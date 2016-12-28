Christopher & Banks: Buy This Cheap Retailer On Cusp Of Profitability (Before Private Equity Does)

Activist 10% shareholder recently gained control of the Board, ushering in material cost-cuts and installing two new Board members with strong private equity heritages (possibly dressing CBK for a sale?).

Capex needs fall dramatically in 2017, suggesting CBK's first year of positive FCF generation since 2013 and alleviating investors' concerns of a "value trap.".

Revenue visibility is rapidly improving: comps grew in three of four quarters this year, and management already guided for accelerating organic growth throughout 2017.

CBK is nearing the end of a multi-year store consolidation plan, which is already yielding significant improvements in sales productivity, gross margins, and earnings power.

Executive Summary: Buy Christopher & Banks ($2.00) on Verge of Return to Profitability

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) is a women's clothing retailer operating 504 stores across the United States. The company's core customer base includes women over the age of 40, which is important for two reasons: (1) CBK isn't really subject to the same fickle spending trends of "tween" or Millennial-focused retailers, and (2) its core customers have legitimate disposable income and aren't as likely to be straddled by student loan debt.

The stock had its moments over the last several years, but results have generally been choppy, and investors seem to be growing tired of waiting for CBK to turn a material profit. But with same-store sales growing in three of four quarters this year, management guiding for accelerating sales growth in 2017, and an aggressive cost-cut worth 16c per share recently announced, now is the best time to be long as I expect CBK to earn up to 35c in 2017 (potentially yielding a $5+ stock). Longer term, I believe the stock has even higher potential: management laid out aggressive targets which suggest run-rate sales of $475m and 67c in cash EPS... for reference, today's EV is just $42m and the stock price is $2.

There are other reasons I like the stock, particularly with an activist 10% shareholder (Macellum Capital) recently gaining control of the Board and subsequently installing two other directors with strong private equity heritages. CBK was a buyout target in 2012, and I believe the company may be in play today, particularly as it is set to generate $25m+ in cumulative FCF over the next three years (averaging a 12-30% FCF yield vs. today's EV).

Separately, as CBK finishes the "collapse and combine" of its store base, capex needs are set to fall dramatically in 2017 (management recently confirmed this). This suggests CBK will generate positive FCF in 2017 for the first time in four years, adding to an already very strong net cash position of $30m+ (>40% of market cap). EBITDA generation is already impressive at $11m YTD, and set to rise to over $15m in 2017 (stock prices at roughly 3x). This is an extremely reasonable multiple to pay for a retailer with a highly dedicated/loyal customer base, organic same-store sales growth, and margin expansion.

Bottom line is that now is the time to be long: CBK is likely to be profitable in 2017, opex and capex needs are poised to decline, and I expect the company to further fortify an already extremely strong balance sheet (paves the way for buyback or resumption of dividend). In the interim, CBK may be a buyout target.

CBK's Aggressive Store Consolidation Plan is Yielding Impressive Results

CBK operates four different store formats: (1) MPW (62% of stores), Outlet (16%), Christopher & Banks (11%), and C.J. Banks (11%). Throughout the rest of this write-up, I will refer to the "Christopher & Banks" and "C.J. Banks" stores simply as "CJ/CB".

Following the 2008/2009 recession, management over-expanded and made the odd decision to segregate "plus-sized" women's clothing from "petite-sized". These concepts are represented by the "CJ/CB" stores. Management finally realized this was a terrible strategy for two obvious reasons: First, larger women do not want to feel segregated and shop in a different store from their slimmer counterparts; and second, this is a terribly difficult and expensive concept to execute as it essentially requires two different store footprints, two separate leases, extra inventory management, shipments, deliveries, etc.

Over the last several years, CBK has aggressively moved to "collapse and combine" the "CJ/CB" store formats into a single segment (hence, the rise of the "MPW" stores which now comprise 62% of CBK's store base vs. <10% in 2011). Whenever CBK converts a store to MPW, it creates a material temporary accounting headwind which negatively impacts investors' ability to evaluate the company's core underlying organic growth... this headwind is now quickly evaporating/unwinding (more details on this in the next section).

The table below summarizes changes in CBK's store footprint since 2011. As shown, the CB/CJ stores shrunk dramatically while MPW expanded by several multiples.

