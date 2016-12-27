Tesla: Q4 Delivery Items To Watch

We're approaching the end of 2016, and for Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) that means we are about a week away from the company announcing its Q4 delivery count. Early data from Europe and the US seemed to show the quarter getting off to a slow start, making it appear that the company would need a record December to meet its guidance for a quarterly delivery record. Today, I'm here to preview some key items I'll be watching when we get the company's results.

First, let me preface this discussion by talking about the timing of the announcement. Tesla management has previously stated it will provide delivery information in the first three days following a quarter's close. InsideEVs, which provides a monthly sales scorecard, has stated it will report vehicle sales on the 4th, so it will likely not give us any data until after Tesla's announcement. In past quarters, if the numbers have been disappointing, Tesla has released its news when the market is closed, perhaps in the middle of a holiday weekend. If that is the case here, look for an announcement on the actual holiday (Sunday, Jan. 1st), or the observed day where US markets are closed (Monday, Jan. 2nd). If the company is looking to announce good news, I'd expect the numbers to be given on Tuesday morning or afternoon when the stock can trade higher.

In Q3, Tesla set a quarterly vehicle delivery record of 24,821 vehicles, comprised of 16,047 Model S units and 8,774 Model X units. The company has guided to over 25,000 deliveries in the current Q4, a slight sequential rise. Even though the overall Q3 number was a company record, the Model S still has not gotten close to its record of more than 17,270 units reached in Q4 2015, as seen in the chart below.

Another item I'll be interested to hear about is Tesla's production during the quarter. I've heard from many people in my previous articles on the name that the low delivery estimates we've seen in the first two months of Q4 were due to Tesla's difficulty in transitioning from Autopilot 1.0 to 2.0, causing early quarter production volumes to be low. If that is the case, I especially want to hear from Tesla if Model X production has leveled off from what we saw in Q3. The company has seen a strong production ramp of the X so far this year, as seen in the chart below, although multiple delays have put these numbers a few quarters behind where they were originally thought to be. We should be nearing the point where all of Tesla's original Model X reservations have been met, meaning future production will be reliant on current sales and not backorders.

Even if Tesla did have production difficulties early in Q4, the company had over 5,000 vehicles in transit at the end of Q3, with those deliveries expected in Q4. If there was a late quarter surge in production, we could see even more vehicles in transit at the end of Q4. That could result in a Q4 delivery miss, but it would likely mean more deliveries in Q1 2017 than are expected.

When it comes to current expectations, it seems as if the Street is expecting Tesla to disappoint a little. The current analyst estimate for quarterly revenues on a GAAP basis is $2.29 billion, just below the figure seen in Q3. That's despite Tesla starting to include results from its acquisition of SolarCity, which, based on the deal's closing date, should provide at least $50 million of revenues and perhaps as much as $100 million if revenues were heavily back-ended in the quarterly period.

Based on current estimates, I figure the street is at around 24,000 units for its Q4 expectation. While average selling prices will benefit from more deliveries of the expensive 100 kWh variants of the S and X, Tesla will be hurt by the strength of the US dollar during the period. Currency issues may make it tough for the company to meet its gross margin improvement targets, not including any ZEV credits that really helped the situation in Q3. Analysts currently expected a dime per share GAAP loss in Q4 as opposed to a $0.14 per share profit announced in Q3. Remember, any swing to a loss will mean a significant change in the quarterly share count used for EPS purposes as anti-dilutive shares will be excluded.

All eyes will be on Tesla next week as the company announces its Q4 deliveries. Can the company set a new quarterly record? If not, I'll be interested to hear if a miss was due to rumored production problems or other factors. Analysts seem to expect a little less than the company's guidance while also expecting another GAAP loss to be reported. As the year comes to a close, Tesla shares have recently jumped back to $220 as seen in the chart below. Tuesday's rally seems to be helped by a break above the 200-day moving average, and a good announcement next week will likely be needed to keep shares there.

