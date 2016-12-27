Deutsche Bank: Seeking Alpha In The Dark

Lesson's From Deutsche Bank's Bull Run

With Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in the news Friday for provisionally settling with the Department of Justice over subprime mortgage charges, we looked back to see how its stock had done since we wrote our last article on it (Why Deutsche Bank Spiked).

Wow.

Dark Pool data from Squeeze Metrics signaled bullishness before Deutsche Bank's 14% spike on Friday, September 30th, as the image in the tweet above indicates, so we looked back to see what it showed during DB's run since. First, a note about our relationship with Squeeze Metrics: we are an affiliate, and get compensated when readers join the site. That said, we didn't write about the bullish Deutsche Bank data before the September 30th spike because we weren't sure how accurate the signal would be. The conventional wisdom about Deutsche Bank then, as exemplified by David Frum's tweet below, was grim.

So we were wary of bucking that conventional wisdom. We knew that no technical indicator is accurate all the time, and often there is noise in the data (in this case, dark pool transactions). Recall that the DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, measures how bullish or bearish institutions are about a security in dark pools, which are private exchanges. A DPI over 50% is bullish, and a DPI less than that is bearish. What we've started doing recently when writing about the Dark Pool Indicator is looking at several days of recent data to better differentiate between trends and noise. We looked back across 60 trading days in the DB chart below:

Click to enlarge

We found two interesting things going over each day in this chart:

Deutsche Bank's DPI was overwhelming bullish throughout this run-up. It was at 50% (neutral) twice, between 40% and 49% (bearish) 6 times, and above 50% (bullish) the remaining 52 times. The highest DPI by far, at 74%, was on November 18th (the day highlighted in the chart), when DB was consolidating after ~24% move from November 4th to November 14th.

We're still trying to get a feel for the best way to use this tool, but the Deutsche Bank example suggests DPI may warrant a space in your armamentarium.

For Deutsche Bank shareholders looking to add downside protection after the recent run-up, we'll look at a couple of ways of doing so below.

Adding Downside Protection To Deutsche Bank

If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher on Hedging Terms" here). We'll show two hedges for DB, both designed for investors who are unwilling to tolerate drawdowns greater than 20% over the next several months. The first one is expensive, so we're presenting it mainly for illustrative purposes. We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find these hedges, but you can find optimal hedges without it using the method explained here.

Uncapped Upside, But Expensive

These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of DB against a greater-than-20% drop by late July.

As you can see above, the cost was $2,000, or 10.74% of position value. Note that the cost here was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, you can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (at some price between the bid and ask, in both cases), so you likely could have bought this protection for slightly less on Friday. Still, it would probably have been more than you wanted to spend.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This hedge caps your potential upside at 12% over the time frame of the hedge. The Portfolio Armor website calculated a potential return of 9.3% for DB, over the next several months, but we used 12% instead because it was as high as we could raise the cap without raising the hedging cost.

As of Friday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of DB against a >20% drop while not capping an investor's upside at less than 12% by late July.

The algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike here than in the first hedge due to the net cost of the collar. The cost of the put leg above was $1,250, or 6.71% of position value. But as you can see below, the income generated from the short call leg was slightly higher, $1,300, or 6.98% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative: an investor opening this hedge would collect an amount equal to $50, or 0.5% of position value. As in the optimal put hedge, the cost here was calculated conservatively, so, in reality, an investor opening this on Friday would likely have collected more than $50.