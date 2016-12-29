High-Yield Investing: Best Stocks And Sectors For 2017

There are many reasons to remain optimistic about equities for the next 12 months.

The markets have broken to the upside with all the major indexes reaching record territory. Technicals and momentum look very bullish.

The strength in equities is driven by strong fundamentals, which include solid economic reports coming from the U.S., improving economic outlook from China, and a stable outlook in Europe.

Hopes on economic stimulus by President-elect Trump, which include plans for tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and reduced regulations.

Record low global interest rate levels despite the recent rate hike by the U.S. Federal reserve.

Many investors are still sitting in defensive positions such as bonds and have not re-allocated funds to equities.

No irrational exuberance by retail investors; many remain cautious about the current market rally.

Another important factor that will drive equities higher is that corporate earnings are accelerating. Also consensus estimates for corporate earnings growth for Q4 2016, and for 2017 have been on the rise. For example, the estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 3%. This will mark the first time the index has seen year-over-year growth in earnings for two consecutive quarters since Q4 2014 and Q1 2015. Expectations of improved economic conditions, better corporate and consumer confidence, and some fiscal stimulus in 2017 make the path to stronger earnings growth a greater probability.

We expect that next year will be a solid one for equities, barring any unforeseen changes to the global economic conditions. The key theme for high-yield investors is to be allocated to the right sectors and securities to maximize income and total returns.

As part of repositioning a high-yield portfolio for 2017, we are recommending for our investors to underweight several classes of securities including:

1. Long-term bonds: In general, bond prices are inversely related to interest rates; however, not all bond products are affected the same. The longer the maturity or duration, the more sensitive and vulnerable the bond is to rising interest rates. This is also true for Fixed Income CEFs and Municipal CEFs. Fixed Income CEFs with a long portfolio duration tend to underperform during periods of rising interest rates, and can result in large losses in one's portfolio.

2. Perpetual Preferred Shares: The vast majority of preferred shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called, making them particularly sensitive to rising interest rates. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the preferred shares has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly.

Allocating Funds to the right high-yield sectors

We are recommending to our investors to increase allocation to sectors that are poised to benefit based on the latest economic trends:

Inflation Protected Securities: Since Mr. Trump's election, investors have been flocking to securities that provide certain protection against both inflation and rising interest rates. These securities tend to see their income grow as interest rates rise. They include asset classes such as Floating-Rate fixed income CEFs, BDC Companies, and some Commercial mREITs. These securities are able to weather higher interest rates due to the floating nature of their Portfolio. The Trump Effect: Mr. Trump's election, which will favor certain industries such as infrastructure and certain sub-sectors within the Energy space.

The rising U.S. Dollar will negatively impact multinational companies, and therefore we have a preference for stocks and sectors with a pure exposure to the United States, such as Property REITs, BDC Companies, Oil & Gas MLPs, among others.

Click to enlarge

Seven High-Yield Sectors Positioned to Outperform in 2017

1- Floating Rate Fixed-Income CEFs: Floating rate Closed-End Funds offer a timely alternative for investors seeking the potential for high current income. These CEFs hold securities with interest rates tied to various moving benchmarks, including U.S. Treasury bills, LIBOR and the prime rate. They can offer protection against interest rate increases because the coupon resets periodically (usually every 2 to 3 months) along with changes in the related benchmark index.

As interest rates go up, profits and distributions made by these CEFs are set to increase. These CEFs can offer investors a great "hedge" against rising interest rates. An example of a closed-end fund with floating rates set to benefit from the situation:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income (NYSE:JFR) - Yield 7.1%

2- Business Development Companies

For high-yield investors, this sector is particularly well positioned for interest rate hikes by the Fed. The majority of BDC investments consist of floating rate loans, which are primarily funded with fixed rate term debts. This makes BDC companies better positioned for rising interest rates when compared with the majority of fixed income products. When considering investing into a BDC company, many factors should be taken into account including the quality of the loan portfolio and the extent of its positive correlation with higher interest rates. One of our favorite picks:

