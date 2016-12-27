A Few Pieces Of Advice For 2017

As this year is coming to an end, I am quite excited with the performance of my portfolio, which is poised to close the year with an approximate gain of 25% while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is poised to close with a 13% gain (dividends included). Of course, investors should be aware that such an exceptional outperformance cannot be achieved without a significant amount of luck. Nevertheless, as my returns have been quite consistent during the last five years, I would like to share some pieces of advice, which I believe are paramount for the long-term success of a portfolio.

Define the goal

First of all, investors should define their goal. More specifically, they should identify the required annual return which will help them achieve their retirement goal after a specific number of years. The required annual return will depend on the amount they save every year and their target amount for retirement. While this step should be obvious, most investors skip it and thus run the risk of failing in the long term.

For instance, for most well-paid employees, who start to save early enough, it should be more than sufficient to match the returns of the S&P in order to meet their retirement goal. If these investors do not realize this and instead pursue much higher annual returns, e.g. around 20%, they will inevitably assume much greater risk. Consequently, they may incur severe losses at some point down the road, which will make it harder for them to achieve their ultimate goal. All in all, investors should determine the annual return they need in order to avoid taking higher risk, which may prove devastating.

In addition, investors who have a clear objective are more likely to successfully weather any downturn, such as a bear market. As bear markets are inevitable and almost always unpredictable, investors who do not have a clear plan in place are likely to panic and make emotional decisions, which are almost always very poor. Therefore, investors should have a clear plan in order to remain calm during any downturn and take the appropriate decisions to prime their portfolio for a rebound when the downturn passes.

Commissions and fees

While commissions and fees may seem trivial on the surface, they actually play a major role in the long-term performance of a portfolio. This is one of the reasons that the vast majority of actively managed hedge funds underperform their benchmark. Therefore, investors should select the discount broker that has the lowest commissions and fees. Moreover, I advise them not to pay any fees for professional advice. Even if they decide that they definitely need professional advice, they should make sure that the fee they pay is reasonable, otherwise that advice will do more harm than good.

Minimize risk

As mentioned above, investors should first determine the average annual return they need in order to accomplish their goal. Then they should select the securities that are likely to deliver this desired return with the minimal risk. For instance, if relatively safe corporate bonds offer the desired yield, then investors do not need to purchase risky stocks. Minimizing risk is one of the most important components of the long-term success of a portfolio. This is true because downturns always show up in the markets sooner or later and are always unpredictable.

If investors assume excessive risk to accomplish their goals, they will almost certainly sell at a loss when things take a turn for the worse. In other words, when paper losses start to accumulate, those who have assumed great risk are likely to lose their sleep. And when that occurs, they will almost certainly sell at a loss. This is definitely a recipe for failure, not success, in the long term. Investors who succeed in the long term are those who can stomach short-term losses and wait patiently for a turnaround. In order to achieve this, their portfolio should be as low risk as possible, otherwise patience for a turnaround will be impossible.

For instance, while an investor may have performed thorough due diligence on a stock before purchasing it, the stock may incur an unforeseen headwind and plunge 20% in the short term. If this stock has a solid business model and comprises just a small portion of a portfolio, then the investor can easily handle the temporary paper loss and wait patiently for a rebound. However, if the stock has a very unstable business model and comprises 1/3 of a portfolio, then the investor will not be able to stomach the paper loss and will be emotionally forced to sell at a loss. As Benjamin Graham has said, selling at a major loss is disastrous because it is extremely hard to recover. If one incurs a 50% loss, then one needs to make a 100% profit just to break even.

Consider options

Many investors, including the author of this article, allocate a portion of their portfolios to short-term trades. More specifically, when a stock with attractive growth prospects falls into undervalued territory, they purchase it. Instead of purchasing the stock, I recommend selling slightly in-the-money put options on the stock. In this way, they can earn significant value from the decay of the options as time goes by.

On the one hand, some investors will note that the exposure to the stock in this method is lower than the exposure one gains by purchasing the shares of the stock. Therefore, if everything goes well, the profit is lower than the profit that would be accomplished by purchasing the stock.

This is true but investors should note the great benefit of earning the time value of the options. More specifically, if the stock heads lower in the short term, the safer risk/reward profile of options vs. shares helps me weather the temporary decline much more readily. It is very soothing to know that every day that passes adds some value to your position. Thus, I have always been able to wait for a rebound of the stock and, sincerely, I cannot recall the last time I had a losing trade in selling put options. Of course, I have been favored by the ongoing bull market, which has been characterized by only temporary setbacks, but still the merits of this strategy should be obvious to most investors.

Keep emotions aside

If investors follow the above guidelines, they should be able to keep their emotions out of their decisions. Emotional decisions may prove devastating in investing and hence investors should always make decisions based on a well-prepared plan. While most investors know this, unfortunately it is much easier said than done.

Moreover, investors should leave their emotions aside, not only from their decisions, but also from their whole investing experience. For instance, when they make an exceptional call or they achieve great returns in a year, they should refrain from bragging about their performance. I know that this is particularly hard to implement as I am greatly enthusiastic about the performance of my portfolio and I feel the need to talk about it, at least to my closest friends and relatives. However, I am pushing myself to keep the feeling inside me. The more I remain focused on my strategy without celebrating, the longer I am likely to keep enjoying great returns. In the one instance that I bragged about my performance, I set myself up for a really hard landing. All in all, I advise investors to keep their emotions aside from the whole investing process.

Conclusion

As this year is approaching its end, investors should evaluate their performance and strategy and try to improve on their weaknesses. I consider the above guidelines paramount for the long-term success of a portfolio. Of course, all the investors should formulate their strategy according to their unique mindset and goals. However, in any case, investors will find it highly rewarding to follow the above rules.

