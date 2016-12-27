It's Time To Buy The Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producers

I believe the Canadian cannabis stocks are at a profitable price point for investors who begin to accumulate them. Let's start with a look at the Let's Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index for perspective on how the typical marijuana stock has been performing over the past three years

This chart covers virtually the entire history of marijuana stock trading in Canada going back to the beginning of 2014. The early part of the chart catches the tail end of a hyper speculative marijuana bull stock market cycle in the U.S. This was a time when a company only had to say they were thinking about getting into the marijuana industry to have their stock price rise sharply. That level of speculation was not sustainable. Prices declined sharply in the balance of 2014. It took more than another year to wring the speculation out of the market and to quash an overly promotional environment. The 2014 - 2016 period was a time when investor psychology had to be dialed back for a serious market made up of companies intent on creating a new industry was going to emerge.

Here is a closer look at the year since then. During the past twelve months, the industry did see investor attention focus on real companies with professional management interested in building businesses based on an emerging new cannabis industry. In Canada, the main driver was the medical marijuana market serviced by government approved Licensed Producers (LP), that is, companies that had been issued licenses by Health Canada to grow cannabis for medical purposes under strictly regulated conditions.

Here is a look at the trading history of the publicly traded Licensed Producers. At this time, 36 licenses to grow marijuana commercially in Canada have been issued. The chart shows a couple of steps up along the way. These surges are related to new LPs going public. The first was Tweed Inc. in the summer of 2014, the first Licensed Producer authorized by Health Canada and the first to go public. The next step up came in the fall of 2015 when LPs Bedrocan and Organigram became the second and third LPs to be traded publicly. During this time Canopy Growth, formerly Tweed, made an offer to acquire Bedrocan.

This is the performance of the LPs during the past year at which time there were nine companies in the index. It was a time of rapid share price advances as successful companies began to rise to the top of the Canadian cannabis industry. The components of the Licensed Producer Index today are: Aphria Inc. ( OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora Cannabis ( OTCQB:ACBFF), Canopy Growth ( OTCPK:TWMJF), Emblem Corp. (TSXV: EMC), Emerald Health ( OTC:TBQBF), Mettrum Health ( OTC:MQTRF), Organigram Holdings ( OTCQB:OGRMF), PharmaCan Capital ( OTC:PRMCF), Supreme Pharmaceuticals ( OTCPK:SPRWF) and THC Biomed Int'l ( OTCQB:THCBF). In December 2016, Emblem Corp.(OTC: OTCPK:EMMBF) was added.

Other changes are taking place within the group. TWMJF is acquiring MQTRF, an early Canadian LP in a transaction expected to close in January 2017. At the same time additional LPs have gone or will be going public. Joining EMMBF mentioned above is expected to be CanniMed Therapeutics, a combination of LPs Cannimed and Prairie Plant scheduled to start trading shortly. This will result in a total of 11 publicly traded LPs in early 2017.

Here is an even closer look at the Canadian marijuana stock performance plotted on a daily basis since the U.S. election. It shows the group has been in a steady decline since early November 2016. Although it appears to be a significant decline, the actual recorded loss indicated by the graph is a relatively modest 9.8%. Still it is the most significant correction in over a year.

Here is the daily market action in the publicly traded Licensed Producer stocks in the post U.S. election period. It shows a smart rally in the first two weeks following the Trump victory followed by a minor swoon since. Overall, the group is up 9.2% since the U.S. election but down 9.4% since the mid-November high.

I had expected a stronger rally and sharper correction that would create a "sell on history" opportunity following the U.S. election in early November and the submission of the Final Report of the Task Force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation at the end of November. (Read the full Canadian Marijuana Task Force Report) Both the anticipated rally and the reaction occurred but the magnitude of the change in both directions has been much smaller than expected. In a sense, it was a normal market trading pattern.

The two previous charts show how conventional the correction was in terms of the magnitude of price changes. This chart shows it was also average in terms of duration. The rally lasting through the first ten trading days of November was four weeks long and was very typical. This was followed by a correction of four weeks that was also normal. If the current one week rebound lasts another three or four weeks, it would parallel what happened at this time last year. So I believe the marijuana stocks are back into a normal trading stance and I expect a yearend rally starting immediately carrying into 2017.

This is an update of a chart I used in an earlier Seeking Alpha article.(3 Profitable Ideas for Canadian Cannabis Investors this Week) The idea is the stocks that have declined the most from their post-U.S. election closing highs are the more attractive. Of the top three so identified, readers will not be surprised to learn my picks to click are TWMJF and OGRMF. It is worth noting Mettrum is subject to a takeover offer from Canopy on a fixed ratio of one MQTRF share equal to .71 of a TWMJF share. Readers have commented they have successfully arbitraged this transaction, that is, been able to buy MQTRF at a price cheaper than buying the equivalent number of TWMJF shares directly. So watch for these opportunities if you are accumulating TWMJF. Also, I have included EMMBF to complete the list although it has only been trading since December 12, 2016 so its rankings are not comparable.

The chart above measures the decline of each LP stock from its intraday high recorded following the U.S. election and the task force report. Again, my preferences from the top three most undervalued by this measure are OGRMF and TWMJF.

The intraday high became an important statistic because of some wild trading patterns in the LP stocks as I described in more detail in my Let's Toke Business newsletter.

"During the day, (November 16, 2016) CGC was halted a handful of times for five minutes each due to what the exchange calls single-stock circuit breakers or what we used to call order imbalances. This means there were so many bids or offerings that trading was stopped to allow traders to see what was happening and to withdraw buy and sell orders or to balance them with new sell and buy orders….On the same day, publicly traded Canadian Licensed Producers Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Mettrum, Organigram and Supreme Pharma were also subject to one or more single-stock circuit breaker trading halts. This means that during the Wednesday trading session, two thirds of the listed LPs were halted at some point. This was not a situation of one stock with good or bad news being bought or sold by investors. It was the entire group….Of the six LPs halted during the day, only Aurora Cannabis and Supreme Pharma closed higher with gains of 11.8% and 1.0%, respectively. All of the others: CGC (-15.2%), MT (-11.8%), OGI (-11.0%) and Aphria (-8.4%) closed lower. Two-thirds of the LPs subjected to one or more trading halts on Wednesday closed lower."

Finally, to provide some overall perspective, this chart shows the ranking of the stocks based on the average of its price discount from the closing high and the intraday high. Not surprisingly, OGRMF and TWMJF are in the top three and are my most timely buys at this time.

Finally, last week a reader provided some excellent information on Lexaria (OTC: OTCQB:LXRP). The original article can be found on my article on the company.(Lexaria - The Best Cannabis Technology You can Eat) The reader's contribution can be found in the comment section of my Seeking Alpha article (7 Winners Identified by the Canadian Task Force Report)