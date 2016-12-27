Equity CEFs: Could CEFs Help The Public Pension Liability Crisis?

One of those steps is better investing and what would make more sense than CEFs which, surprisingly, often have yields that match or exceed the guaranteed returns these plans offer.

Unless dealt with at the Federal level, States will have to continue to take whatever steps they can to mitigate the problem.

Underfunded public pension plans continue to be one of the most serious and talked about threats to the US economy though the problem continues to be pushed out.

I don't want to say this is a match made in heaven, but it seems to me that two industries that are having problems, one with investments and the other with investors, might want to consider joining forces to help each other out.

The public pension liability problem is a well-known issue that seems to be getting worse each year, but most probably don't realize that the CEF industry suffers from a "shortfall" problem as well though certainly nothing on the scale of the public pension crisis. What the CEF industry suffers from, however, is a "shortfall" of investors and a "shortfall" of confidence.

Before I go into the issues plaguing the CEF industry, let's look at the much larger problem surrounding the public pension industry first. Depending on who you talk to, the unfunded state pension liability deficit will reach $1.75 trillion through fiscal 2017 due to poor investment performances and insufficient contributions. One could also claim that public pension plans use unrealistic assumptions and offer unsustainable benefits to members but that is another issue altogether. For purposes of this article, I am only looking at how these plans might improve their investment performances.

Most of these state pension plans use Defined Benefit plan guidelines which assume guaranteed rates of return. Back when money market rates were as high as 4% to 5% well before the financial crisis, guaranteed rates of return up to 8% annually might have made sense but certainly as interest rates and short-term rates have plummeted to near zero, many conservative pension plans that overweighted fixed-income investments obviously have seen their income diminish substantially over the past decade and many have never caught up from the financial crisis even as public employees age, retire and start collecting benefits.

More balanced plans such as the $303 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, or CalPERS, the largest of its kind in the world, use a 60/40 split between equities and fixed income, though rates of return can vary widely depending on asset allocation within that 60/40 split. For example, CalPERS has had an average rate of return of 5.1% over the past 10 years and 6.9% over the past 20, but increased asset allocations to hedge funds and private equity are high risk/high reward and have not paid off more recently. The rate of return for CalPERS in the last year ending in June was just 0.6%.

As a result, the governing board of CalPERS just lowered its expected rate of return from 7.5% to 7.0%, which is still above the 6.1% expected return for the next decade as outlined by its consultants. What this means is that California cities and municipalities will have to contribute more to the plan as will current employees to make up the shortfall. Of course, all of this is a political game of give and take to finally acknowledge the unsustainability of many public pension programs but at least getting the largest state employee plan to bite the bullet and take a small step towards a reality check may allow others to follow suit.

Though CalPERS is only 76% funded for current retirement benefits, that's actually better off than many other states which fall below 70% funded, which is the threshold for fiscally sound plans according to Morningstar. But obviously, any amount underfunded is still a shortfall and this is a problem that is not going away unless there is some dramatic government involvement since no one step at the state level is going to change the current trajectory for many plans.

This is not to say that small steps at the state level won't help but with so many public pension plans saddled with bureaucratic thinking and handcuffed with investment policies that seem one step behind the curve, what's needed is more outside of the box thinking.

Since Defined Benefit plans will still be the mainstay of public pension plans even though most private pension plans have converted away from guaranteed benefits, why not then look at investments that are already offering or even exceeding those guaranteed rates of return but also offer the best opportunity to maintain or even grow assets?

Why Equity CEFs Make A Lot Of Sense For Pension Plans

Though nobody knows where the equity and fixed-income markets will go from here, you make your best estimates while maintaining diversification. Public pension plans require that as does ERISA for private plans.

Obviously, if we knew the past, we would probably just have thrown every dollar we manage into an index fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and forgotten about it. But since hindsight is 20/20, you can only learn from the past to plan for the future. So if expectations are for a rising interest rate environment going forward and a return to the mean in interest rates over the past 20 years, it seems a portfolio of equities or equity based funds is still where you want to be over-weighted even if a return to the mean isn't quite where we end up.