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) - Yield 10.2%

3- Commercial mREITs with a Floating Rate Portfolio

Commercial REITs invest in loans, which are backed by solid real estate fundamentals and should see a favorable macro-economic outlook as Mr. Trump implements his economic plans. An improving U.S. economy will give those companies access to more transaction volumes, and results in higher commercial real estate prices. While the majority of Mortgage REIT companies underperform during periods of rising interest rates, a few "Commercial Mortgage REITs" have their portfolio well positioned to benefit from higher interest rates, notably those which invest in a portfolio with a floating nature. One of our picks includes:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) - Yield 10.8%.

4- The Energy Sector

The Energy sector has been rallying after OPEC announced plans to curtail crude oil production. Reduced OPEC output means more oil & gas production in the United States. It is worth to note that the International Energy Agency (the IEA) raised their 2017 estimates for crude oil demand and project that 2017 demand will exceed supply. At the same time, Goldman Sachs hiked their WTI oil price outlook from $55 to $57.5 a barrel in mid-2017.

A policy that favors U.S. production by President-Elect Trump is also a great plus. The biggest winners will be Midstream and Downstream oil & gas companies. We still favor the midstream and downstream over the upstream and integrated oil because of lower price volatility and lower correlation to oil and gas prices. These companies make most of their profits from volumes transported, stored or sold, and have little exposure to commodity prices. Also, the dividends are much more interesting and many of our stock picks run in the double-digit yields. The following are 2 Energy picks poised to benefit in 2017.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) - Yield 18.2% (AMZA is a diversified Midstream oil & gas ETF).

(AMZA) (AMZA is a diversified Midstream oil & gas ETF). Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) - Yield 8.4% (SRLP is a downstream Oil & Gas company).

5 - Property REITs

There is a misconception by some investors that Property REITs are negatively correlated to higher interest rates. History shows that this sector has outperformed when higher interest rates are the result of improving economic conditions such as we are seeing today. I recently wrote a detailed article about this subject. For those who did not get a chance to read it, the following is the link:

Why The Selloff In Property REITs Creates A Buying Opportunity

The Property REIT sector is one of my favorite sectors for the year 2017. It is one of the few high-yield sectors that offer deep value today. The sector is inherently protected against inflation as property prices tend to increase along with inflation, in addition to increased revenues from higher rental income. One of our best picks:

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) - Yield 8.1% (IRT is a residential Property REIT)

6- Infrastructure: The president-elect's plan to upgrade the nation's roads, bridges, tunnels and airports will benefit infrastructure companies such as:

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) Yield 6.2%

7- Healthcare & Biotech: This sector is one of the fast-growing ones, benefiting from an aging global population and technological innovations. The recent sell-off has created some very attractive valuations. This is another "deep value" sector which I particularly like, and which I expect to outperform in 2017 and beyond. The sector is not a typical high-yield sector, but fortunately, there are some closed-end funds, which pay a high quarterly income. One of our favorite investments in this space:

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)- Yield 9.3%

Summary

Conclusion

In order to achieve a successful investment strategy, investors should be flexible and willing to readjust their portfolio to benefit from changing economic trends. With a changing economic & political outlook, and with an environment where interest rate hikes are expected to accelerate, some high-yield stocks that used to be winners can quickly become losers, while others that lagged the markets can be tomorrow's leaders.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities, is a leading dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to bringing investors the best high-yield securities trading at bargain valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, preferred shares, and closed-end funds (CEFs). I invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list, and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017". For more info, please click here.

Note: Table above provided by "High Dividend Opportunities"

Disclaimer: "High Dividend Opportunities" service is impersonal and does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific subscriber or portfolio, as I have no knowledge of the investor's individual circumstances. Subscribers/readers should not make any investment decision without conducting their own research and due diligence, and consulting their financial advisor about their specific situation.