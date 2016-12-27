Emerging Markets: Polish 'Populism' In Action

In my previous article, I analyzed the long-term investment opportunities in Polish equities. In this article, I will examine the effect of the U.S. elections on Poland's investment outlook for 2017.

The U.S. elections hit emerging markets hard as reflected in the significant capital outflow. For example, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (MXEF), which covers 20 countries, declined to 851.17 from 900 (or a 5.24% decrease). Nevertheless, the MSCI Poland Index (MXPL) increased by 11.76% from 1240 to 1385.84.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Political Risk

The political risk increased significantly after the election of the ultra-right Law and Peace Party (PiS) in 2015.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The elections of the ultra-right Law and Peace Party (PiS) in 2015 questioned whether Poland is a stable and investor-friendly country.

As a result of the election of the PiS party, S&P has downgraded Poland to 'BBB-' from 'A-', the first downgrade since 2007, that led to the investments outflow.

PiS is a "populist" movement, one of many that are emerging in the world. PiS was elected based on its anti-establishment rhetoric and its promise to fight corruption. The party also promised to enact expansionary fiscal policies, lower the retirement age, increase social spending and assert national sovereignty by opposing the European Union on matters such as immigration.

After a year in power, the Highest Court has become powerless, and Poland is on its way to becoming an autocracy. For the first time after the communist era, a single party controls both executive and legislative branches.

Because Poland is moving away from the EU's democratic values, it will be hard pressed to obtain support from Germany, France or the even the UK which chose to leave the EU. In response to these changes, the EU gave the Polish government two months to rescind the changes it had made, or the EU will impose sanctions.

One of PiS' proposals, the prohibition of abortion, was met with large-scale public protests and was eventually withdrawn.

To boost investments, PiS imposed a 0.44% tax on banks' "excess" assets leading to higher capital costs. Massive foreign borrowing is the only way to fill the gap. At the same time, it appears that PiS does not favor foreign investors as exemplified by their plan to introduce individual taxes (subscription required) for foreign-denominated sectors.

PiS proposal of the lowering the retirement age to 60 for women from 61 and 65 for men from 66 is very attractive to voters but puts downward pressure on the economic growth and increases the hole in the budget. The cost of the changes can be as high as 0.63% of GDP.

Currently, right-wing populism is a threat to political stability and economic growth. An economic slowdown is a political danger for any ruling party and realizing this may make PiS backtrack from some of its proposals. That being said, PiS shouldn't be a concern except that there is very weak opposition against it.

The restriction on journalists' access to Parliament and the approval of the current budget led to protests and the blocking of parliament. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the PiS party will be deterred by these protests as the opposition is weak. However, the popularity of PiS may decline because of an economic slowdown.

The Economy

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

GDP Growth

For the last year, GDP growth fell to 2.5% from 4.6%, but it is forecast to increase to 3.4% by the end of 2017.

Inflation and Interest Rates

One of the major concerns for the Polish economy was deflation - it has not hurt the economy in the short run, but it will have an adverse effect over the long term.

Inflation is expected to rise to 1.5% by the third quarter of 2017, which is in line with the inflation target of 1.5%-2.5%. To fight deflation, the Central Bank cut interest rates to 1.5%, its lowest on record.

The consistency of the Central Bank's policies lessened concerns about how much influence the PiS party had over the Central Bank. As a result, S&P changed the outlook to "stable" from "negative" with no shifts in the ratings. Interest rates are expected to change no earlier than 2018.

Unemployment

Unemployment is projected to decrease to 7.7% from 8.4%. One of the major concerns is the decline in the population that is at working age. By 2030, Eurostat projects that the workforce will decrease by 3 million, or 11%, and to further reduce by 30% in 2060. Poland's economy depends on the immigrants from Belarus and Ukraine to fill the labor gap and the need for more immigrants will increase in the future.

Poland's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe - it decreased from 3.0 in 1960 to only 1.3 in 2014. For 2016, the impact of this lower fertility rate is 1% of the GDP thus necessitating that this issue to be addressed adequately. At the current time, for every 100 persons employed, there are 20 individuals who are 65 years old and above. By 2060, it is forecast that the number will grow to 60 people over 65 years old for every 100 employed individuals. Therefore, PiS' proposal to lower the retirement age will increase the gap in the labor force, increase the budget deficit and slow down economic growth.

