Brad Thomas Positions For 2017: The Stars Are Aligned For REITs

Healthcare and Self-Storage are two areas to look, while hotel REITs and Assisted Living REITs may carry more risk for investors.

Growth and steady increases in rent, along with controlled supply, should buoy REITs even if the Fed follows through on its plans.

While many have questions about REITs entering a rising rate environment, Brad Thomas believes the stars have lined up for the sector.

2016 was a year of many milestones. That may be an anodyne, politically correct way of putting it, but it's no less true. And with the markets still hovering near all-time highs, a new Presidential administration coming into office, and rates slowly but surely on the rise, we are sure to see more in 2017.

As we check in with Brad Thomas, one of Seeking Alpha's best-known authors, a few milestones are most relevant - REITs becoming its own sector, rather than a subsector of financials; the Presidential election, given Thomas's book on Donald J. Trump; and the recent rate hike. Brad also hit a few milestones himself, including the publication of two books, the launch of The REIT Beat on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, and a few family milestones mentioned below.

With that in mind, we check in with Brad to see how the REIT sector looks as we turn the calendar to 2017.

Daniel Shvartsman: On the mind of most income investors, whether REIT oriented or otherwise, is the recent Fed rate hike and the acceleration of rate hike expectations. We touched on this in a recent interview, but now that the rate hike has come into effect, any updated thoughts on the ramifications?

Brad Thomas: As I see it, the stars have lined up for commercial real estate, and especially REITs.

Now that the election is over, REIT valuations have improved and President-Elect Trump's election has added more fuel to the fire relative to growth and inflation expectations. While much is still unknown, I see strong potential for the kind of policy cataclysm that could alter the shape of real estate fundamentals and values for the better through sturdier demand and slower new supply.

The new Trump policies will likely trigger fiscal stimulus and increase tax cuts - carrying implications of higher inflation and stronger growth in the U.S., but also adding risks due to uncertainties around trade.

Increased business and consumer confidence, and consequent spending and job growth, could drive stronger demand for real estate, all beneficiaries for shopping center and mall REITs.

We are recommending necessity-based retail REITs like Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), Retail Opportunity Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), and Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA). We're more discriminating in the Mall sector, favoring high-quality tenants that lease to REITs such as Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

In terms of rate fears, I think that as long as the rise in long-term rates is commensurate with improvement in growth, REITs can perform well. I think everyone was expecting the recent announcement regarding a second rate increase, and in 2017 I do not see any reason to suggest that REITs will get punished with two or three more rate hikes.

Again, I think the expectations for a Trump presidency provides much more of a catalyst for buying REITs (than selling). The fear of rising rates has, in my opinion, been overblown and now that Trump is going in office, the headlines are likely to be more good news than bad for commercial real estate.

DS: Some analysts have suggested that along with rate hikes, REITs will also suffer (relatively) because they will not benefit from the expected tax reforms to come in the next four years. Do you buy that? And whether or not you do, are there specific policies or plans from the new administration that you think REIT investors should keep in mind?

BT: The details of how President-elect Trump's policies are still somewhat vague and as stated above, they will be critical in determining the ultimate economic impact.

In particular, questions about Trump's global trade policy are likely to remain unanswered until he takes office. But gauging from the post-election spike in Treasury yields, markets are already anticipating higher inflation and growth. We recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha regarding Industrial REITs and the benefits for investing in the property sector.

We like STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB). Both appear to be battle-tested and offer steady earnings and dividend growth in 2017. Here's my latest article on STAG HERE. Note STAG was a top pick for us in 2016 and we believe there's still runway left for above-average returns.

Although we are bullish regarding REITs, it's impossible to argue that Trump's policies will somehow extend the real estate cycle for another 3 innings (years). Commercial real estate fundamentals are still strong - but the cycle appears to be in its later stages (with increased supply beginning to pressure some markets) - and our bullish perspective is based on the argument that higher growth could reset the cycle for a few more years (into 2018).

In most every property sector - hotels, retail, apartments, storage, etc..- one could argue that more fiscal spending and lower taxes could drive job growth, corporate profits and increased consumption through wage inflation. By signaling more rate increases in 2017, the Fed is telegraphing to us that the economy is "finally" improving and I expect to see the job growth and increased corporate profits translating into higher rent growth for REITs and higher dividend growth for REIT investors.

DS: As you carve up the REIT sector to find new potential ideas, are you seeing more opportunities based on growth rates and metrics, or based on value plays where the market has gotten too bearish?

BT: In just a few days I plan to publish our top REIT picks for 2017 (in the Forbes Real Estate Investor). I decided to select a REIT in each property sector or sub-sector.

My thought process for picking the best performers in 2017 was geared around fundamentals (first) and valuation (second). As part of my routine research process, I look at the REITs in each sector that I believe have the best potential for dividend growth. It's important to look at the perspective REIT from a historical lens while simultaneously assessing the future prospects.

As any value investor would agree, fundamentals are essential to selecting sound securities so I spend hours and hours dissecting income statements, balance sheets, credit ratings, etc.. When we find a REIT that is rated as a 5-star, or blue chip, we categorize it as a SWAN (sleep well at night) REIT. We recently started a "rhino rating" system whereby we apply durability scoring to each REIT in each sector.

Finally, when we determine we would like to own a REIT, we always screen for value. We always try to assess the valuation from a few different lenses: dividend yield, Funds-from-Operations multiple (or P/FFO), and Net Asset Value (or NAV). Sometimes we look harder at the yield, and other times we look harder at the P/FFO multiple. On rare occasions - like our BUY with New Senior (NYSE:SNR) HERE - we look at the liquidation value.

