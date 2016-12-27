China's Coming Bond Market Fireworks

Let's take a look at some market innovations that will make you ask "what?!" in your best Adam West voice.

When it comes to providing fodder for black swan watchers and tail risk hunters, China is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Monday I revisited the country's imploding bond market, where a perfect storm of regulatory pressure, Fed jitters, and revelations of backroom deals gone bust has investors running for the hills.

Chinese brokers and funds have resorted to using repos to dodge leverage limits when investing in bonds. Earlier this month, Sealand Securities suggested it may not buy back bonds purchased on its behalf because the paperwork behind the deal bore a forged company seal.

Similarly, China Guangfa Bank now says documents and seals guaranteeing bonds issued by Guangdong-based telecommunications company Cosun Group are fake, meaning Zheshang Property & Casualty Insurance Co. is in a potentially tight spot.

I thought it was worth writing a bit more on this given how important the issue is for the stability of global capital markets. Here's a diagram from WSJ, which depicts how the Cosun deal was structured:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: WSJ)

So essentially, Zheshang guaranteed the Cosun debt product and Zheshang's guarantee was itself guaranteed by China Guangfa Bank, only not really because someone forged the Guangfa deal documents.

Anyway, retail investors gained access to the debt through Ant, a financial supermarket linked to Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). Here's how the Journal describes the platform:

Market enthusiasm about Ant, which runs China's leading payment service Alipay, has made it the world's most valuable and high-profile financial-technology company, and a strong contender for a multibillion-dollar initial public offering. Analysts consider Alipay the starting point for Ant to profit on money-market funds, peer-to-peer loans, wealth-management products, insurance and personal credit scores, all available via apps at the flick of a finger.

So it's like Taobao for financial products - great. Just as hordes of Chinese housewives became day traders during the heady days of China's stock market bubble, retail investors can now purchase loosely regulated financial products on their phones with "the flick of a finger." For a clinic on what could go wrong, look no further than the collapse of China's stock market bubble in the summer of 2015.

For their part, the Street is excited. The Journal goes on to note that "in a September note, Deutsche Bank valued Ant Financial at $67 billion, describing its payment services as an 'onramp connecting consumers and merchants with a growing host of financial services.'"

Well, you know me, I tracked that note down. Here are the highlights (emphasis mine):

Forecasting 48% CAGR in revenue for Ant Financial through CY17-CY20E. We envision a CY17-CY20E revenue CAGR of 48%. We assume a 2017 23% as improved monetization is offset by continued subsidies. We expect Ant's contribution to Alibaba group to remain at 2-3% over the next few years. Our Ant Financial valuation is USD67bn, or USD8.5 per ADS (6% of BABA valuation). Earlier this year, Ant Financial entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Pay under which Alipay users would be able to access their Alipay accounts on their Samsung handsets. Various inefficiencies and limitations in the incumbent offline Chinese financial service sector render a significant portion of common financial products and services effectively inaccessible to much of the Chinese population. Ant Financial Services predominantly targets this demographic in designing its financial products, including its payment platform. One major in-house user of Sesame Credit is Ant Financial's consumer credit service, Ant Check Later (formerly Huabei). Officially launched in 2015, Ant Check Later offers consumers loans ranging from RMB1,000 to RMB30,000 to shop on the Tmall and Taobao platforms. Each individual's eligibility is decided based on a credit rating provided by Sesame Credit. The borrower can repay the loan either within one month (interest free) or over a period of time (in which case an interest charge is usually applicable). Ant Financial provides the necessary financial backing for the funds required for lending.

There are almost too many landmines there to count, but as indicated, the scariest part is perhaps the explicit recognition of the fact that Ant is primarily focused on selling financial products to inexperienced (and that's probably putting it nicely) investors.

Of course, when things go wrong, Ant isn't going to be taking any responsibility. "It's a platform," an Ant spokeswoman told WSJ flatly. "We understand that to a lot of investors there is Ant Financial's reputation attached to it," she added.

That should give you a good idea of how fragile and precarious the underlying setup here truly is. A wave of defaults would be a messy ordeal already, but when the market is as cavalier as the evidence suggests it is, the potential for a bad situation to get immeasurably worse certainly exists.

For anyone who still needs a bit more in the way of color on what's actually going on in China's bond market, here's Citi (emphasis mine):

China's bond market has experienced a bull run since 2013, coinciding with a disinflationary trend and worsening PPI deflation until September 2016. The size of the bond market almost doubled from around RMB25trn in 2013 to RMB44.8trn, and the 5-year CGB yield fell by 185bps (from 4.43 to 2.58) during the same period. At the same, China's wealth management products boomed and some of the WMPs have invested in the fixed income products. To enhance returns in a falling yield environment, it is reported that leverage ratio in the bond market also increased, typically borrowing short-dated bonds and investing in long dated ones using leverage. Against such backdrop, the PBoC has maintained a prudent market policy stance so far this year. It was reported that the PBoC has injected RMB3.4trn to policy banks for them to lend up to RMB2trn to the real economy. Such a practice is more a direct way to engage in liquidity injection. But such policy operations have shown signs of strains once the RMB has embarked on a sharper depreciation trend after the Brexit event on 23 June. Associated with depreciation expectations, large capital outflow has also resumed. There are signs that onshore liquidity conditions have started to tighten up as well. First, China's excess reserves went down from around 2.1% of total deposits in June to 1.7% by Sep 2016 (Figure 2). The falling excess reserves also coincided with the rise of onshore short-term money market rates (Figure 3) and the yields on CGBs started to climb after August (Figure 4). Second, onshore default cases have risen sharply after May, which in turn has reversed the falling credit spreads from November onwards (Figure 5). It appears that such liquidity tightening has taken place even when the net short term liquidity injected appeared to be sufficient to offset net capital outflows. Click to enlarge

In other words, the bubble is bursting and the writing is on the wall -just as it was in the months before China's margin debt-driven equity party came to a rather unceremonious (not to mention shockingly abrupt) end two summers ago.

We're left with a couple of important questions: 1) what will this mean for the Fed when it comes to pondering further rate hikes?, and 2) whither the yuan amid the bond market meltdown?

I'll leave you with one last quote from Citi:

Although [PBoC liquidity ops] have helped stabilize the market, concerns remain as to whether this is a precursor to something the markets will see more in the coming quarters: A more aggressive Fed tightening cycle may lead to large capital outflow, a weaker RMB, and a tightened onshore monetary policy conditions, which has the potential to prick the bond bubble onshore.

