Fair Winds And Headwinds Coming: The 2017 Gaming Sector Weather Forecast - Mostly Sunny, A Few Scattered Clouds

Here's our macro snapshot of 2017 Macau. Las Vegas, Nevada regionals, and US regionals will follow in the next series of articles.

In 2016 there was more than enough egg to go around on the faces of many observers of the gaming industry — more than I can recall since the 2008 financial crisis. The chilling words "cannibalization" and "junket crackdown" entered the conversation from Macau, across the Pacific to Nevada and US regionals. After all, the US alone saw 4 new jurisdictions opening casinos, Macau's life was thought to be threatened in the aftermath of the junket collapse; two mega properties opened late in the year to a limping market. Uncertainties about the outcome of the US elections and the prospect of recession loomed.

Yet there were enough true believers around to produce a general surge in the sector in 2016. That upside move in the group was suddenly blunted in Q2 by continuing negative news out of Macau and so-so performance in US regionals. Add flattish numbers out of Las Vegas in general and the sector's rise began to lost momentum. Yet there remained enough bullish opinion to support an overall upside on the sector as we head to year's end. Waves of. profit taking began in November, misinterpreted ATM policy changes in Macau, exacerbated by predatory HFT algos ginned up the downside. Finally portfolio rotation prior to year's end clearly impelled many big holders to window dress and book gains.

So now, facing 2017 where are we? And where are we headed?

This is the first in a series of posts we hope to present to SA readers in general and to subscribers to our House Edge marketplace site with more specific guidance days away from year's end. Our aim here is to present an overview of the gaming marketplace imparting our best estimates of what lies ahead for investors and newbies to this sector.

Burning question: Is there money to be made in the gaming sector 2017?

Simple answer: Yes, there's plenty of runway ahead in the gaming sector for lots of reasons.

Question: Is that a slam dunk?

Answer: Remember the most recent slam dunk prophecy?: Ladies and Gentlemen, we give you the 45th president of the United States: Hillary Rodham Clinton.

So much for slam dunks supported by sophisticated scientific metrics. We prefer educated estimates of the velocity of headwinds and trail winds in the gaming space ahead leads us to this bottom line estimate, not prediction: The gaming sector in our macro view has lots of runway to give investors during 2017 because there are just too many bullish catalysts ahead to ignore. This goes for all the sub-sectors reviewed here.

Bear in mind in this first of several posts, we're confining our comments to the general markets in which the companies operate, defined as Macau, the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada secondary markets, US Regionals, and a snapshot of where online gaming may be heading going forward. This article takes an overview of Macau.

As we've stated before our views spring from a blended sourcing of events, numbers crunching our own historic metrics, a cross section of opinion culled from our regular network of industry friends and contacts. We confer with all levels of casino management from corporate boards, though senior operations teams and yes, down to the property level supervisors to provide as much of a 360 view as we can. Tons of everyday wisdom rise up from observations and interactions line employees have with customers. We've found they are often the tuning fork that tells us when the piano is out of tune or playing rhapsodically.

Macau 2017: Our view

2016 estimated gross gaming revenue, or GGR: December is expected to produce the fifth consecutive month on the plus side in or around 8% to 11%. As we always caution, the funny joker in the Macau numbers deck is always baccarat hold percentage which can swing wildly overnight. Based on tracking opinion from our regular sources we'll need an upside in these last few shift sequences to balance against a mid-month below average hold. We're calling December a +9% month.

Therefore our call for the year comes in at around $25 to $25.5 billion, producing yoy growth from the terrible 2015 baseline of 7%. But we'll take it.

Our on the ground employee to customer sources report the saw no discernible impact from the ATM withdrawal policy change that rattled the stocks over the past several weeks. This quote is a translation from Mandarin from several shift manager friends. Our translator believes it accurately conveys the core sense on the ground:

Play is firm. The same customers we saw who were averaging from $250 a hand before the ATM scare are either betting at the same pace, or actually upping their bets. A lot of customers believe the officials won't admit it but they aware of Japan in the future in future and won't do more crazy money policies to hurt Macau further.

Input from people working the hotel, food and beverage and shopping sides also report no drop in average spend in these non-gaming service lines. One manager told us:

The tourist mass is talking over very fast. The crowds are strong, spending across the board is positive in that area. VIP is also making a comeback, slower. It will never be what it was, but a lot of faces that disappeared in 2015 are showing up again at the tables. Slot play is good too.