The new MPW stores are exhibiting substantially improved store-level economics, including 10-13% improvements in sales productivity and margins upwards of 400bp in excess of the legacy CB/CJ store formats. Management has discussed this extensively on several conference calls (see quotes below):

"We continue to be pleased with the overall performance of our MPW stores, which generate higher productivity per square foot, higher gross margin, and higher operating margin than the predecessor CB or CJ store formats." (Source: FY2015 10-K) "The operating margins on the MPW stores continue to outperform the rest of the stores. [The sales productivity] is running about anywhere from 10-13% higher." (Source: 2Q14 earnings conference call) "The sales productivity increase on these is rather dramatic, and that being substantially above the average of either of the two stores." (Source: Piper Jaffray June 2015 Consumer Conference)

The improved store-level economics of MPW locations is clearly bearing out in CBK's results. Even though the company's total store count fell 29% since 2011, revenue has fallen only 5% and gross margin actually expanded over 1,000 bp. The table below illustrates this:



At the end of 3Q, there were a total of 108 CB/CJ stores remaining vs. 314 MPWs. On the conference call, management noted it will convert 24 of the remaining CB/CJ stores into 12 MPWs during 4Q while outright closing another six stores. And notably, 56 of the CB/CJ leases are expiring at year-end 2016, which is over half of the remaining CB/CJ store base. This offers management an extremely high level of flexibility to cost efficiently close or restructure a large portion of the remaining "bad apple" group of stores, and is likely to lead to even further improvements in gross margins throughout 2017.

Revenue Visibility is Improving Rapidly as "Conversion Headwind" Dissipates

As discussed in the prior section, CBK has been converting stores en masse to the MPW format. It turns out this creates some collateral damage in the form of an accounting technicality, which I believe contributed to difficulties in accurately assessing the company's core organic sales growth. Essentially, as a store is converted to MPW, it shifts out of the company's "comp" (same-store sales) bucket until the 13th month following the conversion. Thus, the improved sales productivity and growth of newly-converted MPW stores aren't captured in reported same-store sales until at least a full year following conversion.

Due to the aggressive MPW conversions, there were actually points throughout 2014/2015 where only half of CBK's entire store base was included in its same-store sales base. The impact on comp growth was so pronounced that management actually stopped giving same-store sales guidance and instead, opted to focus more on "sales per store" and total revenue growth. Coupled with the constant flux of the co.'s store base, I believe this has clearly made it more difficult for investors to assess CBK's underlying organic growth... but this headwind is rapidly disappearing as 93% of the co.'s stores are now included in the comparable store base, and management just resumed giving same-store sales guidance again in the most recently reported 3Q.

Click to enlarge

This may seem like a trivial detail, but it implies convergence between same-store sales growth and CBK's total revenue growth. This is very important when considering that management already guided for +1 to +5% same-store sales growth in the upcoming 4Q, followed by accelerating same-store sales growth throughout the entirety of FY2017. Essentially, it suggests that the entire company's revenue base will be growing over the next five quarters.

Separately, there is a clear catalyst in 2017 which could send same-store sales growth from its present low/mid single-digit range towards a higher-single-digit growth rate. While the company's "full-price" (i.e. non-outlet) stores are already comping in mid-single-digit range and its e-commerce business is growing like a weed (averaging 20% y/y growth), the outlet stores have struggled, creating a sizeable drag on comparable sales growth. Notably, management has already guided for these stores to comp positively in 2017 which would imply total comp acceleration into the high-single-digits range vs. just 1% YTD.

The table below demonstrates this: while not a perfect science, I assumed 16% "weights" for the e-commerce and outlet segments, and 68% for the "full-price" stores. CBK's comp was +4.5% in 3Q, with full-price and e-commerce growing 5% and 16%, respectively. This implies the outlet stores comped negative 9.1% during the quarter. As shown below, if the outlet stores inflect to mid-single-digit comp, we could see 2017 comps for the entire company accelerate into the 6-8% range.

The implied earnings ramp on a 6-8% comp would likely be steep, and I don't believe this is reflected in the current stock price today. This is an inherent consideration in retail investing due to the high potential for leveraging fixed costs (operating leases). By way of example, consider the last three fiscal years in which CBK posted positive revenue growth (2012, 2013, and YTD 2016)... EBITDA acceleration was quite dramatic even though sales only grew at a modest low-single-digit rate.

Not to mention, management is executing a $6m cost-cut (16c per share) in 2017 that would only add to potential earnings accretion (more details on this in the following section).