And if we just saw a generational low in interest rates this past summer, as Doug Kass of The Street's Real Money Pro likes to say, then where else are you going to go for investments that offer yield with appreciation potential? Even in a rising rate environment, fixed income will still offer relatively low rates of return even as prices head lower. Real estate could also fall out of favor in a rising interest rate environment and commodities don't offer much yield. So ideally, one would think big asset pension plans would look for stock-based investments that offer above-average yields that can at least meet your guaranteed investment returns. And what securities fit the bill for that criteria? Why equity CEFs, of course.

You kind of wonder why equity CEFs haven't been more directly utilized by pension plans that offer guaranteed returns in the first place. Equity CEFs generally offer average yields in the 6% to 8% range and they utilize investment strategies that would make them comparable to many of the more conservative as well as some of the more aggressive investment classes allowed in many large pension plans as outlined in their investment policies.

Leveraged investments in pension plans are often not permitted or restricted but what is wrong with leveraged equity based CEFs? They may be riskier than many security classes but they are certainly not any more risky than investing in hedge funds or private equity. And despite relatively low liquidity levels, leveraged equity CEFs still represent much more redeemable investments than the riskiest assets that pension plans consider, especially when you consider the discount feature of CEFs.

And on the more "conservative" side of investment options, instead of reaching for higher yield in fixed income securities which in itself is risky, why not consider more defensive option-income equity CEFs? Here, yields are generally 8% or higher, and the funds have no exposure to fixed income. The only fixed income assets which would approach those yield levels would be in high-yield junk bonds. Most option-income CEFs are pure equity and sell future appreciation potential for current income today, exactly what public pension plans need. Though option-income fund's NAVs don't usually keep up in a bull market (whereas leveraged CEF NAVs usually will), their returns will be more reliable and smoothed out over time since their NAVs will also hold up better in down markets.

I know what you're thinking. You're probably saying to yourself, the CEF market is not big enough for the public pension problem and even if it were, big pension plans couldn't take large positions in equity CEFs because of liquidity issues and because they would drive the market price up.

Part of that is true and maybe I'm being a bit naive but it seems to me that because of the discount feature that is unique to the CEF structure, there is at least an opportunity for public pension plans to take advantage of this current inefficiency due to their size. But let me first take this opportunity to discuss CEFs and the problems confronting this asset class.

CEFs Don't Get Much Respect, Especially The Best Funds

CEFs are sort of the Rodney Dangerfield of investment classes. What other asset class will trade at up to -20% discounts to their net asset value even during a bull market? Here, we're not talking "book value" which has no correlation to what an asset would be worth in a liquidation process. But for the vast majority of equity CEFs, the NAV is exactly what you would receive should the fund liquidate, mature or merge into another fund.

So why do CEFs trade at such wide discounts? Primarily because of lack of investors, especially sophisticated investors. Most investors in CEFs are small, retail-oriented and own a CEF either because they are looking for high income or their broker put them in the fund because they wanted high income. Either way, it's not a very sophisticated process and most investors and brokers wouldn't even know how or why CEFs offer such high yields let alone how a CEF's market price compares to its NAV. But that's not the only reason why CEFs tend to trade at discounts.

One of the secondary problems with CEFs is that they look like poor investments over time because their NAVs and market prices usually don't graph well compared to their benchmarks. That's because the fund's distributions are often not included when a CEF is graphed or the total distributions are often omitted for statistical analysis. So when you exclude the 6% to 8% distribution yield these funds average each year, they don't look like very good investments and often a graph may be flat or downward sloping even during a bull market.

But in many cases (not all), add back those distributions and yields and many CEFs would compare much better to even outperforming their benchmarks over time, particularly on a reinvested distribution basis. But as it is, most unsophisticated investors will never see that because most will not research these funds any more than a simple market price graph.

There are other reasons why most CEFs get a poor reputation. High management fees is another reason as are initial public offerings that typically drop the market price from a 5% premium (due to an upfront sales credit) to a discount soon after a fund goes public. And not much has improved over time. Four years ago, in December of 2012, I wrote what turned out to be one of my most popular articles, Equity CEFs: The Greatest Story Not Being Told, when I pointed out some of the misconceptions regarding equity CEFs and how many were actually performing much better than investors realized. Though in all fairness, I was quite frustrated back then (as I often am in equity CEFs!) because many of the option-income CEFs at the time were trading at double-digit discounts despite market price yields of up to 9%, much of it tax-exempt (tax-deferred really) due to their high Return of Capital in their distributions.

