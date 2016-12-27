Monte Paschi: Run On The Bank Triggers EUR8 Billion Capital Shortfall

A bigger bailout could mean less government funds will be available to bail out smaller banks.

A run on the bank has intensified. The longer the bailout is delayed the more outflows Monte Paschi is likely to suffer.

The troubles for Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCPK:BMDPY), (OTCPK:BMDSD) ("BMPS" or "Monte Paschi") are spiraling out of control. A EUR5 billion private deal to save the bank flopped last week. Now its capital shortfall has risen to EUR8.8 billion:

The European Central Bank has said that Monte dei Paschi di Siena's capital shortfall has risen to €8.8bn from €5bn, significantly increasing the price tag of the rescue of Italy's third-largest lender by the government. In a statement released late on Monday, MPS also revealed that the ECB had warned that the bank's liquidity had suffered a "rapid deterioration" over the past month.

The increased capital needs could put a wrinkle in Monte Paschi's bailout talks, and make the negotiations even more of a political football.

The Bank Run Continues

Monte Paschi's non-performing exposures of 21.5% has caused a drain on earnings and its capital position. Rather than wait around for the bank to go belly up, depositors are heading for the hills. From June 2016 to September 2016 customers removed deposits of EUR6.7 billion. The bank augmented the loss of funding with repurchase agreements ("repos").

The situation has now worsened. Per The Financial Times, "The ECB told the Italian finance ministry that its liquidity position had suffered from a "rapid deterioration" between November 30 and December 21." That rapid deterioration is what likely triggered the additional capital requirements. Last week the Italian government agreed to dip into a EUR20 billion rescue fund to save Monte Paschi. The bank's increased capital needs implies [i] a bigger bailout and [ii] there may be less in the till to save other, smaller Italian banks.

Bailout Could Be Delayed Due To Politics

The first order of business is the shore up Monte Paschi's liquidity. The government has floated the idea of letting Monte Paschi sell state-backed bonds. However, nothing has been done. As time goes by depositors could become more nervous and take out more deposits. The bigger the bank run, the bigger Monte Paschi's capital needs and the bigger the bailout. Until the government actually injects capital instead of talking about it, this run on deposits could continue.

The Italian government has intimated that Monte Paschi's junior bondholders would be protected from a loss on their investment. However, EU rules require that investors take a financial hit before taxpayers step in. ECB policymaker Jens Weidman suggested the Monte Paschi bailout should be carefully examined. Instead of greenlighting government involvement, "state funds are only intended as a last resort."

Weidman's comments came after Angela Merkel's economic advisor warned about the dangers of a new euro crisis if Italy did not follow EU rules pursuant to Monte Paschi. A deal to get private investors to rescue the banks has flopped. Comments from the ECB and/or the EU could delay a government bailout or jeopardize rescue efforts altogether. Either could intensify the run on Monte Paschi already in progress.

Conclusion

Monte Paschi's capital needs have increased to EUR8.8 billion. If the bailout is delayed further, capital outflows and its bailout requirements are likely to increase. Investors should continue to avoid Italian banks.