Overall, as noted earlier, we believe that REITs should perform well in 2017 and we are forecasting average growth in the 6% to 7% range. We have never been big fans of the residential mortgage REITs and we are recommending caution in this space, especially since rates are finally accelerating.

DS: Likewise, do any sectors in REIT stand out as bargains or as riskier purchases for 2017?

BT: Healthcare and Self-Storage remain under-valued.

We believe there are good opportunities in the diversified healthcare REIT sector and we like Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:HCN). Also, we like Medical Office REITs and favor Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC). The Assisted Living sector is arguably the most challenging, due to operator risks, although we continue to maintain exposure in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP).

We also believe Self-Storage has potential. I'm glad that I pulled back in early 2015 with Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). This company was our best pick in 2015 and our worst pick in 2016. We decided to diversify our base so we recently added CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and will likely add a position in National Storage (NYSE:NSA) in 2017. See our recent article on CUBE HERE and NSA HERE.

DS: Which company-specific or sector-level risks loom for REITs in 2017? How are you preparing for them?

BT: Hotels are still high risk, but they have always been that way. From an income perspective, hotels are unique because they are the only sector that rents by the day. The good news is that hotels can adjust their rates daily, as rates increase, Hotel REITs can adjust frequently.

Clearly Hotel REITs have performed well since November 8th, the rally (aka "the Trump Bump") has led to a 19% increase, outperforming the RMS (+3.6%) by over 1,600 bps. However, near-term RevPAR has not changed and investors are assuming that Trump's new pro-growth administration will provide fiscal stimulus to boost the economy. Some investors are questioning whether we have come too far too quickly and if the actual fundamentals might not be improving that much.

As noted above, within healthcare, Assisted Living (government pay operators) are still higher risk and we believe that if you are in the sector you should only the top REITs like OHI and CCP.

We are also cautious with regard to the lower quality Mall REITs. While we like the opportunity that exists in owning shares in a Sears-based REIT, Seritage (NYSE:SRG), there is outsized risk that the department store will file bankruptcy. Mark Twain said it best, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme." See my recent article on SRG HERE.

DS: Last year, you mentioned VTR as a favorite pick, and it's held up pretty well (about 20% total return since last year's interview). What are your updated thoughts on the company?

BT: As you know, I spend a considerable amount of time meeting with REIT management teams. One of the reasons that I have such a large position in Ventas is due to its management team. I have known Debra Cafaro, the CEO, for a number of years and I try to travel to Chicago at least once per year to meet with her.

It's clear to me that Cafaro is a seasoned leader and, in my opinion, one of the best CEOs in the REIT sector. She has successfully guided the company through good times and bad, always focusing on putting investors first.

For example, Ventas was the first healthcare REIT to spin-off assisted living assets (now HCN and HCP has done the same) and one of the first REITs (of the diversified REITs) to invest in hospitals. I am glad to see VTR also getting into the Life Science space.

Investing really boils down to managing risk and Debra Cafaro is simply the best CEO and her track record - driven by discipline - continues to provide me with a "sleep well at night" perspective.

DS: Do any REIT or REITs stand out in the current environment for 2017?

BT: It's funny, when I started writing on Realty Income (NYSE:O) back in 2012, there were just a handful of analysts covering the REIT. Now, five years later, Realty Income has become a dominant name in the REIT community.

In the last month I have written a handful of articles on Realty Income, aimed to debunk the analysts who continue to argue rates will punish the stock.

Obviously, I'm happy to write on Realty Income to obtain page views (and extra spending money), but my cause is aimed to educate investors. As I explained above, rising rates should have little impact on REITs in 2017, and with two rate increases now, the Trump train should provide REITs with more fuel to prosper - and most importantly - grow dividends.

I believe that 2017 will be a good year for Net Lease REITs, especially since there are so many companies that own net lease real estate that can unlock value through sale/leaseback transactions. As rates begin to rise, Net Lease REITs can become the "go to" banks for C-Corp CFO's to monetize "brick and mortar" by locking in long-term (15-20 year leases) pricing and higher overall ROIC.

Think about it like this, most REITs must target specific markets for investments. SPG invests in major gateway markets, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) invests in west coast markets, and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) invests in timber tracts. However, Net Lease REITs can invest in just about any market - in all 50 states - so there is a tremendous opportunity to consolidate assets.

In other words, there is not much that can derail a Net Lease REIT, other than financial engineering (which has happened with VER in 2015). I suspect there will be increased M&A activity in the Net Lease sector and by 2020 there could be 3 dominant Net Lease REITs with $50 billion under management.

DS: Any other thoughts?

BT: I want to thank Seeking Alpha for providing me with a platform for writing and educating investors. It's great being able to use the platform to provide investors with research and this has led to other opportunities such as my new REIT book, The Intelligent REIT Investor.

In addition, I'm thankful that I could write a second book in 2016, The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire.

Believe me, writing two books in one year was not expected, but I'm happy that the hard work is paying off. Both books are doing well and obviously, the Trump presidency has served as catalyst.

When I reflect on the last few years as a writer, I never imagined that I would have written one book, let alone two, in one year. My friends and followers on Seeking Alpha have served as an inspiration to me and I am grateful for the opportunity to be of service.

Finally, I am grateful to be associated with Forbes Media. As many of you know, I am also the Editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor (monthly newsletter) and this relationship has served as a valuable partnership in which I have gained valuable education in business journalism.

My oldest daughter just graduated from the University of North Carolina (in business journalism) and she is starting work at CNBC on January 3rd. I wish I had the education the she has, but thanks to Seeking Alpha and Forbes, I have been able to succeed by building an audience within the REIT sector, proving that "the most durable education is self-education (Graham)."

While I did not coin the acronym "sleep well at night", " I'm glad that many are reading my SWAN articles and living a stress-free life. As Josh Peters at Morningstar wrote, "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised". Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.