2017 Earnings Power is Probably WAY HIGHER Than Current Investor/Analyst Expectations

There are two analysts covering the stock and their estimates for 2017 make absolutely zero sense. The table below summarizes 2017 expectations:

At +1%, sales growth expectations are too low: sales are already on pace to grow 2% this year even though outlets are comping negatively and CBK's entire store base is 6% lower vs. 2015. In 2017, the store base will shrink at an even smaller pace (i.e. the headwind from a shrinking store footprint lessens in 2017)... and the outlet stores are expected to comp positively. Both of these factors will be significant tailwinds for sales growth, and I think it's more likely than not that we see mid-to-high single-digit growth vs. low-single digits. The cash opex estimates are even more alarming, as management just disclosed a $6m cost cut on CBK's 3Q earnings call, yet, this is not reflected at all in the current cash opex estimates.

All of this suggests that the current 2017 EPS estimate of 3c is similarly low. You can layer another 16c on top of that BEFORE even considering accelerating sales growth. Thus, a more reasonable estimate is 15-20c per share. In the event that we see 5%+ top-line growth, CBK's earnings power could rise to 35c or higher.

On a 5x EBITDA multiple, the implied stock price is $3.13 (57% upside), and on a 7x EBITDA multiple, the stock could triple. And for what it's worth, the co. is debt-free with cash comprising over 40% of its present market cap (note that current cash is only $26m, but mgmt. already guided for this to rise to $30-35m in 4Q).

Click to enlarge

Capex Needs are Falling and CBK Should Generate FCF Regardless of 2017 Sales Growth

Another key consideration here is that capex has been running well above-average in recent years to facilitate CBK's store conversion plan. On the co.'s 3Q conference call, management explicitly guided for capex needs to decline in 2017 and noted the company can post a profit regardless of sales growth trends: this suggests 2017 will be the first year in which the company adds cash to its balance sheet since 2013, which I expect to significantly alleviate investors' concerns that CBK is just another retail value trap burning through cash.

"We continue to focus on improving our cash flow, after several years of investing in technology in stores. We intend to optimize these investments in fiscal 2017 and reduce capital outlays." (Source: 3Q16 earnings call)

It's also important to note that CBK is already generating very strong EBITDA and simply has to reduce capex to begin accumulating cash again. Cumulative EBITDA from 2013 to 2016 is $54m, or roughly $14m annually vs. current enterprise value of just $42m (i.e. a very reasonable 3x multiple).

Below is an analysis illustrating the co.'s elevated capex spending:

Click to enlarge

Notice the big spike in 2014/2015? That is due to heightened investments into store conversions, technology infrastructure/upgrades, etc. and is set to unwind in 2017. At a more normalized capex rate of 2% of sales, CBK will generate ~$30m in cumulative FCF over the next three years (implied FCF yield is 12-30% against today's EV). Keep in mind CBK has a $30m NOL asset, thus, cash taxes over the next few years will be minimal.

Management's Long-Term Targets Suggest Multi-Bagger Potential

Aside from the positive developments I've laid out above, CBK's management team previously laid out very aggressive multi-year targets which suggest multi-bagger potential for the stock. These targets incorporate sales per square foot in excess of $200 (vs. $167 in FY2015), coupled with a high-single-digit operating margin.

"When you put all of these initiatives together, we believe that we could get well over $200 [sales per square foot] again..." (Source: 4Q15 earnings call) "As it relates to sales per square foot... to hit those high single-digit operating margins, it's going to be between $220 per square foot and $230 per square foot." (Source: 3Q14 earnings call)

Also, take a look at this very interesting exchange between an analyst and CBK's management team on a prior earnings conference call:

Analyst: "If I look at the square footage growth that you've had in the past and what you're looking to reach in your long-term target, as I look out to the latter part of that plan, a revenue number of $500m - something in the $550m range seems reasonable. Is that fair?" CBK CEO (LuAnn Via): "I think that's fair." Analyst: "Okay. And so, if I just plug, let's say an 8% margin to that number given your high-single digit guidance range on an operating basis and then a tax rate of 35% assuming earnings are fully taxed at that point in the future, that would get me to earnings per share somewhere in the $0.80 range. Is that - is my math correct there or are there other factors?" CBK CEO (LuAnn Via): "Pete (CFO) is pulling it. Hang on one second." CBK CFO (Peter Michielutti): "Yeah, it's pretty close."

I'm not sure exactly what LuAnn Via (the CEO) meant by "Pete is pulling it," but I would guess that he was literally "pulling" its long-term earnings targets out from under the table. At a 15-20x multiple, this implies a $12 to $16 stock (500-700% upside).

