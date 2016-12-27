GLD: Gold Investors, Hope Is Not A Plan

Over the last year, we have seen some significant ups and downs in the financial markets. Many of these changes were not expected by the majority, as early rallies in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) had many precious metals investors partying like it was 2011 all over again. This, of course, proved to be short-lived as optimism in equities and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) funneled money out of the safe haven precious metals space and into stocks based on the potential for growth that has been outlined by President-elect Donald Trump and his pro-business agenda.

Chart View: SPDR Gold Trust ETF

So the real question going forward is whether or not gold investors should let their long/short positioning be governed by the market's dominant trends. There are still opportunities to be had, both in the bullish and bearish directions, so gold investors will need to find new ways of adapting to the market in order to profit in all available areas.

In the chart above, we can see that markets have continued to sell gold assets after the latest rate increase at the Federal Reserve. This does fall in line with the conventional market logic, as gold is not a yielding asset and typically investors are able to locate other sectors that are more profitable in situations where monetary policy is tightening. But with stock benchmarks at all-time highs without any real confirmation in quarterly earnings, there is reason to believe this time could be different -- and that GLD can rally if investors start to take stock profits at these extreme levels.

Chart View: SPDR S&P 500 ETF

In terms of momentum, we have already seen some significant slowing in the rallies that were generated over the last six weeks. This puts investors in a precarious position if we do not see true confirmation in the form of corporate earnings to support these elevated levels. If this does not occur (or if we see the Fed start to signal tighter monetary policy) we could see major changes in the bullish trends in stocks and a sharp reversal in instruments that measure volatility, like the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Chart View: VIX

Here, we can see that the VIX has entered key areas which are typically followed by upward spikes as stock trends change. Since we have once again moved into this market reversal area, we should be looking for ways to position for contrarian trends that are likely to follow. With momentum as strong as it is, gold investors should assume the bearish stance on the shorter-term time frames until we reach key support near 101.25. It is unlikely that the bearish trends will actually extend this far, but this is the area that precious metals investors should be looking toward as a buy entry zone for longer-term positioning. In all, what this really means is that 'hope' should not be viewed as a plan for gold investors. Instead, take your cues from the underlying trends in the market and in the historical reversal points that have supported markets previously.