We worked our own numbers against consensus forecasts from official sources in Macau as well as those of analysts following the market. Our own mea culpa: Way back from late 2015 to early 2016 we thought GGR could revive to near $30 billion. That was before delays were announced in the opening dates of Wynn Palace( originally slated to open in March but didn't open until late August), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Parisian and MGM (NYSE:MGM) Cotai (won't open till late Spring 2017). We also thought the impacts of successive stimulus applied by the PRC would grow the mass market more speedily than it did. Clearly we missed the number by more than 10%.

Our 2016 number if anything, might come in shy but we're sticking to the $25 to $25.5 billion number. And this time if we're accurate, it would represent a decline of 4.5% from the 2015 GGR, which in the throes of the crackdown tsunami, was a whopping 34.5% collapse from 2014. So 2016 regained 9% of the losses largely due to the growing mass sector supported by new room inventory and the steady return of some VIP business.

Looking beyond 2017

Gloomster forecasts of a catastrophic collapse of Macau did not materialize. Growth is inching its way back up, largely propelled by the mass business, which too many analysts fail to repeatedly remind readers, is ultimately backed by China's 1.3 billion population base, and Macau's exclusive status as the country's only gaming enclave.

Our forward GGR view now:

2017: $27 billion (many infrastructure obstacles removed, MGM opens)

2018: $28 billion

2019: $29 billion (will begin to exceed 2015 and move higher).

2020: $30 billion. Travel time reductions by air, light rail, bridges kick in big time to expose Macau to vast populations of PRC provinces moving west from Guangdong.

Conclusion: We think Macau-centric stocks across the board face strong upside forward earnings profiles based on the above GGR estimates. Therefore at current trading ranges we see entry points that make a lot of sense to us.

Clearly we can't read Chinese President Xi Jinping's mind, but we caution investors neither can anyone else. So let's temper our bullish take fair winds ahead with potential bearish headwinds:

1. The foreign currency bleed out of China continues to rattle the PRC. Punishing the Macau sector gets headlines about the governments seriousness in stemming the tide of capital flight. So does Xi have more sabers to rattle? We're betting they're staying unsheathed at least for the foreseeable first two quarters of 2017.

2. Xi has yet to take the measure of President-Elect Trump face to face. I am told by people I believe have a grasp of the overall tension built over time by Xi's policies and Trump's critiques that there will indeed be much bluster ahead but in the end a newer accommodation will be set into place. What the shape and scope of it will be nobody knows. In the interim bluster from both sides could impact Macau-centric shares since the bears and the HFT traders are always poised to press round trip sell buttons on news.

3. China's macro economic numbers forecast for 2017 stands at 6.4%, down from 6.5% in '16 by many estimates. Not what it was, but what economy wouldn't kill for one even close? The housing boom has leveled but ghost developments remain scary. Yet the single looming headwind for Macau in our view is the continuing decrease in China's foreign exchange reserves. This past November, over $69 billion was drained off, the biggest single drop in 10 months. The total going into 2017 stands at $3.05 Trillion, the world's largest, and most vulnerable. No single headwind out of the PRC bears more watching for Macau gaming investors than this monthly number. Positive employment numbers, strong GDP, the improving texture to consumer spending, notwithstanding, an accelerating dive in currency reserves can be directly tied to a potential witch's brew of restrictive capital flight moves.

This coming year the biggest event in the PRC calendar will be the 19 th Party Congress in August. Xi will need to have his deal making done with President Trump long before that or risk major political loss of face. That will not happen according to journalist friends in Macau with good sources in Beijing.

Our takeaway:

Macau stocks look good in our view because positive catalysts abound now and will only improve going forward through at least Q2 to next year. Watch for an announcement of if and when President-Elect Trump will meet with Xi Jinping. If the aftermath of such meetings is positively viewed the last headwind against the sector will have been slowed measurably. And beyond that, against a 6.4% GDP forecast for China, the mass and VIP markets in Macau should be great. That translates to strong EBITDA performance and by extension resumption of the upside trend for the group we saw earlier this year.

Coming next post: Las Vegas Strip.