When I look back at that article, I realize that the issues plaguing the CEF industry haven't changed much since then despite many individual funds doing much better or much worse on a valuation basis. One fund I highlighted in that article, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income fund (NYSE:ETB), $16.94 market price, $15.59 NAV, 8.7% premium, 7.6% current market yield, has actually gone from a -10% discount to +8.7% premium since then and has been one of the best performing equity CEFs of all.

But for the vast majority of CEFs, especially from fund sponsors that have acted in the best interest of shareholders by increasing fund information and disclosures and who have also been proactive in balancing distributions with income, nothing has changed and valuations continue to be extremely low. But I would argue this presents an excellent opportunity for large asset managers who have long investment horizons to get involved in these funds, not just from an investment standpoint but also from an investor activist standpoint.

Certainly, the vast majority of private and public institutional money managers would not include a significant exposure to CEFs due to liquidity issues. Even if it were possible to build a large position in a CEF (over $100 million say) without moving the valuation needle much, it would be much more difficult to get out. But what if a public pension fund was in it for the long haul and was willing to take a majority ownership of a fund over a several year period with the ultimate goal of monetizing the undervaluation of the fund?

Ironically, many of the best performing funds trade at the widest discounts. Why is that? As I've explained in this article, Why You Buy CEFs At Discounts, the best CEFs often have more reasonable NAV yields but don't get the buy interest that unsophisticated investors will have for funds that have too high of an NAV yield. So what happens is that the best funds tend to trade at wide discounts as their NAVs appreciate faster than their market prices while the worst funds trade at premiums as their NAVs deteriorate but their high yields support their market price.

So which equity-based CEFs would I recommend? No one fund will change a public pension plan's future but how about 20 sorted by their longer-term performances and that currently trade at wide discounts?

Equity CEFs Public Pension Plans Should Consider

I performed a sorting of all the equity-based CEFs I follow and came up with a top 20 list of funds based on a five-year average total market price return as well as funds trading at at least -10% discounts (or close to). This is the list I came up with and it represents a nice cross-section of leveraged funds (orange) as well as option-income funds (light blue) from a variety of fund sponsors.

Click to enlarge

Here you can see in the first two green highlighted columns, the top-performing equity-based CEFs (some leveraged CEFs in orange include fixed income) as well as their wide discounts. And in the far right column in green, you can see the surplus (windfall) yield an investor would receive over and above what the fund actually pays at NAV. This is an added bonus over time and is completely overlooked by unsophisticated investors who buy CEFs at premiums and don't even realize the yield they forgo.

These 20 funds together represent roughly $16.5 billion in net assets so at an average -10.8% discount, that's about $1.8 billion of unrealized assets that could be unlocked if each of these funds' market prices traded at par with their NAV.

Even if it took five years or longer to accumulate enough shares to become majority shareholders, public pension plans, together with their asset base, could become activists in each one of these CEFs and eventually force the realization of each fund's full value. And in the meantime, the funds would be paying an average 7.5% market price yield which could meet any guaranteed annual return.

Could it happen? Well, certainly, this would be a drop in the bucket compared to the total unfunded liabilities hanging out there even if it worked as planned. But then, no one step is going to solve this mess anyway so I believe it's first come, first served. Certainly, most CEF sponsors would not want to see their funds subject to shareholder activism which could force them to either go open-end, mature or merge into another fund since that would just defeat the ability of a CEF structured fund to generate the income necessary to offer such high yields in the first place. In fact, most portfolio managers like the CEF structure because they don't have to worry about investor redemptions.

But then, public pension plans may be in a unique position to take such a bold move if it was intended for the public good. If there was a perception by all parties that equity CEFs could be an asset class that might help mitigate the unfunded liability problem, then perhaps, fund sponsors might even get on board if there was some incentive at the end of all this. Most CEF sponsors are well aware of the undervaluation of many of their funds though are often limited in what they can do about it.

