: (1) Yields over 4.5%; (2) Minimum $10M Market Capitalization; (3) Price Upside to 2017; (4) Analyst 1yr. target upsides.

Click to enlarge

As mentioned above, two of eleven Morningstar sectors placed dogs in the top ten International MoPay Dividend list for December: real estate, and financial services.

Actionable Conclusions: (6) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Gaining International MoPay Dividend Dogs Were Estimated to Deliver 29.03% Vs. (7) 22.09% Net Gains for All Ten as of December 23, 2016

Click to enlarge

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten International MoPay kennel by gains were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 31.42% more net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The very lowest-priced International MoPay Dog, Wheeler Real Estate IT , was projected to deliver the best net gain of 60.28%.

The five lowest-priced International MoPay Dogs for December 23 were: Wheeler Real Estate IT; Noranda Income Fund; Five Oaks Investment; Fifth Street Finance; Marquest Canadian Equity, whose prices ranged $1.67 to $5.78.

The higher-priced "Dividend Power Dogs" for December 19 were: Energy Leaders Plus Inc; Financial 15 Split; Orchid Island Capital; Capitala Finance; ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $5.80 to $21.78.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a "here and now" equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0-20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for an International MoPay Dog stock investment research process into December 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Four of these International MoPay Dog are valuable catches!. They are listed with the now 52 Dogs Of The Week I (DOTWI) found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information. The dogs of the Week II portfolio is now building with 19 chosen and six documented with quarterly reports.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner and runner-up underdog from the 52 Dogs of the Week I portfolio, send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Root for the Underdog.

The gains/declines as reported do not factor in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Begging Dog Photo: ingarcade.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, FSC, HRZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.