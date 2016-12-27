Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Small Caps Rally. Spotlight On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a Spotlight feature on small cap concern Zynerba Pharmaceuticals are below.

Some names like Progenics, Synergy, and Portola Pharmaceuticals all made major moves Friday on trial results and positive FDA actions. Is this the start of a "Santa Claus" rally?

Biotech rallied more than two percent on Friday led by a big surge in small cap names. The sector ended the week with slight losses.

Myriad small cap biotech stocks surged in trading Friday. This allowed the main biotech indices to post an over two percent gain on the day to end the week with an ever so slight loss heading into the holiday weekend. Hopefully this was the beginning of somewhat of a "Santa Claus" rally and the sector should also be assisted when tax loss selling season comes to a close at the end of this holiday shortened week.

There were numerous small cap concerns that rallied furiously on Friday due to either positive trial results or FDA actions. Three of these were Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) which were covered in depth in an earlier article Sunday.

The FDA approved nusinersen for the treatment of children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy after the bell on Friday. It was just the latest piece of good news for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS). This name has recovered nicely since a big setback some six months ago.

Despite the huge surge in the stock over the past two months, I am holding onto the additional shares I picked up during the decline from its setback in May. If we do get an increase in M&A activity in 2017, as I suspect, Ionis has to be on the "short list" of logical purchases in the mid-cap space. BMO Capital raised its price target on Ionis from $48 to $61 last week.

Seattle Generics (NASDAQ:SGEN) could be active in trading today. The stock is down just more than 10% in early trading. The FDA has notified the biotech concern that it will place several clinical or partial holds on the company's trials involving vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in acute myeloid leukemia [AML], with evaluation of possible hepatotoxicity risks to patients treated with SGN-CD33A who received allogeneic stem cell transplants either prior to or after treatment cited as the reasoning behind these actions. Six patients with hepatotoxicity have been identified in these trials, inclusive of cases with veno-occlusive disease, with four fatal incidents noted.

Not surprisingly, Synergy Pharmaceuticals gets a nice "shout out" from Cannacord Genuity to begin the trading week as their reiterate their Buy rating and $13 price target after the latest plecanatide Phase III trial results late on Thursday. Its analyst notes "data showed higher efficacy and better safety, which should make it a significant patient and physician preference and result in higher revenues for Synergy." Lizness currently does just over $150 million in quarterly sales.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) seems to increasingly positive analyst coverage of late. Last week both Credit Suisse and Guggenheim reiterated their Buy ratings on this leading generic drug giant. This follows an upgrade from Neutral to Buy at analyst firm CRSA on December 7th.

In addition, late last week the company reach an accord with the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC over alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act related to past conduct in Ukraine, Russia and Mexico. This litigation has been ongoing since 2012 and removes an overhang from the stock. At seven times earnings with a 3.7% dividend yield, a lot of bad news appears fully priced into the stock at these levels.

After no analyst activity for some weeks, analysts are warming up to Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) again. Last week, Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating and $50 price target to this ocular concern. This morning it is Needham reiterated a Buy rating and $52 price target on AERI. Its analyst notes while inspections of the manufacturing facility to produce Rhopressa have been moved out and will probably result in a two month delay to this drug's PDUFA, the firm is still positive on Aerie's prospects. Although the shares have been a huge winner since I first provided a positive profile on this concern in July, I have my core stake in Aerie intact even as I have culled some profits using the "Jensen Rules"

To start the trading week, we take a look at an unusual small cap developmental company the hopes to recover the enthusiasm it came public with just over a year ago.

Company Overview:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a small Pennslyvania based specialty pharmaceutical company. It is one of many firms focusing on using some of the properties of marijuana for medical purposes. In Zynerba's case it is developing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The company came public to much fanfare in the second half of 2015 and hit $35 a share. Like most IPOs in this space, it soon faded. The shares have been acting much better of late, but can still be had for less than $16 a share. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $150 million.

Click to enlarge

Pipeline:

The company has two primary compounds in early & mid-stage development currently.

Click to enlarge

ZYN001

This is a pro-drug of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) that enables transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system via a patch. A Phase 1 clinical trial for ZYN001 is planned to begin in the first half of 2017.

ZYN002

This is the first and only synthetic CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system. In February 2016, the FDA granted orphan-drug designation of ZYN002 for the treatment of patients with Fragile X syndrome in the US. The compound is in mid-stage development for the treatment of epilepsy, osteoarthritis of the knee and Fragile X Syndrome. Three Phase II readouts for these indications should hit in the first half of 2017.

Analyst Support & Balance Sheet:

Analyst support is more than solid given the small market size of Zynerba. Since mid-November six analyst firms have either initiated or reiterated Buy ratings on the biopharma concern including Oppenheimer and Jefferies. Price targets proffered have ranged from $22 to $35 a share. Roth Capital's analyst in reissuing his Buy rating in November noted "the company is well-capitalized, with cash sufficient to fund operations into 2018, and investors should accumulate a position in Zynerba ahead of three Phase 2 read-outs from its ZYN002 in the first half of 2017". With the small capital raise Zynerba did in November, the company has some $40 million in cash in the till. Management believes this funding is sufficient to develop five Phase 3 ready programs and to fund operations and capital requirements into 2018

Outlook:

Zynerba has many of the traits I like before taking a small stake in developmental firm. It has a couple of shots on goal, an addressable market, is currently well-funded, has definable upcoming catalysts and solid analyst support. Given the early nature of its pipeline I cannot go whole hog on this recommendation. However, it merits a small stake by aggressive investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio in my opinion.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AERI, IONS, PGNX, PTLA, SGYP, TEVE, ZYNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.