Now you may be saying to yourself, "This is ridiculous. There's no way this could happen," and you may be right. But this is the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that may be necessary in times like this if the right parties were motivated to make it happen. Because the fact remains that there are billions and billions of dollars of discounted assets in CEFs that could be unlocked, much of it due to the lack of sophisticated investors in these funds. And if any pension fund would like to use me as a consultant, I would be happy to recommend a number of funds, many of which I own. In fact, I would start with this one.

Would BIF Be The Perfect Pension Fund CEF?

What would be a perfect equity CEF for a state pension fund investment? How about the Boulder Growth & Income fund (NYSE:BIF), $8.95 market price, $11.10 NAV, -19.4% discount, 4.6% current market yield? BIF is basically a stodgy old index fund like the Dow Jones Industrial Average only it's heavily weighted in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stocks, offers twice the yield of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and has been outperforming the Dow over the last five years.

So let's see. Big pension funds will buy private equity, they'll invest in hedge funds and pay exorbitant fees but they won't invest in a fund that is not that much different than owning the Dow Jones Industrial Average with Berkshire Hathaway as your largest holding? You would think that a comparable Dow Jones fund at a much higher 4.6% market yield would be attractive in and of itself but then throw in a market price trading at an almost -20% discount to the fund's NAV and that makes it almost too good to be true.

That would be like going back in time to where the Dow Jones Industrial Average was around the spring of 2014. Considering time is probably a pension fund's biggest adversary when each month sees more assets go out than in, why on earth wouldn't you take the opportunity to go back in time? Or if you want to look at it another way, you have a roughly 20% downside buffer in case we go into a bear market.

Why wouldn't a big pension fund start buying BIF and not look back? It's a $1.2 billion fund that you could build a very large position and if you're not going to sell until the full NAV value is realized, then you don't have to worry about exiting the position. And why not wait until that happens? There's $227 million sitting on the table in that discount, of which $100 million is already spoken for by the Horejsi family, which owns 45 million shares of BIF. Do you really think the Horejsi family and related entities are going to want to keep managing the fund as a CEF and leave $100 million on the table? I certainly wouldn't. What do you care if it takes three years, five years, seven years or 10 years before the fund goes open-end or merges with another fund? (which I think makes more sense). It's going to happen and the first pension fund that gets involved will be in the best position.

And you could repeat that over many, many CEFs that utilize both leverage and defensive income strategies. And guess what? Not only would most of them meet your aggressive 6% to 8% target returns annually, many of them would exceed it in yield. Look at the top 20 table above. Of course, preserving principal while realizing those returns is paramount since what good is having those yields if it just comes out of principal? But many, many funds have been meeting and even exceeding those returns over the years and you don't just have to rely on a bull stock market to achieve that.

As long as you have a balance of leveraged equity CEFs and more defensive option-income CEFs, than you could see dependable 6% to 8% yields in all market environments with the long-term goal of maintaining principal no matter where the markets go.

Since many state pension funds have gone up the risk scale in fixed income investments and alternative investments to try and make up shortfalls, why not look at equity CEFs which would actually be a significant step down in risk? CEFs, certainly, are not the most liquid investments around but they are certainly a lot more liquid than many alternative investments that pension funds often invest in. And if you plan on holding on to the best funds for years anyway, you could build up multi-million positions in a relatively short period of time without moving the dial much in a fund's discount.

Conclusion

You can't actually go back in time and correct investments or assumptions you made on behalf of your constituents. But with CEFs, you have the next best thing because of the discount feature.

Since public pension plans are going to need dramatic changes in the near term with the goal of producing solutions in the long term, the issue of liquidity in CEFs for institutions should be a moot point. The goal, in my opinion, would be to cash out the inefficiencies in CEFs by working with fund sponsors to achieve full valuation over an agreed period of time.

If CEF sponsors knew that they wouldn't have to worry about redemption demands, which is why enhanced income strategies like leverage and options only work in a CEF structure, then they should have no problem agreeing to convert their CEFs to open-end funds which by then, could by mostly owned by public pension plans. CEF sponsors could then agree to make 6% to 8% yields available to these plans annually while managing the fund to try and maintain principal.

Ok, so maybe it's a pipe dream and maybe the problem of underfunded pension plans is too large for a tiny investment class such as CEFs to get involved in. But hey, a guy can dream, can't he?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.