TSMC: An Apple-Related Investment Opportunity For 2017

TSMC is starting the production ramp for 10 nm, which Apple and other companies such as Nvidia will use.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) currently uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) to fabricate the A10 system on chip (SOC) that powers the iPhone 7, and is expected to continue to use TSMC to fabricate SOCs for future iPads and iPhones. With Apple and most other fabless semiconductor companies as customers, TSMC has a bright future.

Source: TSMC

Profiting from the Paradigm Shift

When I evaluate a given technology company as an investment, I don't just look at expected financial performance, but how the company is positioned to take advantage of current technological trends. This is especially important if the trend is a disruption of the status quo.

The most important disruption in semiconductors has been what I call the paradigm shift away from the commodity processor model that dominated personal computing in the late 20th Century. In the commodity model, companies such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NYSE:AMD) designed and manufactured processors that were sold to OEM computer makers. Even though in gradual decline, the commodity PC model persists to this day.

For mobile computing either in smartphones or tablets, a new paradigm has emerged in which device makers such as Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) design their own SOCs. The custom SOCs are based on ARM architecture and rely on semiconductor "foundries" such as TSMC to build the parts.

In addition to the new custom SOC paradigm, there are hybrid approaches that partake of both the new and old paradigms. Fabless semiconductor houses such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) make use of ARM architecture to design what are effectively commodity processors for mobile devices, These compete to some degree with the custom SOCs, but mostly occupy lower cost tiers of mobile devices.

The fact that so many semiconductor companies have gone fabless indicates that there is probably a significant cost advantage in doing so. It allows companies to operate at a smaller scale without having to muster the capital to continually refresh semiconductor production equipment with the latest and greatest.

Founded in 1987, TSMC was the first company to offer contract fabrication services and is still considered the largest independent foundry. Both the custom SOC and hybrid approaches require a foundry, making TSMC ideally positioned to take advantage of the paradigm shift. TSMC doesn't have to skate to where the puck will be. TSMC is already there.

Partnerships for Growth

In my recent article on the partnership with Apple, I pointed out that TSMC can offer Apple assurance that the confidentiality of its SOC designs will be protected. Such confidence was probably missing in Apple's foundry relationship with Samsung. For that reason, I was fairly certain that TSMC would be the sole source for the current A10 SOC in the iPhone 7 as well as for future Apple SOCs.

Being the sole source for the heart of Apple's most important device has made Apple TSMC's most important customer. That has its downside, of course, but TSMC continues to have a very diverse customer base, including Qualcomm, AMD, Huawei, MediaTek (OTC:MDTKF), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Unlike other Apple suppliers, TSMC doesn't necessarily catch cold if Apple sneezes.

This becomes apparent looking at the two companies' financial results for the period of Apple's 2016 fiscal year (ended in September). Apple's revenue was down about 8% y/y, while operating income was down 16%. In contrast, over the same period, TSMC's revenue was up 3.1% and operating income was up 4.75% y/y.

While the partnership with Apple provides a solid foundation for growth, TSMC isn't dependent on Apple for growth. The intense competition between the ARM foundries, especially TSMC and Samsung, is speeding up the cadence for new production nodes. In early 2017, both TSMC and Samsung expect to be in production on the 10 nm node. This is less than two years after TSMC started production of its current most advanced 16 nm node.

Moreover, TSMC has indicated that it will be in production first on 7 nm in early 2018. I doubt that this acceleration of process cadence and the cementing of the partnership with Apple is mere coincidence. I'm quite certain that Apple would love to beat Samsung to 7 nm. Apple has a history of helping suppliers with capital equipment, so it's likely that Apple is assisting TSMC.

Although Apple will be the chief beneficiary of TSMC's 7 nm process, it won't be the only one. In March, ARM and TSMC jointly announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on the 7 nm process. The collaboration is aimed directly at datacenter and networking applications and high-performance computing. It's clear from the announcement that the companies believe that by the time they reach 7 nm production, ARM will be truly ready to take on Intel in the datacenter.

This may be the reason for a rumor, which has been gaining traction, that Qualcomm will return to TSMC for the 7 nm process. Currently, Qualcomm fabricates its most advanced SOCs on Samsung's 14 nm process. It's thought that this is part of the arrangement that allowed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 back onto some of the Galaxy S7 smartphones.

But Qualcomm is also fielding a new line of ARM server chips and faces an uphill battle with Intel. The availability of a 7 nm process in 2018, while Intel is presumably still on their 10 nm process, would probably be attractive to Qualcomm.

In addition to Apple and the possible return of Qualcomm, TSMC also has Nvidia's growth to look forward to. TSMC fabricates all of Nvidia's ARM SOCs and GPUs. For its fiscal 2017 Q3, Nvidia posted record revenue of $2.004 billion, up 54% y/y. GAAP operating income was up 54% y/y to $708 million.

Sustaining Nvidia's growth has been high end gaming using its new Pascal GPUs, fabricated on the TSMC 16 nm process. Pascal GPUs also are the foundation of Nvidia's datacenter business for deep learning and high-performance computing.

Nvidia's latest GPUs, as well as its latest ARM SOCs also go into the Drive PX2, which is the processing platform for Tesla's Autopilot 2. The Tesla/Nvidia partnership is a win for both companies that will accelerate the arrival of self-driving cars, but it's also a win for TSMC, which will build all of Nvidia's processors for the Drive PX2.

Nvidia's upcoming Volta GPU architecture has long been planned for 10 nm, so it's very likely that Nvidia will be a major customer for TSMC's 10 nm production in 2017. With AMD about to field a new line of high-performance GPUs (code named Vega), Nvidia needs to ramp up Volta production as quickly as possible in 2017.

Investor Takeaway

I first started covering TSMC's earnings teleconferences (video) as a way to glean insights into what was going on at Apple. I was immediately struck by the intelligence and candor of TSMC's management. TSMC actually hosts live video streaming, and being able to watch TSMC's management as they provide unrehearsed answers to questions from analysts is quite interesting and revealing. I don't think there are many other companies that would be willing to be that open. Another plus is that the conferences are held in English.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that TSMC's business is enormously profitable. For 2016 Q3, gross margin was 50.7%, operating margin was 40.8%, and net income margin was 37%. This compares favorably with Apple's gross margin of 38% and operating margin of 25% for the most recent September quarter. And TSMC even pays a dividend, with a yield of 3.23%.

TSMC is positioned to profit from so many areas that are now considered hot growth markets, including Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, high-performance computing and deep learning. Investors have been warming up to TSMC's potential the past year, and its stock is up 27.7% YTD. But even then, it's not overpriced, with a TTM P/E of just 15.86.

Source: Google Finance

TSMC has floated effortlessly to the top of my short list of tech companies to diversify into for 2017. It's synergistic with companies that I'm already invested (LONG) in, including Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia, and I intend to take a long position in TSMC shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,QCOM, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.