Steel And Iron: Red Hot Into 2017

Whatever the prime drivers behind the incredible Steel & Iron sector performance run in 2016, the big question is whether or not this growth will continue. The headlines over the past year gave us some indication of the forces at work.

Obama Front-Runs Trump on China: The new 522% steel tariff will hurt U.S. companies. Worse may be coming - (WSJ)

Trump packs trade team with veterans of steel wars with China - (Reuters)

Charted: How China turned the global steel industry upside down in just 15 years - (Quartz)

Amidst the geopolitical trade battle that makes the steel sector so unpredictable are some of the hottest publicly traded stocks in the market. The resurgence of the steel stock sector is well illustrated by the chart of the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) over the past 8 years. Both the current pricing pattern and RSI show remarkable similarity to the positive momentum last seen in this sector since mid-2009.



Rather than try to guess what new tariffs the trade war will impose on the steel sector, or guess whether the Chinese will reverse course on industrial production, or pretend a special knowledge of all the economic forces acting on each other with appropriate variations of vectors and magnitudes, I'll just take a closer look at 8 of the hottest steel stocks in 2016. Then using a five-factor ROE decomposition first developed by the DuPont Corporation in the 1920's, I will take a look at what can be found in each of their the fundamental growth stories.

As a baseline, I pulled up the top 16 performing Steel & Iron Sector stocks and sorted them in descending order of performance YTD for 2016 (through Dec. 23). Shown here:

Next, I put together a detailed analysis using the latest Q3 financials from Google Finance to run a five-factor ROE decomposition of the top 8 stocks on the list comparing YoY third quarter results. In the analysis that follows, I highlight some of the characteristics of the sector worth our consideration for investing into 2017.

First, let me caution that when comparing the values in the upper table some of the firms do not report their financials in U.S. dollars. The corresponding currencies are listed above in an adjoining column. This will not change the meaningfulness of the ROE decomposition in the lower table, however it may affect any comparisons made directly from the financial statements.

A second word of caution is that Mechtel (NYSE:MTL) completed a substantial debt restructuring on Dec. 26 that realigns the computed values used from their Q3 filings. As highlighted on the ROE table for MTL the ratios for Tax Burden, Asset Leverage, and even Interest Burden were likely distorted because of these ongoing changes reported by Global Newswire today as the following:

According to the signed agreements totaling 70.2 billion rubles, payments on the debt was extended till first quarter of 2020 with repayment by the first quarter of 2022. Simultaneously conditions of the trade financing, with outstanding balance of 45 million euro, were also renegotiated and the deal was extended until April 2022.

It is also likely as highlighted in the table above that AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) is undergoing some financial leverage changes, but none that I was able to locate as of the writing of this article. Now onto some of the meaningful takeaways from this ROE decomposition.

All 8 firms are obtaining substantial EBIT margin gains YoY for Q3. This is a strong indicator of sustained momentum and profitability to find margin expansion across all the top performers in such a well established sector of large cap companies. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) and Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) had the most significant margin gains YoY for Q3.

(NYSE:TX) and (NASDAQ:STLD) had the most significant margin gains YoY for Q3. The interest burdens on loans for 6 of 8 firms are improving and the most improvement from 2015 is seen for Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEMKT:SIM) and TX.

(NYSEMKT:SIM) and TX. ROEs for every firm are increasing except for MTL and AKS which is likely do to recent debt restructuring that has distorted those values.

Asset turns are significantly high for all the firms and increasing well for TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST) and STLD. This ratio reveals the proportion of sales to assets in a measure of efficiency of their product inventory flow through, the higher the better when EBIT margin is positive.

(NYSE:TMST) and STLD. This ratio reveals the proportion of sales to assets in a measure of efficiency of their product inventory flow through, the higher the better when EBIT margin is positive. Asset leverage shows how well the firms' equity multiplier is providing good asset value for their invested dollar. In all the firms, except United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), this multiplier value is declining from prior year Q3. This may be in part due to larger investments in plant & equipment to grow production that don't immediately provide a good return on equity.

From the analysis of the two tables you can see that 5 out of 8 companies have declining sales, yet all 8 firms are enjoying increasing margins that are improving earnings across the board. It is safe to say that some of these very hot stocks may carry well into 2017 and some will not. I think you can be confident that improved margins, large debt restructuring, additional investment in P&E, and substantially high asset turns is indicative of good momentum into the new year. Which ones will outperform is entirely up to your own interpretation, maybe an ETF will suit you well!

