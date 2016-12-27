How Much Can Trump Accomplish? - Bezek's Daily Briefing

This could backfire for him, and for investors more broadly.

President-elect Trump has made it no secret that he'll be running the government differently. Already, it's clear even from watching his transition team and cabinet selections that we'll be getting a seemingly more pro-business government. See this graphic for example:

Picks such as oil executive Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State show that the US government will be heading in a very different direction over the next four years.

And many investors would like for Trump to succeed. His rhetoric speaks to traditional pro-business values; tax cuts, limits on government regulation, strong domestic industries, so on and so forth. Experts may conclude that much of Trump's talk is bluff and bluster, but to the general public, Trump appears to be a staunch advocate of pro-business policies. And remember, it's perception, not policy, that matters to voters.

Given the rising tide of leftist economic thinking in the US, notably with Occupy Wall Street and the shockingly successful candidacy of self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders, Trump's pro-business rhetoric is far from unopposed.

The US has always had popular left-wing movements opposing capitalism; however, it feels like it's much closer to a critical point now. Should Trump be viewed as a failure in the popular consensus, there's a decent chance that a hard left-wing anti-business/markets government would replace him. Thus, as investors, I'd argue that we should hope Trump is at least a modest success, regardless of our views of him personally.

That said, can Trump deliver? He faces a rather difficult opening position. Over the weekend, Trump tweeted the following:

This is a dangerous metric for Trump to embrace. The stock market has already tripled off the 2009 lows. By most historical measures, this bull market is well-aged. The odds of it continuing another four (or eight) years are rather low.

There are very few bull runs that span more than 10 years, and even arguably the greatest of all (1982-2000) featured several dramatic shocks (1987, 1990, 1997) along the way.

On March 3, 2009, newly-inaugurated president, Obama, suggested that stocks were a good buy. The market bottomed a week later. Obama inherited an already wrecked economy/market from President Bush, and thus got to enjoy upside as things that would likely have recovered anyway did so under his watch. Trump faces the opposite situation, where the market has overly priced in good news in recent years, thus leaving the market richly valued and at risk of an ordinary reversion that would come regardless of who was in office.

Trump also faces off with a US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) that hasn't been this strong in 13 years. Given that Trump's ideas for economic recovery come out of the weak currency playbook (tariffs, protectionism, export your way to prosperity), it's hard to see how his approach is supposed to play out.

Forget about China, Mexico and other allegedly predatory competitors. Consider just the developed world competition. Here's the Canadian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC):

Click to enlarge

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE):

Click to enlarge

And the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY):

Click to enlarge

Note the yen in particular, down almost 15% since Trump won. Even if you manage to stop automakers from moving to Mexico, why wouldn't they leave production in Japan or head up to Ontario given these huge currency declines?

And, in an ironic touch, Trump's policies are likely to exacerbate this problem, leading to a yet stronger dollar. Heavy stimulus policies focused on infrastructure and capital goods are likely to generate inflation, or at least the expectation of it.

That triggers the Fed - which already likely has an antagonistic relationship with Trump - to raise interest rates. This causes the dollar to rise further, thus depressing US industry and snuffing out whatever manufacturing recovery that did occur.

The US can't grow alone forever. Already, the rest of the developed world has trailed the US in economic (and stock market) performance for several years. For the US economy to pick up steam, ideally the rest of the world would finally see growth kick in, allowing them to raise interest rates and reduce pressure on the US dollar.

Instead, the US seems to be angling for a policy that aims to help itself at the expense of others. That can make sense from a pragmatic standpoint in some circumstances. But in 2017, it appears to be an approach fraught with risk.

None of this is to speak ill of Trump. Let's give him time to prove himself or fail trying before rushing to conclusions. However, he inherits an economic situation where a recession and/or stock market downturn is more likely than an acceleration to the upside. And his proposed policies don't seem to match the global macroeconomic situation that clearly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.