Current Account Deficit

In 2016, Poland had a current account deficit as its imports increased due to demand. Its principal trading partners are the European Union and the United Kingdom whose economies are expected to slow down because of the "Brexit" decision.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Thus, it is anticipated that the increased demand for imports will be accompanied by reduced exports, which would increase Poland's current account deficit from -0.7 in 2016 to -1.1 by the end of 2017

Currency Risk

Investments in emerging markets carry additional risks such as currency risks. Currency depreciation has an adverse impact on shareholder profits. Since the U.S. elections, the Polish zloty was the third largest loser after the Mexican peso and Turkish lira.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The Polish currency depreciated from 3.90 to 4.22.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Reserves

For the last year, Poland's reserves increased to $1,060,000 from $900,000, which means that the government can support the national currency when necessary.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Foreign Direct Investment

If the current account is negative, the exchange rate will depend on foreign direct investments (FDIs). For the last year, FDIs in Poland amounted to 159 bn euro. The largest investors were: Netherlands (30.3 bn euro), Germany (27.3 bn euro), Luxemburg (19.34 bn euro) and France (17.3 bn euro). The sectors which received the largest inflows were: manufacturing (53.8 bn euro), financial and insurance activities (25.5 bn euro), and activities related to real estate services (13.1 bn euro).

The elections in Netherlands and France, countries where populist parties are making headway, combined with the policies of the PiS party may lead to FDI outflows in the next few years.

With decreased FDIs, the country can use its reserves or depreciate the currency.

Government and External Debt

The external debt-to-GDP is 45%, which is lower than European Union's debt-to-GDP ratio of 54%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Last year, household debt, decreased to 37.10% from 37.63%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Credit Ratings

On 06/22/2016, Fitch downgraded Poland's credit rating to "A-" from "A" with a "stable" outlook. On 12/02/2016, the S&P affirmed its "BBB+" rating for Poland. This is the lowest rating among the three agencies; nevertheless, the S&P upgraded the outlook for Poland to "stable" from "negative." The previous downgrade to "BBB-" from "A-" resulted in significant sell-offs of Polish debt and equity. Despite these ratings, Poland was still able to avoid further credit rating cuts due to signs that the Central Bank was an independent actor. On 05/14/2016, Moody's affirmed Poland's "A2" credit rating but changed the country's outlook to "negative" from "stable." The negative outlook means that the agency expects to downgrade the credit rating in the next 12 months, which may lead to further capital outflows.

Overview of Investment Funds Focused on Poland

The largest ETF focused on the Polish equity is the iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF (EPOL) with an NAV of $189mm and an expense ratio of 0.63%. Since the Polish election, investors put $33.62 mm (17.7% of the NAV) into Polish equity.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

For the last year, the fund realized 8.24% of return on the Polish zloty. While the return in national currency seems to be reasonable, the devaluation of the zloty turned 8.24% into 0.36% in US Dollars.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

For the last six months, the share price was volatile, and since the election, the price increased from $16.50 to $17.87, which is above the 50-day average but below the 200-day average. Since the beginning of the year, shares of the fund were traded for only four months at a discount from NAV and high liquidity (0.14% bid-ask spread).

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The second largest ETF is the VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (PLND) with an NAV of 13.3mm and an expense ratio of 1.11%. For the last year, the fund returned 8.94% on the Polish zloty, which is equivalent to 0.91% return in US Dollars.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

While the fund did not receive any inflows for the last month, it did not have any outflows either.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the elections, the price increased from $12.22 to $13.15, which is above the 50-day average but below the 200-day average. Since the beginning of the year, the shares of the fund were traded ten months with a discount of NAV with low liquidity (0.74% bid-ask spread).

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Currency Forecast

Taking into account economic parameters, the Polish zloty is forecast to be one of the best performing currencies by the end of 2018. Investors who are willing to bear the political risk can expect an outstanding performance in two years if the economic growth forecast is correct.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Comparing Two Investment Funds