I've also included my own analysis using a different set of assumptions. The particular exchange shown above is somewhat aggressive, primarily because square footage is likely to decline over the next two years as management finishes the "collapse and combine" of CB/CJ stores (or outright closes them).

Click to enlarge

Despite my more modest assumptions, the long-term upside remains attractive. I've used a 20x target P/E multiple here, but even 15x yields 400% upside.

Bottom line is that management has its sights set extremely high and clearly understands that the business is capable of generating much better sales growth and margins. Even if management is only "halfway successful" in getting to these goals, it would imply triple-digit upside for the stock.

Stock is Reasonably Cheap

CBK is cheap by almost any measure. Just take a look at the chart below, which shows the stock trading near its decade lows on an EV/Sales basis.

It's also interesting to note that despite the dramatic improvements in gross margins since 2012, CBK's sales multiple barely budged. Specifically, EV/Sales is still 0.1x and was similar throughout most of 2012 when gross margins were substantially lower and EBITDA margins were terribly negative. But today, gross margins are in the mid-30% range and EBITDA is firmly positive, yet the stock still trades for 0.1x. All else equal, EV/Sales should be correlated with margins (this is because the market will assign higher value to "higher quality sales").

CBK is also cheap relative to its peers (understandably so, given recent problems regarding revenue visibility), but there's certainly an argument to be made that this can change in the future.





One More Big Reason to Favor CBK...

As I mentioned at the beginning of this write-up, an activist 10% shareholder (Macellum Capital) gained a Board seat for itself earlier this year. Macellum immediately installed two additional Board members with significant retail and private equity heritages, boding well for a possible buyout in the near future. Investors should be aware that CBK was a buyout target in 2012, and I believe the company could be in play today given stabilizing growth, falling capex needs, NOL assets, and strong impending FCF generation. CBK has a surprisingly loyal/dedicated customer base with an extremely strong private label credit card and loyalty rewards program (most of the company's customers shop with CBK several times throughout the year, hence, a loosely "recurring" revenue model that doesn't require significant step-out marketing investments).

It's also worth noting that Macellum actually increased its stake significantly after gaining Board representation, which is an extremely encouraging sign because Macellum now has access/insights into the inner workings of the company, as well as its near- and long-term potential (investors can essentially view this as a sizeable "open market insider buy").

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg.

Investment Conclusion

CBK is nearing the tail-end of a multi-year investment cycle that should culminate in much improved sales visibility, margin expansion, and enhanced earnings power (potentially far in excess of the market's current expectations). Given falling capex needs, 2017 is set to be the first year of positive FCF generation since 2013 and management has given positive guidance suggesting the entire company will post positive same-store sales growth throughout 2017. Longer term, CBK has offered very strong sales growth and operating margin targets which seem to suggest a stock worth multiples of the current price. I believe the stock has 50% upside by YE 2017 and is also a potential buyout target in the interim.

Risks

The biggest near-term risk here is weather-related. CBK's fiscal fourth quarter includes the months of November, December, and January. While November was relatively mild, "La Nina" has created a meaningful impact on temperatures and snowfall across the country in December. This could potentially harm CBK's fourth-quarter results and growth outlook, but there are a few puts and takes investors should consider:

First, clothing retail sales are off to a very solid start in CBK's fiscal 1Q. As shown below, November clothing sales were +1.1% y/y. CBK's revenue trends seem to match this metric (directionally) over the past few quarters:

Second, the last time the company missed expectations due to weather was 4Q13 which coincided with a historically severe winter. CBK pre-announced on January 13th, 2014, to inform investors its comp growth would come in modestly below expectations, but the stock actually rallied around the press release (rising from a low of $7.12 on January 9th to over $8 the following week). It is also notable that CBK still managed to report positive comp in that quarter. Separately, while this winter is a cold one, it is warmer than winter 2013 and certainly doesn't seem to be as severe.

Third, CBK is well-known for its strengths in winter categories such as sweaters, cardigans, and knits. "Unseasonably warm" weather has actually harmed the company in past winters that were warmer than average, as its seasonal winter assortments didn't sell in line with management's plans (hurting sales, inventory turnover, cash flow, etc.)... in this sense, it may not be such a bad thing that we are going through a colder winter this year.

Finally, CBK will report its 4Q results in mid-March (when 1Q is already halfway over). If management offers positive insights into 1Q17 and broader FY2017 trends, the impact of a modest 4Q16 miss due to weather trends could be dampened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Everything written in this article represents the author's personal opinions.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.